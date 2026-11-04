Atico Begins Pre-Construction At La Plata Project With The Commencement Of Archaeological Activities And Construction Of A Wildlife Transit Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the“Company” or“Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce commencement of archaeological research activities within the operational area of the La Plata mining project in Ecuador. These works are designed to identify, protect, conserve, and scientifically document any archaeological or historical heritage that may be present in the area. The research is being conducted under the Company's existing authorization and in full compliance with Ecuador's Organic Law of Culture and its implementing regulations.

In parallel with the archaeological program at La Plata, Atico is initiating the construction of a wildlife transit center and a plant nursery. Both facilities form a part of Company's environmental obligations and reflect the high standards of respect and care for nature that guide its operations. Both facilities are being developed in accordance with the project's Environmental Management Plan and applicable Ecuadorian environmental regulations.

Through these initiatives, Atico reaffirms its commitment to the protection of cultural heritage and the conservation of the natural environment, as well as the compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and national and international standards. These activities are essential preparatory steps ahead of the mine construction phase and underscore the Company's determination to advance the La Plata project responsibly, with full respect for both cultural heritage and the surrounding ecosystem.

The La Plata is planning to begin its construction and operation activities in the first quarter of 2027, generating more than 600 direct employment positions and between 1200 to 1800 indirect employment positions in the construction stage and more than 300 direct employment positions and between 600 and 900 indirect employment positions once in commercial production.

Market Support Services

Atico has entered into a market support agreement with Ventum Financial Group pursuant to which Ventum has agreed to provide market support services to the Corporation in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable laws.

Under the terms of the Agreement Ventum will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month, the engagement will be a minimum term of three months, which will continue until either party has terminated the agreement with thirty (30) days' notice. The capital used for market making will be provided by Ventum.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza

CEO

Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations

Igor Dutina

Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ''U.S. Securities Act''), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company's mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated September 4, 2024, filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at and as available on the Company's website for further details.