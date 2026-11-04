Pavlus Travel & Cruise Reveals Top Bucket-List Vacations

One most-desired bucket-list vacation is a safari in East Africa. Shown above are elephants in Tanzania in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The Luxury Agency's Customers Ask About and Book These Most Desired Trips for 2027

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, NM, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Luxury travelers are saying,“the time is now,” when talking to a professional travel planner about their most-desired, top bucket-list vacation.“Often they've dreamed about this trip for years, but heading toward 2027, they're now telling us that they want to make it happen,” emphasizes Craig Pavlus, founder and CEO, Pavlus Travel and Cruise, Albuquerque, NM, one of the largest independently owned luxury travel agencies in the U.S. Here are seven“Top Bucket-List Vacations” that Pavlus is seeing, based on consumer inquiries and bookings.

1. The Drake Passage and Antarctica

“Our customers' most-requested 'bucket-list' adventure is to explore Antarctica,” Pavlus stresses.“Boarding Zodiacs or kayaks from the ship, guests make landings ashore, hike along beaches, climb snowy hillsides, participate in citizen science projects, and spot whales, seals, and penguins.” Many travelers sail on a small-ship cruise of National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, Ponant, Seabourn, Silversea, Viking, or another upscale expedition line. Check out this Antarctica and Drake Passage website page.

2. South Pacific Exploration -- Australia and New Zealand

Even travelers who've previously visited the South Pacific desire to return on a lengthier bucket-list vacation. Among upscale options are Tauck's 20-day“Grand Australia and New Zealand” itinerary on multiple dates and Silversea's 26-day holiday cruise to Eastern Australia and New Zealand departing December 10, 2027. Travelers are also curious about Australia's remote Kimberley region.“They want to gaze at rugged scenic landscapes with waterfalls and rock cliffs; learn about Indigenous cultures; snorkel along reefs; and spot saltwater crocodiles,” Pavlus explains.

3. Arctic Journey to Norway's Svalbard

North of the Arctic Circle, Longyearbyen on the Norwegian island of Svalbard is surrounded by wilderness that's home to foxes, reindeer, birdlife, and polar bears. Viking 15-day“Iceland and Norway's Arctic Explorer” itinerary between Bergen, Norway, and Reykjavik, Iceland, includes two full days in Svalbard, and is priced from $7,999 per person, double occupancy.

4. The Galapagos Islands and Blue-Footed Boobies

Ecuador's Galápagos Islands, 600 miles from South America's coastline, are much as they were when 19th century naturalist Charles Darwin visited.“Our guests might view blue-footed boobies, giant tortoises, marine iguanas, sea lions, seals and whales, yet also enjoy an ultra-luxury vacation onboard a small expedition ship, among those Silversea's 100-passenger Silver Origin,” Pavlus emphasizes.

5. Closer to Home, In-Depth USA Touring

Not every bucket-list journey is overseas.“Many travelers have asked us about in-depth, themed vacations closer to home,” he adds. For jazz or blues fans, Globus' offers a 10-day tour from Nashville to New Orleans on multiple dates. For history buffs, Tauck's“In Freedom's Footsteps: New York to Washington, D.C.” is a 12-day, Ken Burns-inspired, luxury escorted tour; it visits New York City; Philadelphia and Gettysburg, PA; Williamsburg, Richmond, and Mount Vernon, VA; and Washington, D.C.. Fares begin at $7,590 per person, double occupancy.

6. African Safari to Spot Lions, Rhinos, and Elephants

“An African safari to see wildlife moving freely across vast, untamed landscapes is a transformative experience,” says Pavlus.“Guests can soar over the African plain at dawn in a hot air balloon to spot elephants, lions, and antelopes below, and then enjoy a champagne breakfast in the bush.” Micato, A&K, Tauck, Kensington, and other luxury tour operators offer robust safaris. Among those is A&K's 14-night“Ultimate Great Migration Safari,” priced from $17,995 per person, double occupancy.

7. Iconic, Grand Voyages – the Northwest Passage and Beyond

Other“bucket-list” vacations include a Northwest Passage voyage; a continental circumnavigation including Oceania Cruises' 71-day“Grand South America Adventure” in October 2028; and lengthy Grand Voyages or World Cruises



Call 800-528-9300 or visit .

About Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc.: Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Pavlus Travel & Cruise is one of America's largest independently owned luxury travel agencies and the top Tauck seller worldwide. Representing Viking, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Tauck, and 90-plus other luxury cruise and tour partners, Pavlus is known for best prices and no service fees. The agency is led by Founder and CEO Craig Pavlus, a recipient of the Travel Weekly Lifetime Achievement Award. Call 800-528-9300 (U.S. and Canada) or 08000288558 (United Kingdom) or visit .

Susan J. Young

Pavlus Travel & Cruise

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Pavlus Travel & Cruise Reveals Top Bucket-List Vacations News Provided By Pavlus Travel & Cruises November 04, 2026, 21:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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