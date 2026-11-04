Jetour Owners Club UAE Celebrates First Anniversary, Marking A Year Of Community, Connection, And Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - Jetour UAE, together with Elite Group Holding, proudly celebrates the first anniversary of the Jetour Owners Club (JOC), a thriving community bringing vehicle owners together through exclusive events, memorable experiences, and meaningful connections. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Since its launch on 16 April 2025, JOC has grown to over 4,000 active members from more than 60 nationalities, establishing itself as one of the region's most engaged automotive owner communities.

Going beyond a traditional loyalty program, JOC offers exclusive member benefits, lifestyle experiences, service privileges, and access to special events that enhance the ownership journey.

Over the past year, the club has organized more than 30 events across the UAE, including road trips, social gatherings, sports activities, family experiences, and charitable initiatives. Highlights include the Abu Dhabi to Hatta road trip, the Desert Journey to Al Badayer, the Liwa convoy during the Jetour Global Fan Festival, a Dubai lunch cruise, and an indoor snow adventure.

These experiences have strengthened connections among members and earned the club industry recognition. JOC received the“Most Influential Club” award at the Jetour Global Fan Festival in Liwa, followed by the“Community Creation Campaign of the Year” award at the TAG Awards 2026, recognizing its innovative approach to customer engagement.

Commenting on the milestone, a senior spokesperson said:

“The first year of the Jetour Owners Club UAE has demonstrated the power of community in strengthening customer relationships and creating memorable experiences. What began as an initiative to bring owners together has evolved into a vibrant community of thousands of members who share a passion for adventure, connection, and the Jetour brand. We are grateful to our members for their enthusiasm and look forward to delivering even more value and experiences in the years ahead.”

The anniversary celebrations culminated in a gala event held on 25 October 2026, celebrating the club's achievements and its growing community.

As JOC enters its second year, Jetour UAE aims to introduce new experiences, enhanced member benefits, and greater opportunities for engagement, continuing to transform vehicle ownership into a connected lifestyle experience.

Jetour is a premium SUV brand built on the Travel+ philosophy – a mindset that combines innovation, performance and smart design to suit the evolving needs of global drivers. Under the exclusive distributorship of Elite Group Holding, Jetour UAE offers a lineup of adventure-ready SUVs tailored for families, explorers and anyone who demands more from their vehicle.

Jetour's full SUV range is now available in showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Deira and Al Quoz, Al Ain, Ajman, and Fujairah, with Ras Al Khaimah coming soon.

Headquartered in the UAE, Elite Group Holding is a leading automotive group whose portfolio includes Jetour, SOUEAST, Zenvo, The Elite Cars, and ART Elite. The group brings together automotive distribution, premium retail, leasing, and ownership solutions within an integrated mobility ecosystem.

For more information, visit elitegroupholding or call 800-5-ELITE.

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) - a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).