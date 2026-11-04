Acrivon To Present Late-Breaking Oral Plenary Presentation And Posters At The 38Th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium On Molecular Targets And Cancer Therapeutics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or“Acrivon Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: ACRV), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 (Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics) platform deployed for rational drug design and predictive clinical development, today announced presentations at the upcoming the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place November 18-20, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain. Following the presentations, copies will be available on the Acrivon website under“Posters and Presentations” or by using this LINK. Presentations Details Late-Breaking Mini-Oral Presentation

Title: Safety, dose optimization, and preliminary antitumor activity from a Phase 1 dose escalation study of ACR-2316, a novel WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor Presenter:

Timothy A. Yap, MBBS, Ph.D., FRCP, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Date and Time: Friday, November 20, 2026; 4:12 p.m. CET Session: Plenary Session 7 Proffered Papers: Novel Agents and Targets Abstract Number: 11LBA



Poster Presentations

Title: Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3)-phosphoproteomics uncovers differential mechanisms driving superior activity of ACR-2316, a novel, clinical-stage WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor over clinical-stage WRN helicase inhibitors Date and Time: Thursday, November 19, 2026; 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. CET Session: DNA Repair Modulation Abstract Number: 162 Poster Number: PB-057





Title: Rapid discovery of selective oral CDK11 inhibitors inducing complete tumor regression in acute myeloid leukemia models using Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3) drug discovery platform Date and Time: Friday, November 20, 2026; 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CET Session: New Drugs Abstract Number: 329 Poster Number: PB-121



About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative AI-driven, Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform. The platform allows the company to interpret and quantify compound specific, drug-regulated pathway activity levels inside the intact cell in an unbiased manner, yielding terabytes of proprietary data and delivering rapid, actionable insights. The AP3 platform is comprised of a growing suite of powerful, internally-developed tools, including the AP3 Data Portal, converting multimodal data into structured data for generative AI analyses, including the AP3 Kinase Substrate Relationship Predictor and the AP3 Interactome. These distinctive capabilities enable the company to go beyond the limitations of traditional drug discovery, as well as current AI-based target-centric drug discovery and rapidly design highly differentiated compounds with desirable pathway effects through intracellular protein network analyses and advance these agents into the clinic for streamlined development.

Acrivon is currently advancing its lead program, ACR-368 (also known as prexasertib), a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2 in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial for endometrial cancer (EC). The company has received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the investigation of ACR-368 as a monotherapy based on OncoSignature-predicted sensitivity in patients with EC. The FDA has granted a Breakthrough Device designation for the ACR-368 OncoSignature assay for the identification of patients with endometrial cancer who may benefit from ACR-368 treatment.

In addition, Acrivon is leveraging its proprietary Generative AI-driven Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform for developing wholly-owned, internally discovered, co-crystallography-driven pipeline programs. These include ACR-2316, a first-in-class, potent, selective WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor preclinically designed for superior single-agent activity. The Phase 1/2 study of ACR-2316 is advancing in a randomized dose expansion phase in AP3-predicted tumor types. Initial data has shown a highly differentiated, favorable safety profile primarily limited to only transient neutropenia. Clinical activity has been observed across multiple heavily pretreated, AP3-predicted tumor types, including a subject with a confirmed CR in squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a PR in small cell lung cancer (SCLC), as well long-lasting clinical benefit (over one year) observed in subjects with lung adenocarcinoma, tumor types not shown sensitive to current single-agent WEE1 or PKMYT1 inhibitors.

In addition, the company is advancing ACR-7280, its next AP3-enabled innovation program, a first-in-class, oral, highly selective CDK11 inhibitor development candidate, in IND-enabling studies. AP3 indication finding identified AML as a predicted sensitive tumor type, and in preclinical studies, ACR-7280 demonstrated potent anti-tumor activity and complete tumor regression in aggressive AML models.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,” or“would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Acrivon's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Acrivon undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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Investor and Media Contacts:

Adam D. Levy, Ph.D., M.B.A.

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Alexandra Santos

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