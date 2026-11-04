Focalthericstm To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FocalTherics (Nasdaq: FOCL) (the“Company”), a global leader in robotic focal therapy, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to participate in a Fireside Chat on November 10th, 2026, at 1:15 pm ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast on the News/Events page of the Investors section of FocalTherics' website at .

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London. Management will host 1x1 meetings on November 18th, 2026.

Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to participate in a Fireside Chat on December 2nd, 2026, at 4:00 pm ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast on the News/Events page of the Investors section of FocalTherics' website at .

About FocalTherics

A recognized leader in robotic focal therapy, FocalTherics develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices worldwide to treat various conditions using proprietary focused ultrasound technology. The Company's flagship platform, Focal One® Robotic HIFU, combines advanced imaging, real-time treatment planning, robotic precision, and HIFU technology to deliver personalized focal therapy designed to optimize clinical outcomes while preserving quality of life.

Investor Contacts

Louisa Smith

Gilmartin Group

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