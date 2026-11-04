Berry Law sponsors Creighton Men's Basketball Military Appreciation Night on November 5 to honor Veterans, service members, and military families.

- John S. Berry Jr., CEO of Berry Law

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Berry Law, a nationally recognized, Veteran-led law firm, is proud to sponsor Creighton University's Men's Basketball Military Appreciation Night on November 5, 2026.​

The event celebrates the service and sacrifice of Veterans, active-duty military members, and their families while bringing the Omaha community together in recognition of their contributions.​

"Military service is part of who we are at Berry Law," said John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law and a U.S. Army Veteran. "We're honored to partner with Creighton to recognize those who have served and the families who support them."​

Founded in 1965, Berry Law has a longstanding commitment to the military community. The firm represents Veterans nationwide in VA disability benefits matters and continues to support initiatives that honor military service.​

About Berry Law​

Berry Law is a Veteran-led law firm founded in 1965, representing Veterans nationwide in VA disability benefits claims and individuals in serious personal injury matters. Learn more at BerryLaw.​

Bob Musilek

Berry Law

+1 402-858-1003

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Berry Law Sponsors Creighton Men's Basketball Military Appreciation Night​ News Provided By Berry Law November 04, 2026, 21:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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