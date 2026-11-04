MKS Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Record revenue of $1,413 million, above the high end of guidance

Record GAAP net income of $236 million and record net income per diluted share of $3.26, each above the high end of guidance Record Adjusted EBITDA of $434 million and record Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $4.18, each above the high end of guidance

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2026. “Our business momentum continued to build in the third quarter. Revenue in each of our end markets was at or above the high end of our guidance, led by 54% year-over-year growth in Semiconductor and 43% growth in Electronics & Packaging,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer.“From chips to substrates and advanced PCBs, the fundamental challenges of stacking, scaling, and new materials are becoming more integral in the AI era. MKS brings the broadest set of capabilities across both the semiconductor and advanced packaging markets to deliver foundational innovation, and that is driving robust orders and new design wins that set us up for continued strong performance.” “Q3 performance exceeded the high end of our guidance ranges for revenue and EPS, and we're poised for a strong finish to 2026,” said Ram Mayampurath, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.“Our business model is delivering scale benefits that, combined with accelerating revenue, are driving gross and operating margin expansion, strong earnings growth and cash generation. With our exposure to attractive growth markets, mix of equipment solutions and consumables, and a healthy balance sheet, MKS is well positioned to generate significant, durable shareholder returns.”

Selected GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2025 Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Net Revenues Semiconductor $638 $554 $415 $1,658 $1,261 Electronics & Packaging 415 381 289 1,118 809 Specialty Industrial 360 313 284 963 828 Total net revenues $1,413 $1,248 $988 $3,739 $2,898 Gross Margin 47.7% 47.6% 46.6% 47.5% 46.9% GAAP Financial Measures Operating margin 23.1% 20.1% 14.0% 19.4% 13.3% Net income $236 $175 $74 $495 $188 Net income per diluted share $3.26 $2.41 $1.10 $6.86 $2.78 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Operating margin 27.8% 25.6% 20.8% 25.3% 20.6% Net earnings $292 $232 $130 $681 $365 Net earnings per diluted share $4.18 $3.30 $1.93 $9.80 $5.41



Additional Financial Information

At September 30, 2026, the Company had $676 million in cash and cash equivalents, $1.3 billion of secured term loan principal outstanding, $1.4 billion of convertible senior notes outstanding, €1.0 billion of senior notes outstanding and up to $1.0 billion of additional borrowing capacity under a revolving credit facility, subject to certain leverage ratio requirements. During the third quarter of 2026, the trading price of our common stock continued to satisfy the stock price conversion condition under the indenture governing our convertible senior notes. As a result, the convertible senior notes are convertible, in whole or in part, at the option of the noteholders at any time during the fourth quarter of 2026, and were classified as short-term debt, net of issuances costs, at September 30, 2026.

In November 2026, the Company made a voluntary principal prepayment of $100 million on its USD term loan B.

Fourth Quarter 2026 Guidance



Revenue of $1,490 million, plus or minus $40 million

Gross margin of 47.5%, plus or minus 1.0%

GAAP operating expenses of $355 million, plus or minus $5 million and Non-GAAP operating expenses of $288 million, plus or minus $5 million

GAAP net income of $294 million, plus or minus $28 million and Non-GAAP net earnings of $352 million, plus or minus $27 million

GAAP net income per diluted share of $4.04, plus or minus $0.38 and Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $5.00, plus or minus $0.38 Adjusted EBITDA of $461 million, plus or minus $29 million



The guidance for the fourth quarter does not include the impact of the Company's pending sale of its Ophir® Optics business and is based on the current business environment, including the impact of U.S. import tariffs and the imposition of retaliatory actions taken by other countries up through but not including the date of this release. The Company will continue to monitor and adapt to changes in the business environment as needed.

Conference Call Details

A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the call by phone, participants should visit the Investor Relations section of MKS' website at investor.mks.com and click on Events & Presentations, where you will be able to register online and receive dial-in details. We encourage participants to register and dial in to the conference call at least 15 minutes before the start of the call to ensure a timely connection. A live and archived webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the MKS website.

