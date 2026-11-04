Eton Pharmaceuticals To Present At 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has twelve rare disease products: KHINDIVI ® (hydrocortisone), INCRELEX ® (mecasermin), ALKINDI SPRINKLE ® (hydrocortisone), DESMODA TM (desmopressin acetate), GALZIN ® (zinc acetate), HEMANGEOL ® (propranolol hydrochloride), PKU GOLIKE ® , IMPAVIDO ® (miltefosine), LIBERVANT ® (diazepam), Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has six additional product candidates in late-stage development: AMGLIDIA ® (glyburide oral suspension), ASN-001, ET-700, ET-800, ET-900, and ZENEO ® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at .

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