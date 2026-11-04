Smartcentres Real Estate Investment Trust Releases Third Quarter Results For 2026
| (in thousands of dollars, except per Unit and other non-financial data)
|As at
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|Portfolio Information (Number of properties)
|Retail properties
|156
|155
|155
|Office properties
|4
|4
|4
|Self-storage properties
|16
|14
|14
|Residential properties
|3
|3
|3
|Industrial properties
|1
|1
|1
|Properties under development
|21
|21
|20
|Total number of properties with an ownership interest
|201
|198
|197
|Leasing and Operational Information (1)
|Gross leasable retail, office and industrial area (in thousands of sq. ft.)
|35,390
|35,585
|35,593
|In-place and committed occupancy rate
|98.2 %
|98.6%
|98.6%
|Average lease term to maturity (in years)
|4.2
|4.3
|4.4
|In-place net retail rental rate excluding Anchors (per occupied sq. ft.)
|$ 24.67
|$24.23
|$24.09
|Financial Information
|Investment properties(2)
|10,896,197
|10,852,939
|10,776,346
|Total unencumbered assets(3)
|10,199,221
|10,030,521
|9,847,321
|NAV per Unit - diluted(3)
|$ 35.49
|$35.93
|$35.70
|Debt to Aggregate Assets(3)(4)(5)
|45.1 %
|44.4%
|44.4%
|Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4)(5)
| 9.9X
|9.7X
|9.6X
|Weighted average interest rate(3)(4)
|4.03 %
|4.00%
|3.94%
|Weighted average term of debt (in years)
|3.0
|3.4
|2.9
|Interest coverage ratio(3)(4)
| 2.5X
|2.6X
|2.6X
|Three Months Ended September 30
| Nine Months Ended September 30
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Financial Information
|Rentals from investment properties and other(2)
|220,660
|226,690
|678,454
|679,743
|Net income and comprehensive income(2)
|179,477
|81,037
|162,395
|180,642
|FFO(3)(4)(6)
|98,651
|107,364
|303,244
|315,403
|AFFO(3)(4)(6)
|85,205
|86,754
|275,799
|282,990
|Cash flows provided by operating activities(2)
|89,314
|90,905
|262,159
|250,097
|Net rental income and other(2)
|141,847
|141,337
|419,469
|419,468
|NOI(3)(4)
|149,296
|149,051
|441,698
|441,854
|Change in SPNOI(3)(4)
|2.5 %
|2.6%
|2.0 %
|3.7%
|Change in SPNOI excluding Anchors(3)(4)
|3.8 %
|4.6%
|3.8 %
|5.9%
|Weighted average number of units outstanding – diluted(7)
|182,609,650
|182,172,590
|182,509,841
|181,881,488
|Net income and comprehensive income per Unit(2)
|$1.01/$0.98
|$0.45/$0.44
| $0.91/$0.89
|$1.01/$0.99
|FFO per Unit(3)(4)(6)
|$0.55/$0.54
|$0.60/$0.59
| $1.70/$1.66
|$1.77/$1.73
|FFO with adjustments per Unit(3)(4)
|$0.56/$0.55
|$0.57/$0.56
| $1.63/$1.60
|$1.68/$1.64
|AFFO per Unit(3)(4)(6)
|$0.48/$0.47
|$0.49/$0.48
| $1.55/$1.51
|$1.59/$1.56
|AFFO with adjustments per Unit(3)(4)
|$0.48/$0.47
|$0.45/$0.44
| $1.48/$1.45
|$1.50/$1.47
|Payout Ratio to AFFO(3)(4)(6)
|96.8 %
|95.1%
|89.7 %
|87.4%
|Payout Ratio to AFFO with adjustments(3)(4)
|95.8 %
|102.2%
|93.7 %
|92.8%
|Payout Ratio to cash flows provided by operating activities
|92.4 %
|90.7%
|94.4 %
|98.9%
| (1) Excluding residential and self-storage areas.
(2) Represents a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) measure.
(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust's method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see“Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
(4) Includes the Trust's proportionate share of equity accounted investments.
(5) As at September 30, 2026, cash-on-hand of $33.0 million was excluded for the purposes of calculating the applicable ratios (December 31, 2025 – $44.6 million, September 30, 2025 – $22.2 million).
(6) The calculation of the Trust's FFO and AFFO and related payout ratios, including comparative amounts, are financial metrics that were determined based on the REALPAC White Paper on FFO and AFFO issued in January 2022 (“REALPAC White Paper”). Comparison with other reporting issuers may not be appropriate. The payout ratio to AFFO is calculated as declared distributions divided by AFFO.
