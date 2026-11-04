Savaria's Third Quarter Delivers 9.0% Revenue Growth And A Record High $52.1M Of Adjusted EBITDA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAVAL, Québec, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS), one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, is pleased to announce its results for the third quarter of 2026. Highlights – Q3 2026 compared to Q3 2025

Revenue was $245.0M, up $20.3M or 9.0%, mainly due to organic growth of 6.8% and acquisition growth of 1.4%.



Accessibility experienced growth of 9.1%.

Patient Care achieved revenue growth of 8.6%.

Gross profit was $96.4M, up $8.2M or 9.3%, representing 39.3% of revenue, an increase of 10 bps compared to 39.2% in 2025.

Operating income was $35.6M, up $7.9M or 28.6%, representing 14.5% of revenue compared to 12.3% in 2025.

Net earnings were $23.1M or $0.32 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $19.5M or $0.27 per share in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $52.1M, up $4.5M or 9.5%, representing $0.70 per share, up $0.04.

Adjusted EBITDA margin* remained strong at 21.2% in line with 2025.



Accessibility adjusted EBITDA margin reached 24.2%.

Patient Care adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 16.2%.

On July 1, 2026, the Corporation acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Vipal S.p.A. ("Vipal"). Vipal is a manufacturer of residential lifts and elevators based in Ferentillo, Italy.

Net debt* of $173.2M decreased from $191.5M as at December 31, 2025 with a ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA* of 0.85 in comparison to 1.03 at year-end. Available funds* of $337.7M to support working capital, investments and growth opportunities.



Q3 YTD in thousands of dollars, except percentages and

per-share amounts 2026

2025

Change 2026

2025

Change Revenue $ 245,028 $ 224,770 9.0 % $ 726,353 $ 671,748 8.1 % Gross profit $ 96,359 $ 88,124 9.3 % $ 285,376 $ 259,865 9.8 % % of revenue 39.3 % 39.2 % 10 bps 39.3 % 38.7 % 60 bps Operating income $ 35,605 $ 27,695 28.6 % $ 104,396 $ 75,645 38.0 % Net earnings $ 23,054 $ 19,470 18.4 % $ 70,934 $ 48,265 47.0 % Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.27 18.5 % $ 0.97 $ 0.67 44.8 % Adjusted net earnings* $ 23,325 $ 23,452 (0.5 ) % $ 71,802 $ 60,797 18.1 % Adjusted net earnings per share* $ 0.32 $ 0.32 - $ 0.98 $ 0.84 16.7 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 52,065 $ 47,556 9.5 % $ 151,947 $ 134,941 12.6 % Adjusted EBITDA per share* $ 0.70 $ 0.66 6.1 % $ 2.07 $ 1.88 10.1 % % of revenue 21.2 % 21.2 % - 20.9 % 20.1 % 80 bps

*Non-IFRS measures are described and reconciled in sections 3, 6 and 8 of the MD&A.

Word from the President & CEO

“Our third quarter delivered steady results in line with our expectations. We realized our best quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $52.1M at a solid 21.2% adjusted EBITDA margin. Of note, we saw organic growth of 6.8% that contributed to our year-over-year 9% increase in revenue to hit $245M in the quarter.

“We received an enthusiastic dealer response to the September launch of our new larger model of the Luma through-floor lift – the Luma L. The expanded cabin size can accommodate many styles of mobility devices offering a simple, yet stylish way for homeowners to age-in-place, with its easy-to-retrofit design. The Luma L is available now in North America and will be in Europe in January 2027.

“With over $337M of available funds, we can continue to support growth opportunities through internal investments and potential acquisitions,” said Sébastien Bourassa, President and CEO.

Word from the Executive Chairman

“Savaria continues to deliver results beyond my dreams of the early days of business. The vision I had to build products for baby-boomers was in the future. But that future is now, with our strong portfolio including home elevators, wheelchair lifts, stairlifts, ceiling lifts and medical beds. Whether you're a senior moving to an urban townhouse, or looking for a simple way to stay in your home, we have a solution to make it easier. If you're in the hospital or long-term care centre, we're there to move you safely.

