Robotics Industry Forecast 2027-2032: USD 223.28 Billion Driven By Industrial Automation & Rising Demand For Autonomous Solutions, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The robotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.32% during 2027–2032, driven by labor shortages, warehouse automation, declining robot deployment costs, and growing adoption of collaborative robots, with Asia-Pacific maintaining its leading position.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the robotics market size is projected to increase from USD 119.5 billion in 2027 to USD 223.28 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period (2027–2032). The market was valued at USD 106.69 billion in 2026, reflecting increasing demand for industrial robots, service robots, collaborative robots, and autonomous mobile robots across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and other industries.

The report highlights that persistent labor shortages, growing warehouse automation, fiscal incentives for manufacturing reshoring, and advancements in low-code robot programming are creating opportunities across the global robotics industry. Manufacturers and service providers are increasingly adopting automation solutions to improve operational efficiency, maintain production consistency, and reduce dependence on manual processes. While expanding industrial applications and declining robot deployment costs support market growth, integration skill gaps, component supply constraints, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities continue to influence adoption.

Key Robotics Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Labor Shortages and Manufacturing Automation Drive Robotics Demand

Persistent labor shortages across manufacturing and other industrial operations are increasing demand for automated production systems. Businesses are adopting robots for precision assembly, inspection, welding, material handling, and repetitive tasks that require consistent output. Industrial robot installations reached 603,307 units globally in 2025, reflecting an 11% increase from the previous year. Growing automation requirements across automotive, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing are creating opportunities for robot manufacturers, component suppliers, and system integrators. These developments are strengthening demand for industrial robots that support production continuity, workplace efficiency, and quality control.

Warehouse Automation and Autonomous Mobile Robots Expand Applications

Growing adoption of automation across logistics and warehousing is supporting demand for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated material-handling solutions. Third-party logistics providers and e-commerce operators are deploying mobile robots to improve picking efficiency, streamline inventory movement, and manage increasing order volumes. These deployments are also creating opportunities for robots-as-a-service (RaaS) models, which allow businesses to access automation through recurring payments rather than substantial upfront equipment investments. Increasing demand for fleet management, integration, maintenance, and operational support is further expanding opportunities for robotics technology providers.

Collaborative Robots and Low-Code Programming Improve Accessibility

Advancements in collaborative robots (cobots) and simplified programming platforms are creating opportunities across small and medium-sized manufacturing facilities. Cobots are designed to operate alongside human workers in appropriately safeguarded environments, supporting applications such as assembly, machine tending, welding, and material handling. Their flexible deployment requirements make them suitable for production environments with changing workloads and product configurations. Cobots are projected to record an 18.18% CAGR through 2032, making them the fastest-growing robot type. Meanwhile, low-code programming tools and improved simulation capabilities are helping businesses reduce programming complexity and adapt automated systems to different production requirements.

"The robotics market is gaining momentum through increasing demand for industrial automation, expanding applications of service robots, and growing adoption of collaborative robotic systems. Labor shortages, warehouse automation, and advancements in artificial intelligence and simulation technologies are creating opportunities for robot manufacturers, software providers, and system integrators. Mordor Intelligence's research examines key market trends, regional opportunities, and competitive strategies shaping the global robotics industry," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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Robotics Market Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing region in the robotics market, supported by large-scale industrial automation, expanding electronics and automotive manufacturing, and increasing investments in robotics technologies. Growing adoption of industrial robots across manufacturing facilities, alongside rising demand for service robots in logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and security, is creating opportunities for technology providers. Government initiatives promoting domestic robotics development and investments in advanced manufacturing are further supporting regional market expansion.

North America is witnessing increasing adoption of robotics across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and other industrial applications. Reshoring initiatives, persistent labor shortages, and growing investments in warehouse automation are encouraging businesses to integrate robotic systems into their operations. Rising demand for autonomous mobile robots, collaborative robots, and AI-enabled automation solutions is creating opportunities for manufacturers and system integrators. Robots-as-a-service models are also improving accessibility for mid-sized businesses by reducing upfront equipment and deployment costs.

Table of Contents (Partial) – Robotics Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Labor-Shortage-Led Automation Demand

4.2.2 Declining Average Robot Price per Functional Hour

4.2.3 Proliferation of Low-Code Robot-Programming Platforms

4.2.4 Fiscal Incentives for Reshoring Manufacturing in G-7

4.2.5 Warehouse AMR Rollouts by E-Commerce 3PLs

4.2.6 Nation-Level Humanoid R&D Missions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Persistent SME Integration Skill Gap

4.3.2 Geopolitical Export Controls on Advanced Servos

4.3.3 Rare-Earth Magnet Price Volatility

4.3.4 Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities in ROS Deployments

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory and Safety Standards Mapping

4.6 Technological Outlook

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Robot Type

5.1.1 Industrial Robots

5.1.2 Service Robots

5.1.3 Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

5.1.4 Mobile/Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Services

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East

5.3.6 Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ABB Ltd.

6.4.2 FANUC Corporation

6.4.3 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6.4.4 KUKA AG

6.4.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

6.4.6 Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne, Inc.)

6.4.7 DENSO Corporation

6.4.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.4.9 OMRON Corporation

6.4.10 Boston Dynamics, Inc.

6.4.11 And More

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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The industrial robotics market size is expected to increase from USD 54.28 billion in 2026 to USD 60.63 billion in 2027 and reach USD 103.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.35% during 2027–2032. Growth is driven by rising industrial automation, increasing adoption of collaborative robots, labor shortages, and demand for higher manufacturing productivity. Expanding investments in smart factories and advanced robotic systems are further supporting market growth.

The warehouse automation market size was valued at USD 34.17 billion in 2026 and is estimated to grow from USD 38.95 billion in 2027 to USD 76.22 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.37% during 2027–2032. Growth is supported by rising e-commerce volumes, increasing demand for faster order fulfillment, and labor shortages across logistics operations. Greater adoption of autonomous mobile robots, automated storage and retrieval systems, and robotic picking solutions is further driving market expansion.

The security robots market size is expected to increase from USD 17.84 billion in 2025 to USD 20.22 billion in 2026 and reach USD 37.82 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.34% during 2026–2031. Growth is driven by rising security concerns, increasing demand for automated surveillance, and the need to monitor large commercial and industrial facilities. Advancements in AI-powered navigation, autonomous patrol systems, and sensor technologies are further supporting adoption.

The cloud robotics market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing integration of cloud computing and artificial intelligence with robotic systems, enabling centralized data processing, remote monitoring, and real-time collaboration. Rising demand for scalable automation, connected robots, and access to shared computational resources is further supporting market expansion.

The telepresence robots market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.53% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing adoption of remote communication solutions across healthcare, education, and corporate environments. Rising demand for virtual collaboration, remote patient monitoring, and interactive communication, alongside improvements in autonomous navigation and video conferencing technologies, is contributing to market growth.

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