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Monthly Information On Share Capital And Company Voting Rights


Date: 2026-11-04 04:46:44

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

Date Total number of shares
in the capital		 Total number of voting rights
10/31/2026 100,732,781 105,562,774


For further information on Cellectis, please contact:

Media contacts:
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, + 33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, ...
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contact:
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, ...

Attachment

  • Voting_Rights_PR_Oct_2026_EN

MENAFN04112026004107003653ID1111917171


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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