“To do this, and deliver the results that allow us to re-invest in the years to come, is a dream come true and we still see so much opportunity in our industry with products and territory. We have our over 2,600 employees to thank – they are dedicated to building the best company we can be,” said Marcel Bourassa, Executive Chairman.

Third Quarter Results - Q3 2026 compared to Q3 2025

REVENUE

Revenue reached $245.0M, up $20.3M or 9.0%. The increase was mainly due to organic growth of 6.8% combined with growth from acquisitions of 1.4% and a positive foreign exchange impact of 0.8%.



Accessibility segment (80% of Q3-26 revenue): Revenue was $196.5M, an increase of $16.4M or 9.1%. Patient Care segment (20% of Q3-26 revenue): Revenue was $48.6M, an increase of $3.9M or 8.6%.



OPERATING INCOME

Operating income was $35.6M, up $7.9M or 28.6%, representing an operating margin of 14.5% compared to 12.3% in Q3 2025. The prior year period included $4.7M of strategic initiative expenses, compared to none in the current quarter, following the completion of Savaria One, accounting for approximately 18.6 percentage points of the year-over-year increase.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin were $52.1M and 21.2%, respectively, compared to $47.6M and 21.2% for Q3 2025.



Accessibility segment: Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin were $47.5M and 24.2%, respectively, compared to $42.3M and 23.5% for Q3 2025. Patient Care segment: Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin stood at $7.9M and 16.2%, respectively, compared to $8.2M and 18.3% for Q3 2025.



Nine-Month Results - YTD 2026 compared to YTD 2025

REVENUE

The Corporation generated revenue of $726.4M, up $54.6M or 8.1%. The increase was driven by organic growth of 6.4%, growth from acquisitions of 0.9% and a positive foreign exchange impact of 0.8%.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating income was $104.4M, up $28.8M or 38.0%, representing an operating margin of 14.4% compared to 11.3% in 2025. The prior year included $13.9M of strategic initiative expenses, compared to none in the current year, accounting for approximately 21.5 percentage points of the year-over-year increase.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin stood at $151.9M and 20.9%, respectively, compared to $134.9M and 20.1% in 2025.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Savaria generated $105.9M of cash from operations which was primarily used to invest in capital projects, including R&D, business acquisitions, repay debt and pay taxes, leases and dividends.

As at September 30, 2026, the Corporation had net debt of $173.2M and a ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.85 compared to 1.03 as of December 31, 2025.

Outlook

Continuing its momentum after the completion of Savaria One, Savaria will target a top-line increase of approximately 12% per year for the next five years, derived from organic and acquisition growth. This will bring Savaria to approximately $1.6 billion in revenue at the end of 2030, while maintaining adjusted EBITDA margins of at least 20%. Ultimately this should increase adjusted EBITDA per share to approximately $4.25 by 2030.

Alongside strong industry tailwinds driven by an aging population, our key internal priorities to deliver this plan include:



Increasing our organic growth rate through high impact commercial initiatives including the continued introduction of new product lines to grow market share and tap into new markets;

Complement commercial initiatives by pursuing acquisitions;

Increasing gross margin across the business, driven by continuous improvement initiatives and frameworks developed under Savaria One; Continue to enhance our business systems to enable and support growth.



Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Values

Savaria is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, committed to reducing its environmental impact while upholding strong social and governance practices. Responsible environmental and social conduct across the organization underpins sustainable growth and long-term value creation. Savaria embeds ESG considerations into its business through product innovation that supports accessibility, ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency and resource use, and active engagement with employees and stakeholders.

Advancing ESG priorities requires a long-term, collaborative approach, grounded in clear actions, disciplined planning, and a continued focus on transparency. Consistent with this commitment, Savaria published its third annual ESG Report on March 4, 2026, which provides enhanced sustainability-related disclosures and an update on the Company's ESG priorities, strategy, and ongoing initiatives. The report is available in the Investors section of our website at savaria.com.