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

This press release includes financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP financial measures”). These Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, MKS' reported results under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), and may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. MKS management believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors for comparing prior periods and analyzing ongoing business trends and operating results. For further information regarding these Non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our Non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the“Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this press release.

SAFE HARBOR FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the future financial performance, business prospects and growth of MKS Inc. (“MKS,” the“Company,”“our,” or“we”). These statements are only predictions based on current assumptions and expectations. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words“will,”“projects,”“intends,”“believes,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“estimates,”“forecasts,”“continues” and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements that we make are the level and terms of our substantial indebtedness and our ability to service such debt; risks related to pursuing, completing, and/or failing to realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic transactions, including the pending sale of our Ophir Optics business; risks related to cybersecurity, data privacy and intellectual property; manufacturing and sourcing risks, including supply chain disruptions, component shortages and price increases, the use of limited, sole source and international suppliers, the relocation of manufacturing operations, and product defects; risks associated with doing business internationally, including geopolitical conflicts, trade compliance, trade protection measures, such as import tariffs by the United States and/or retaliatory actions taken by other countries, regulatory restrictions on our products, components or markets, particularly the semiconductor market, and unfavorable currency exchange and tax rate fluctuations; conditions affecting the markets in which we operate, including intense competition, rapid technological and market changes, dependence on new product development, the ability to anticipate and meet customer demand, fluctuations in capital spending in the semiconductor, electronics manufacturing and automotive industries, and fluctuations in sales to our major customers; disruptions or delays from third-party service providers upon which our operations may rely; risks associated with the attraction and retention of key personnel; potential fluctuations in quarterly results; volatility of stock price; risks associated with chemical manufacturing and environmental regulation compliance; risks associated with artificial intelligence (“AI”); financial and legal risk management; and the other important factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, after the date of this press release. Amounts reported in this press release are preliminary and subject to finalization prior to the filing of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Company Contact:

Paretosh Misra

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: (978) 284-4705

Email: ...





MKS Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net revenues: Products $ 1,264 $ 1,104 $ 860 $ 3,322 $ 2,528 Services 149 144 128 417 370 Total net revenues 1,413 1,248 988 3,739 2,898 Cost of revenues: Products 668 582 466 1,764 1,367 Services 71 71 61 199 173 Total cost of revenues (exclusive of amortization shown separately below) 739 653 527 1,963 1,540 Gross profit 674 595 461 1,776 1,358 Research and development 80 76 76 237 222 Selling, general and administrative 201 200 180 591 539 Restructuring and other 5 6 4 14 26 Legal settlement - - - 3 - Fees and expenses related to debt activities - - - 18 2 Amortization of intangible assets 62 62 63 187 184 Income from operations 326 251 138 726 385 Interest income (2 ) (2 ) (3 ) (6 ) (11 ) Interest expense 38 38 53 121 162 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5 4 2 14 8 Other (income) expense, net (2 ) (2 ) 2 (4 ) 11 Income before income taxes 287 213 84 601 215 Provision for income taxes 51 38 10 106 27 Net income $ 236 $ 175 $ 74 $ 495 $ 188 Net income per common share: Basic $ 3.49 $ 2.59 $ 1.10 $ 7.32 $ 2.79 Diluted $ 3.26 $ 2.41 $ 1.10 $ 6.86 $ 2.78 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.75 $ 0.66 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 67.7 67.6 67.3 67.6 67.3 Diluted 72.5 72.7 67.6 72.1 67.6





MKS Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet (In millions) September 30, December 31, 2026

2025

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 676 $ 675 Trade accounts receivable, net 902 651 Inventories 1,162 921 Other current assets 318 263 Total current assets 3,058 2,510 Property, plant and equipment, net 820 810 Right-of-use assets 259 270 Goodwill 2,600 2,574 Intangible assets, net 1,973 2,140 Other assets 522 492 Total assets $ 9,232 $ 8,796 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Short-term debt $ 1,400 $ 51 Accounts payable 591 407 Other current liabilities 588 469 Total current liabilities 2,579 927 Long-term debt, net 2,377 4,150 Non-current deferred taxes 430 474 Non-current accrued compensation 146 149 Non-current lease liabilities 238 246 Other non-current liabilities 176 131 Total liabilities 5,946 6,077 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 2,108 2,101 Retained earnings 1,155 711 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 23 (93 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,286 2,719 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,232 $ 8,796





