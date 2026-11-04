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Eton Pharmaceuticals To Present At 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London


Date: 2026-11-04 04:46:44

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEER PARK, Ill., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that members of the Company's executive leadership team will present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London from November 16-19, 2026 as follows:

Date: Monday, November 16th at 3:00-3:25 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)/10:00-10:25 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Webcast:

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has twelve rare disease products: KHINDIVI® (hydrocortisone), INCRELEX® (mecasermin), ALKINDI SPRINKLE® (hydrocortisone), DESMODATM (desmopressin acetate), GALZIN® (zinc acetate), HEMANGEOL® (propranolol hydrochloride), PKU GOLIKE®, IMPAVIDO® (miltefosine), LIBERVANT® (diazepam), Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has six additional product candidates in late-stage development: AMGLIDIA® (glyburide oral suspension), ASN-001, ET-700, ET-800, ET-900, and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at .

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: ...

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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