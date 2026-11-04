Legacy Housing Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (the“Company” or“Legacy”, Nasdaq: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights



Net revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $69.7 million, an increase of 72.2% from the third quarter of 2025.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $23.4 million, an increase of 141.4% from the third quarter of 2025.

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $20.1 million, an increase of 132.8% from the third quarter of 2025.

Basic earnings per share for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.85, an increase of 136.1% from the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $0.85, an increase of 142.9% from the third quarter of 2025.

Net revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was $170.4 million, an increase of 34.9% from the first nine months of 2025. Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $54.5 million, an increase of 62.2%, and diluted earnings per share was $2.29, compared to $1.37, an increase of 67.2%.

Book value per share on September 30, 2026, was $24.49, an increase of 10.3% from December 31, 2025.

Product sales for the third quarter of 2026 were $55.2 million, an increase of 91.7% from the third quarter of 2025. The Company sold 635 homes in the third quarter, compared to 420 in the third quarter of 2025. The Company ended the quarter with $36.1 million in cash and short-term investments and no borrowings on its revolving credit facility.

Kenneth E. Shipley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated:“Strong home sales led the quarter, and the rest of the business did its job too. Our Heritage stores grew sales while making room for our 2027 models, and our consumer loan portfolio continues to perform. We're working closely with our dealers in a softer retail market. Looking ahead, we expect to open our 350-plus-acre Bastrop community for lot and home sales in 2027, which will give us additional ways to put our homes and financing to work. With no debt and a strong balance sheet, we can invest in our plants and our people to increase capacity to serve America's growing demand for affordable housing.”

Conference Call Information

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 AM Central Time on Thursday, November 5, 2026. To access the call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and“Tiny Houses” distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 31⁄2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $47,000 to $200,000.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Legacy undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law. Investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Inquiries:

Jon Langbert, (817) 799-4831

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Media Inquiries:

Kira Hovancik, (817) 799-4905

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