MKS Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 236 $ 175 $ 74 $ 495 $ 188 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88 85 85 259 258 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency and derivative instruments (2 ) (2 ) (8 ) (4 ) (4 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discounts 3 3 7 11 20 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5 4 2 14 8 Stock-based compensation 15 15 12 49 46 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 4 5 10 21 37 Deferred income taxes (20 ) (20 ) (44 ) (64 ) (125 ) Other 3 (4 ) 1 (1 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (40 ) (18 ) 58 (192 ) 75 Net cash provided by operating activities 292 243 197 588 503 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments - - (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets - - - - 3 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (49 ) (55 ) (50 ) (128 ) (98 ) Net cash used in investing activities (49 ) (55 ) (51 ) (129 ) (96 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock - - - - (45 ) Proceeds from borrowings - - - 1,192 - Payments of borrowings (163 ) (104 ) (113 ) (1,541 ) (338 ) Payments of deferred financing fees - - - (22 ) - Dividend payments (17 ) (17 ) (15 ) (51 ) (44 ) Net payments related to employee stock awards (1 ) (26 ) - (43 ) (6 ) Other financing activities - (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) Net cash used in financing activities (181 ) (148 ) (129 ) (466 ) (437 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3 2 6 8 13 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 65 42 23 1 (17 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 611 569 674 675 714 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 676 $ 611 $ 697 $ 676 $ 697









The following supplemental Non-GAAP earnings information is presented to aid in understanding MKS' operating results:

MKS Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 236 $ 175 $ 74 $ 495 $ 188 Restructuring and other 5 6 4 14 26 Legal settlement - - - 3 - Amortization of intangible assets 62 62 63 187 184 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5 4 2 14 8 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3 3 5 9 14 Loss from de-designation of interest rate hedges - - - 2 - Fees and expenses related to debt activities - - - 18 2 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (19 ) (18 ) (18 ) (61 ) (57 ) Non-GAAP net earnings $ 292 $ 232 $ 130 $ 681 $ 365 Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share $ 4.18 $ 3.30 $ 1.93 $ 9.80 $ 5.41 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 72.5 72.7 67.6 72.1 67.6 Convertible debt capped calls (2.6 ) (2.4 ) - (2.7 ) - Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding 69.9 70.3 67.6 69.4 67.6 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 292 $ 243 $ 197 $ 588 $ 503 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (49 ) (55 ) (50 ) (128 ) (98 ) Free cash flow $ 243 $ 188 $ 147 $ 460 $ 405 Operating expenses $ 348 $ 344 $ 323 $ 1,050 $ 973 Restructuring and other 5 6 4 14 26 Legal settlement - - - 3 - Amortization of intangible assets 62 62 63 187 184 Fees and expenses related to debt activities - - - 18 2 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 281 $ 275 $ 256 $ 828 $ 761 Income from operations $ 326 $ 251 $ 138 $ 726 $ 385 Operating margin 23.1% 20.1% 14.0% 19.4% 13.3% Restructuring and other 5 6 4 14 26 Legal settlement - - - 3 - Amortization of intangible assets 62 62 63 187 184 Fees and expenses related to debt activities - - - 18 2 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 393 $ 320 $ 205 $ 948 $ 597 Non-GAAP operating margin 27.8% 25.6% 20.8% 25.3% 20.6% Interest expense, net $ 36 $ 36 $ 50 $ 115 $ 151 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3 3 5 9 14 Loss from de-designation of interest rate hedges - - - 2 - Non-GAAP interest expense, net $ 33 $ 33 $ 45 $ 104 $ 137 Net income $ 236 $ 175 $ 74 $ 495 $ 188 Interest expense, net 36 36 50 115 151 Other (income) expense, net (2 ) (2 ) 2 (4 ) 11 Provision for income taxes 51 38 10 106 27 Depreciation 26 23 23 72 74 Amortization of intangible assets 62 62 63 187 184 Stock-based compensation 15 15 12 49 46 Restructuring and other 5 6 4 14 26 Legal settlement - - - 3 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 5 4 2 14 8 Fees and expenses related to debt activities - - - 18 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 434 $ 358 $ 240 $ 1,069 $ 717 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.7% 28.6% 24.3% 28.6% 24.7%