(7) The diluted weighted average units outstanding includes the vested portion of the deferred units issued pursuant to the DUP, and vested EIP units granted pursuant to the EIP.
Development and Intensification Summary
The following table provides additional details on the Trust's seven development initiatives that are currently under construction or where initial siteworks have begun (in order of estimated initial occupancy/closing date):
|Projects under construction (Location/Project Name)
|Type
|Trust's share
|Actual / estimated initial occupancy / closing date
|% of capital spend
| GFA (1)
(sq. ft.)
| No. of
residential units
|Mixed-use Developments
|Burnaby
|Self-storage
|50%
|Q3 2027
|46%
|137,000
|-
|Victoria
|Self-storage
|50%
|Q4 2027
|43%
|164,000
|-
|Edmonton (Allard)
|Self-storage
|50%
|Q3 2027
|8%
|144,000
|-
|Vaughan / ArtWalk
|Condo
|50%
|Q4 2027
|44%
|302,000
|340
|Vaughan / ArtWalk
|Residential Apartments
|50%
|Q1 2028
|28%
|74,000
|65
|Ottawa SW
|Residential Apartments
|50%
|Q4 2028
|31%
|361,000
|425
|Total Mixed-use Developments
|1,182,000
|830
|Retail Development
|Toronto (Laird)
|Retail
|50%
|Q4 2026
|86%
|225,000
|-
|(1) GFA represents Gross Floor Area.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and the comparable period in 2025. Such measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers.
|(in thousands of dollars)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|GAAP Basis
|Proportionate Share Reconciliation
|Total Proportionate Share (1)
|GAAP Basis
|Proportionate Share Reconciliation
|Total Proportionate Share(1)
|Net operating income
|Rentals from investment properties and other
|$ 220,678
|$ 13,831
|$ 234,509
|$219,782
|$13,329
|$233,111
|Property operating costs and other
|(78,907
|)
|(6,955
|)
|(85,862
|)
|(78,854
|)
|(6,047
|)
|(84,901
|)
|$ 141,771
|$ 6,876
|$ 148,647
|$140,928
|$7,282
|$148,210
|Residential sales revenue and other(2)
|(18
|)
|98
|80
|6,908
|76
|6,984
|Residential cost of sales and other
|94
|475
|569
|(6,499
|)
|356
|(6,143
|)
|$ 76
|$ 573
|$ 649
|$409
|$432
|$841
|NOI (3)
|$ 141,847
|$ 7,449
|$ 149,296
|$141,337
|$7,714
|$149,051
|(in thousands of dollars)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|GAAP Basis
|Proportionate Share Reconciliation
|Total Proportionate Share (1)
|GAAP Basis
|Proportionate Share Reconciliation
|Total Proportionate Share(1)
|Net operating income
|Rentals from investment properties and other
|$ 677,395
|$ 41,175
|$ 718,570
|$665,876
|$39,282
|$705,158
|Property operating costs and other
|(258,216
|)
|(19,532
|)
|(277,748
|)
|(250,122
|)
|(17,721
|)
|(267,843
|)
|$ 419,179
|$ 21,643
|$ 440,822
|$415,754
|$21,561
|$437,315
|Residential sales revenue and other(2)
|1,059
|112
|1,171
|13,867
|151
|14,018
|Residential cost of sales and other
|(769
|)
|474
|(295
|)
|(10,153
|)
|674
|(9,479
|)
|$ 290
|$ 586
|$ 876
|$3,714
|$825
|$4,539
|NOI (3)
|$ 419,469
|$ 22,229
|$ 441,698
|$419,468
|$22,386
|$441,854
| (1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments. The Trust's method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see“Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
(2) Includes additional partnership profit and other revenues.
