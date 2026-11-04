Bird Announces Over $1.1 Billion In New Awards And Multiyear Agreements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today $1.1 billion in new project awards and multiyear agreements.



Several renewals and expanded service offerings with six existing clients under multiyear agreements ranging up to five years, including mechanical and electrical maintenance, turnaround and outage services across major industrial and energy facilities in Canada.

A significant electrical services scope for a large-scale healthcare redevelopment project in Alberta.

Several new contracts awarded to Jacob Bros. across public infrastructure projects in British Columbia, including civil infrastructure enabling works, water treatment, waste and recycling, and long-term care developments. Industrial construction awards for a new structure supporting Ontario's nuclear sector, a wind energy project in Eastern Canada, and a district energy facility in Western Canada.



“These awards reflect the resilience of Bird's business, supported by a distributed load of work across markets, customers, and geographies. The continued growth of our Industrial Maintenance portfolio adds recurring revenue and greater visibility to our work program, while reinforcing the value of our integrated service offering and long-term client relationships,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird.“From critical maintenance supporting energy assets to specialized electrical scopes on major healthcare infrastructure, public infrastructure projects and nuclear sector work, our teams continue to be selected for complex work where safety, execution certainty and technical expertise matter most. These awards demonstrate the strength of our specialty capabilities, expand our combined backlog and reinforce our ability to deliver long term value for shareholders.”

About Bird Construction



Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 105 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders.

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation), including statements about the expected scope, timing, duration and value of the awards, the anticipated execution of industrial maintenance, general contracting, mechanical and electrical, electrical and nuclear decommissioning activities, and the Company's continued growth and opportunities in industrial, specialty trade and nuclear markets. This forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data but is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in greater detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (). Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Rachel Pattimore

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 520-2621

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