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com ) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as elevators for home and commercial use, stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and dumbwaiters. In addition, Savaria manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products, medical beds, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe movement of patients, such as transfer, lifting and repositioning aids. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic) and Australia. Savaria employs approximately 2,600 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

Compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”)

The information appearing in this press release has been prepared in accordance with IFRS. However, Savaria uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA per share, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per share, available funds, net debt and ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA for analysis purposes to measure its financial performance. These measures have no standardized definitions in accordance with IFRS and are therefore regarded as non-IFRS measures. These measures may therefore not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Additional details for these non-IFRS measures can be found in sections 3, 6 and 8 of Savaria's MD&A, which is posted on Savaria's website at savaria.com, and filed with SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted EBITDA with net earnings is presented in the section below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws of Canada. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact may be deemed to be a forward-looking statement. When used in this press release, the words“believe”,“could”,“should”,“intend”,“expect”,“estimate”,“assume” and other similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to know that the forward-looking statements in this document describe the Corporation's expectations as at the date hereof, which are not guarantees of future performance of Savaria or its industry, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Savaria's or the industry's outlook, actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The Corporation's actual results could be materially different from its expectations if known or unknown risks affect its business, or if its estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

A change affecting an assumption can also have an impact on other interrelated assumptions, which could increase or diminish the effect of the change. As a result, the Corporation cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not take into account the effect that transactions or special items announced or occurring after the statements are made may have on the Corporation's business. For example, they do not include the effect of sales of assets, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or transactions, asset write-downs or other charges announced or occurring after forward-looking statements are made.

Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Savaria disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing risks and uncertainties include the risks set forth under“Risks and Uncertainties” in Savaria's latest Annual MD&A as well as other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by Savaria with securities regulators in Canada.

Reconciliation of adjusted net earnings* and adjusted EBITDA* with net earnings

Q3 YTD in thousands of dollars, except per-share amounts 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net earnings $ 23,054 $ 19,470 $ 70,934 $ 48,265 Strategic initiatives expenses - 4,672 - 13,949 Other expenses 347 647 983 2,811 Income tax related to strategic initiatives and other expenses (76 ) (1,337 ) (115 ) (4,228 ) Adjusted net earnings* $ 23,325 $ 23,452 $ 71,802 $ 60,797 Adjusted net earnings per share* $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.98 $ 0.84 Income tax related to strategic initiatives and other expenses 76 1,337 115 4,228 Income tax expense 8,174 6,034 24,333 17,013 Depreciation of fixed assets 3,231 2,661 9,058 7,966 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,613 3,292 10,479 9,793 Amortization of intangible assets 8,253 7,837 24,141 22,650 Net finance costs 4,377 2,191 9,129 10,367 Stock-based compensation 1,016 752 2,890 2,127 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 52,065 $ 47,556 $ 151,947 $ 134,941 Adjusted EBITDA per share* $ 0.70 $ 0.66 $ 2.07 $ 1.88 Diluted weighted average number of shares 73,580,522 72,160,540 73,267,887 71,956,011

*Non-IFRS measures are described and reconciled in sections 3, 6 and 8 of the MD&A.

Results webcast and conference call on November 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (EST)

Savaria will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time with financial analysts to discuss results of the period ended September 30, 2026. Investors and members of the media are invited to participate on a listen-only basis.

Conference call access:

To register:

Webcast (en):

Link to the replay of the webcast will be available on the Corporation's website at savaria.com.

For further information: Sébastien Bourassa

President and Chief Executive Officer

...

1.800.661.5112 Stephen Reitknecht, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

...

1.800.661.5112 facebook.com/savariabettermobility

x.com/Mobilityforlife



Complete financial statements and the management's report for Q3 2026 will be available shortly on Savaria's website and on SEDAR+ sedarplus.ca.