MKS Inc. Schedule Reconconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Income Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Effective

Tax Rate Income Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 287 $ 51 17.6 % $ 213 $ 38 17.8 % Restructuring and other 5 - 6 - Legal settlement - - - - Amortization of intangible assets 62 - 62 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 5 - 4 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 3 - 3 - Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - 19 - 18 Non-GAAP $ 362 $ 70 19.1 % $ 288 $ 56 19.6 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Income Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Effective Tax Rate GAAP $ 84 $ 10 12.3 % Restructuring and other 4 - Amortization of intangible assets 63 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 2 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 5 - Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - 18 Non-GAAP $ 158 $ 28 17.9 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Income Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Effective

Tax Rate Income Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 601 $ 106 17.7 % $ 215 $ 27 12.7 % Restructuring and other 14 - 26 - Legal settlement 3 - - - Amortization of intangible assets 187 - 184 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 14 - 8 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 9 - 14 - Loss from de-designation of interest rate hedges 2 - - - Fees and expenses related to debt activities 18 - 2 - Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - 61 - 57 Non-GAAP $ 848 $ 167 19.7 % $ 449 $ 84 18.7 %





MKS Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Q4'26 Guidance (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ending December 31, 2026 $ Amount Per Share GAAP net income and net income per share $ 294 $ 4.04 Restructuring and other 6 Amortization of intangible assets 61 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (20 ) Non-GAAP net earnings and net earnings per share $ 352 $ 5.00 Weighted average diluted shares 72.9 Convertible debt capped calls (2.4 ) Non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares 70.5 GAAP operating expenses $ 355 Restructuring and other (6 ) Amortization of intangible assets (61 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 288 GAAP net income 294 Interest expense, net 35 Provision for income taxes 16 Depreciation 26 Restructuring and other 6 Amortization of intangible assets 61 Stock-based compensation 15 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 461

MKS Inc.

Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures for the items listed below. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, MKS' reported GAAP results, and may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. MKS management believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors for comparing prior periods and analyzing ongoing business trends and operating results. Totals presented may not sum and percentages may not recalculate using figures presented due to rounding.

Restructuring and other includes incremental expenses incurred in connection with restructuring programs and other strategic initiatives, primarily related to changes in business and/or cost structure. Such costs may include third-party services, one-time termination benefits, facility-related costs, contract termination fees and other items that have no direct correlation to our future business operations.

Legal settlement includes charges related to the resolution of legal matters.

Amortization of intangible assets includes non-cash amortization expense associated with intangible assets acquired in acquisitions.

Loss on extinguishment of debt includes the non-cash write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and original issue discount costs incurred from voluntary prepayments, refinancings and/or repricings of our term loan facility.

Amortization of debt issuance costs includes non-cash additional interest expense related to the amortization of debt issuance costs associated with our debt.

Loss from de-designation of interest rate hedges includes a cash loss from the de-designation of certain interest rate hedges in connection with the voluntary prepayment of the USD term loan B.

Fees and expenses related to debt activities includes direct third-party costs related to repricings or refinancings of our term loan facility and the issuance of our €1.0 billion of senior notes due 2034 in February 2026.

Convertible debt capped calls includes the antidilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the issuance of $1.4 billion of convertible senior notes in May 2024. The capped calls are designed to reduce potential dilution to the Company's common stock and/or offset cash payments in excess of the principal upon conversion of the notes, subject to a cap. Because the capped calls are excluded from GAAP diluted share calculations, GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted share counts will differ.

Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments includes the impact of Non-GAAP adjustments that are tax effected at applicable statutory rates resulting in a difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rates.