(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust's method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see“Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
Same Properties NOI
|Three Months Ended September 30
|Nine Months Ended September 30
|(in thousands of dollars)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|NOI(1)
|$ 141,847
|$141,337
|$ 419,469
|$419,468
|NOI from equity accounted investments(1)
|7,449
|7,714
|22,229
|22,386
|Total portfolio NOI before adjustments(1)
|$ 149,296
|$149,051
|$ 441,698
|$441,854
|Adjustments:
|Lease termination
|(38
|)
|(955
|)
|(614
|)
|(1,409
|)
|Net profit on residential closings
|(649
|)
|(841
|)
|(876
|)
|(4,539
|)
|Other adjustments(2)
|2,077
|11
|6,368
|1,685
|Total portfolio NOI after adjustments(1)
|$ 150,686
|$147,266
|$ 446,576
|$437,591
|NOI sourced from acquisitions, dispositions, Earnouts and developments
|(1,288
|)
|(1,531
|)
|(7,157
|)
|(6,621
|)
|Same Properties NOI (1)
|$ 149,398
|$145,735
|$ 439,419
|$430,970
| (1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust's method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see“Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
(2) Includes items such as adjustments relating to royalties, straight-line rent and amortization of tenant incentives.
Reconciliation of FFO
|Three Months Ended September 30
|Nine Months Ended September 30
|(in thousands of dollars)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income and comprehensive income
|$ 179,477
|$81,037
|$ 162,395
|$180,642
|Add (Deduct):
|Fair value adjustment on investment properties and financial instruments(1)
|(96,031
|)
|10,170
|96,319
|78,085
|Gain on derivative – TRS
|-
|5,428
|12,470
|12,303
|Gain (Loss) on sale of investment properties
|119
|(1,031
|)
|113
|(1,038
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets and tenant improvement allowance
|2,348
|2,347
|7,146
|7,161
|Distributions on Units classified as liabilities and vested deferred units and EIP units
|5,592
|5,381
|16,628
|15,818
|Salaries and related costs attributed to leasing activities(2)
|2,393
|2,086
|7,255
|6,559
|Adjustments relating to equity accounted investments(3)
|4,753
|1,946
|918
|15,873
|FFO (4)
|$ 98,651
|$107,364
|$ 303,244
|$315,403
|Add (Deduct) non-recurring adjustments:
|Gain on derivative – TRS
|-
|(5,428
|)
|(12,470
|)
|(12,303
|)
|FFO sourced from condo and townhome closings
|947
|(842
|)
|720
|(4,540
|)
|Transactional FFO – sale of land(4)
|-
|184
|28
|354
|FFO with adjustments (4)
|$ 99,598
|$101,278
|$ 291,522
|$298,914
| (1) Includes fair value adjustments on investment properties and financial instruments. Fair value adjustment on investment properties is described in“Investment Properties” in the Trust's MD&A. Fair value adjustment on financial instruments comprises the following financial instruments: units classified as liabilities, DUP, EIP, Long term incentive plan, TRS, and interest rate swap agreements. The significant assumptions made in determining the fair value are more thoroughly described in the Trust's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. For details, please see discussion in“Results of Operations” section in the MD&A.
(2) Salaries and related costs attributed to leasing activities of $7.3 million were incurred in the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (nine months ended September 30, 2025 – $6.6 million) and were eligible to be added back to FFO based on the definition of FFO, in the REALPAC White Paper, which provided for an adjustment to incremental leasing expenses for the cost of salaried staff. This adjustment to FFO results in more comparability between Canadian publicly traded real estate entities that expensed their internal leasing departments and those that capitalized external leasing expenses.
(3) Includes tenant improvement amortization, indirect interest with respect to the development portion, fair value adjustment on investment properties, loss (gain) on sale of investment properties, and adjustment for supplemental costs.
(4) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust's method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For definitions and basis of presentation of the Trust's non-GAAP measures, refer to“Presentation of Certain Terms Including Non-GAAP Measures” and“Non-GAAP Measures” in the MD&A.
