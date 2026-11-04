Chandler Locksmith Publishes Guide On Rekeying Or Replacing Locks For New Arizona Homeowners

Illustration: a Diamondback Lock and Key technician rekeys the front-door deadbolt of a newly purchased Arizona home.

Illustration: a Diamondback Lock and Key technician hands the family their five new key copies.

Illustration: a new homeowner tries her new key in the front door.

California sends Arizona more new residents than any other state. A free Diamondback guide explains which locks new homeowners should rekey or replace.

- Eran Sharabi, owner, Diamondback Lock and Key

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Diamondback Lock and Key, a Chandler-based locksmith serving the Phoenix area since 2009, has published a free guide for new homeowners titled "Rekey or Replace Your Locks? " The guide explains when rekeying is enough, when a lock should be replaced, and the steps people most often skip after moving in.

The timing reflects who is buying homes in the Valley. About 235,000 people moved to Arizona from another state in 2024, and roughly 52,400 of them came from California, more than from any other state, according to U.S. Census Bureau survey data compiled by USAFacts.

One recent call shows why. A family that had just moved from California bought a house in Chandler and called Diamondback. They did not know who else might still have a key, and with two young children at home they wanted to be sure. The locks on the garage door and the side garage door were worn, so they were replaced with new ones that match. The other locks were rekeyed, so the old keys no longer work. The mailbox got a new lock with its own new keys, and the family asked for five key copies. "They were a very nice family, and we were happy to welcome them to Arizona," said Eran Sharabi, owner of Diamondback Lock and Key.

"Most people moving here think about the internet and the utilities first. The locks are easy to forget, but you are the only one who should have a key to your new home," Sharabi said. "We welcome a lot of new Arizonans, and rekeying is one of the simplest things they can do on day one."

The guide covers:

- What rekeying does: the pins inside the cylinder are changed to match a new key, and the old keys no longer turn. Nothing on the outside of the door changes.

- When to replace instead: a lock that sticks, wobbles, was forced in a break-in, or is a basic low-grade lock on an exterior door, or when the owner wants keyless entry.

- One key for the whole house: locks from the same brand and keyway can usually be rekeyed to a single key.

- The mailbox: many Valley neighborhoods use cluster mailboxes, and whether the HOA or the post office changes that lock depends on who owns the box.

The full guide is available at rekey-or-replace-locks-phoenix-homeowners/

About Diamondback Lock and Key

Diamondback Lock and Key is a licensed, insured and bonded locksmith company and a member of ALOA Security Professionals Association. Based in Chandler, Arizona, it has served homes, businesses and drivers across the Phoenix area since 2009, including Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe, Scottsdale, Phoenix and Glendale, with 24/7 emergency service.

Eran Sharabi

Diamondback Lock and Key

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Chandler Locksmith Publishes Guide on Rekeying or Replacing Locks for New Arizona Homeowners News Provided By Diamondback Lock and Key November 04, 2026, 21:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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