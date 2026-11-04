OWASP OASIS Selected As A Finalist For Innovation Of The Year In SANS Difference Makers Awards

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- said Chris Holt, Community Architect, IntigritiSAN FRANCISCO,, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, OWASP OASIS announced that it has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious SANS Difference Makers Awards in the category of Innovation of the Year. The award honors the most impactful open source product or tool of the year; OWASP OASIS was selected as a finalist for“turning automated AI patches into reviewed, upstream-ready security fixes in public view” and building a global application security community to protect and secure open source. Cybersecurity practitioners and members of the public can vote for OWASP OASIS and other nominees on the SANS website through November 9. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, December 15, in Washington, D.C.“It's an honor to be selected as a finalist by such a well-respected organization,” said Chris Holt, Strategic Engagement and Community Architect at Intigriti and a founding industry member of OWASP OASIS.“This recognition reflects the hard work of the entire OWASP OASIS community and demonstrates how important fix automation is for securing open source. We are making great progress, and now, this recognition will strengthen our community of volunteers even more.”The SANS Difference Makers Awards“recognize cybersecurity professionals who go above and beyond, including practitioners, educators, researchers, and community builders whose work quietly shapes the field.” Honorees are nominated by the global cybersecurity community.OWASP OASIS was nominated for its transparent and community-led design and the community-led response it has enabled. The project is enabling AppSec professionals to take action and contribute to open source application security in minutes, supporting peer-validated vulnerability remediation and securing code at scale.The project has enabled defenders to take action: in just a few minutes, anyone can contribute to the project, with community-validated fixes that can close vulnerabilities and secure code at scale.Voting ends November 9. Vote for OWASP OASIS here:How to Get InvolvedJoin the initiative at owasp-oasis.About OWASP OASISThe Open Automated Security Initiative for Software (OASIS) is a vendor-neutral, community-driven initiative that mobilizes the Application Security community to deliver validated vulnerability fixes for the open source software that runs the world. By combining AI-powered fix automation with human expert validation, OASIS moves open source security from discovery to remediation at scale. OASIS is an OWASP project.OWASP does not endorse any product, services, or tools.

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OWASP OASIS Selected as a Finalist for Innovation of the Year in SANS Difference Makers Awards News Provided By AppSecAI, Inc November 04, 2026, 22:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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