Reconciliation of AFFO
|Three Months Ended September 30
|Nine Months Ended September 30
|(in thousands of dollars)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|FFO (1)
|$ 98,651
|$107,364
|$ 303,244
|$315,403
|Add (Deduct):
|Straight-line rents
|(583
|)
|(1,873
|)
|(1,374
|)
|(3,761
|)
|Adjusted salaries and related costs attributed to leasing
|(2,393
|)
|(2,086
|)
|(7,255
|)
|(6,559
|)
|Capital expenditures, leasing commissions, and tenant improvements
|(10,470
|)
|(16,651
|)
|(18,816
|)
|(22,093
|)
|AFFO (1)
|$ 85,205
|$86,754
|$ 275,799
|$282,990
|Add (Deduct) non-recurring adjustments:
|Gain on derivative – TRS
|-
|(5,428
|)
|(12,470
|)
|(12,303
|)
|FFO sourced from condo and townhome closings
|947
|(842
|)
|720
|(4,540
|)
|Transactional FFO – sale of land(1)
|-
|184
|28
|354
|AFFO with adjustments (1)
|$ 86,152
|$80,668
|$ 264,077
|$266,501
|(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust's method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see“Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
Adjusted EBITDA
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and comprehensive income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Rolling 12 Months Ended
|(in thousands of dollars)
| September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Net income and comprehensive income
|$ 292,507
|$322,489
|Add (Deduct) the following items:
|Net interest expense
|205,761
|194,807
|Amortization of equipment, intangible assets and tenant improvements
|12,348
|12,399
|Fair value adjustments on investment properties and financial instruments
|44,928
|32,093
|Adjustment for supplemental costs
|5,771
|4,098
|Gain (loss) on sale of investment properties
|126
|(1,087
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$ 561,441
|$564,799
|(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust's method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see“Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
Net Asset Value
|(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit information)
| September 30, 2026
| December 31, 2025
|Total equity
|$ 6,272,123
|$6,346,305
|LP Units classified as liabilities
|209,585
|201,229
|NAV (1)
|$ 6,481,708
|$6,547,534
|Units outstanding - diluted(2)
|182,633,169
|182,242,010
|NAV per Unit - diluted (1)
|$ 35.49
|$35.93
| (1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust's method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers' methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see“Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.
(2) Total diluted Units outstanding include Trust Units and LP Units, including Units classified as liabilities, vested portion of the deferred units issued pursuant to the deferred unit plan and vested EIPs granted pursuant to the equity incentive plan.
Conference Call
Management will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. (ET).
Interested parties are invited to access the call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 and then keying in the participant access code 51791#.
A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, November 5, 2026 through to Thursday, November 12, 2026. To access the recording, please call 1-855-201-2300, enter the conference access code 51791# and then key in the playback access code 51791#.
About SmartCentres
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 201 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.2 billion in assets and owns 35.4 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.2% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
Non-GAAP Measures
The non-GAAP measures used in this Press Release, including but not limited to, AFFO, AFFO with adjustments, AFFO per Unit, AFFO with adjustments per Unit, Payout Ratio to AFFO, Payout Ratio to AFFO with adjustments, Unencumbered Assets, NOI, Debt to Aggregate Assets, Interest Coverage Ratio, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, Unsecured/Secured Debt Ratio, FFO, FFO with adjustments, FFO per Unit, FFO with adjustments per Unit, Net Asset Value (“NAV”), Same Properties NOI, Same Properties NOI excluding Anchors, Debt to Gross Book Value, Weighted Average Interest Rate, Transactional FFO, and Total Proportionate Share, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Additional information regarding these non-GAAP measures is available in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Trust for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, dated November 4, 2026 (the“MD&A”), and is incorporated by reference. The information is found in the“Presentation of Certain Terms Including Non-GAAP Measures” and“Non-GAAP Measures” sections of the MD&A, which is available on SEDAR+ at. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are found in“Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” of this Press Release.
Full reports of the financial results of the Trust for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are outlined in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the related MD&A of the Trust for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, which are available on SEDAR+ at .
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements in this Press Release are "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's expectations regarding the Trust's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. More specifically, certain statements including, but not limited to, statements related to SmartCentres' expectations relating to cash collections, SmartCentres' expected or planned development plans and joint venture projects, including the described type, scope, costs and other financial metrics and the expected timing of construction and condo closings and statements that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "will", "may" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting the Trust's Unitholders and financial analysts in understanding the Trust's operating environment and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.
However, such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including risks associated with potential acquisitions not being completed or not being completed on the contemplated terms, public health crises, real property ownership and development, debt and equity financing for development, interest and financing costs, construction and development risks, and the ability to obtain commercial and municipal consents for development. These risks and others are more fully discussed under the heading“Risks and Uncertainties” and elsewhere in SmartCentres' most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as under the heading“Risk Factors” in SmartCentres' most recent annual information form. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, SmartCentres cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. These forward-looking statements are made as at the date of this Press Release and SmartCentres assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances unless otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to: a stable retail environment; a continuing trend toward land use intensification, including residential development in urban markets and continued growth along transportation nodes; access to equity and debt capital markets to fund, at acceptable costs, future capital requirements and to enable our refinancing of debts as they mature; that requisite consents for development will be obtained in the ordinary course, construction and permitting costs consistent with the past year and recent inflation trends.
Contact
For information, visit or please contact:
Peter Slan
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 326-6400 ext. 7571
...
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