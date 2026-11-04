Carriage Services Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results, Updates 2026 Guidance And Strategic Acquisitions Timeline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Company Highlights:

GAAP Net Income grew 35.2% and operating income increased 10.8% compared with the prior year quarter;

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.56 compared with $0.41 in the prior year quarter;

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.59 compared to $0.75 in the prior year quarter;

Consolidated funeral contract volume increased 2.5% and the funeral consolidated average revenue per contract grew 1.9%;

Consolidated insurance-funded preneed funeral contracts sold grew 7.0%;

We are excited to announce we have strategic acquisitions under contract or letter of intent representing more than $14 million in annual revenue, with closings anticipated for later this year and in early 2027; and Closed on our new $300 million credit facility agreement and increased committed borrowing capacity by $50 million, which represents another important step in strengthening our capital structure and advancing our long-term growth strategy.

Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman and CEO, stated,“We are encouraged by the continued momentum in our funeral business, with same-store funeral contracts increasing 2.3% during the quarter as we close the gap from a slower-than-expected first half. Our field teams continue to execute on our key funeral initiatives to drive volume and average revenue per contract, delivering outstanding results, including funeral volume growth and a 1.9% increase in consolidated average revenue per contract. Additionally, consolidated insurance-funded preneed funeral contracts sold grew 7.0%, reinforcing our confidence in our funeral operating strategy.\ In our cemetery business, comparable revenue declined 7.8%, primarily driven by lower preneed sales production. Our operational review identified opportunities to strengthen fundamental sales disciplines, and since the beginning of the third quarter, we have taken targeted actions to reinforce our sales organization and restore the consistent performance we have delivered for over five years. We are encouraged by our early progress, including the introduction of a comprehensive sales performance dashboard and AI-powered tools that enhance visibility, accountability, and proactive management. These new tools position us to drive sustainable sales growth and improved cemetery performance over time. During the quarter, our financial revenue and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA were negatively impacted by additional trust taxes associated with the sale of certain Master Limited Partnership (MLP) investments held in our trusts, which were finalized upon receipt of third-quarter tax information. We are particularly excited about the momentum in our strategic acquisition pipeline. As previously communicated, we anticipated significant activity in the second half of the year, and today we have over $14 million in annual revenue represented by acquisitions under contract and letters of intent, with anticipated closings later this year and in early 2027. This progress reinforces our confidence in our disciplined growth strategy and the opportunities ahead. Looking forward, our priorities remain clear: sustain our funeral momentum, restore consistent cemetery sales execution, and expand our portfolio through disciplined, high-quality acquisitions. Guided by our 2030 Vision and The Carriage Way, we remain confident in our people, our strategy, and our ability to deliver sustainable growth, stronger financial performance, and meaningful long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Quezada. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in millions, except volume, average, margins, and EPS) 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP Metrics: Total revenue $ 100.3 $ 102.7 $ 309.3 $ 312.0 Operating income $ 19.4 $ 17.5 $ 68.6 $ 73.1 Operating income margin 19.3 % 17.0 % 22.2 % 23.4 % Net income $ 8.9 $ 6.6 $ 34.6 $ 39.2 Diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 0.41 $ 2.17 $ 2.47 Cash provided by operating activities $ 24.7 $ 24.7 $ 47.2 $ 46.6 Cemetery Consolidated Metrics: Preneed interment rights (property) sold 3,307 3,569 9,914 10,821 Preneed sales revenue $ 24.0 $ 26.0 $ 69.8 $ 69.0 Preneed sales production $ 26.5 $ 27.3 $ 79.9 $ 78.0 Average price per preneed interment right sold $ 6,363 $ 6,257 $ 6,434 $ 5,863 Funeral Consolidated Metrics: Funeral contracts 10,374 10,124 31,760 32,885 Average revenue per funeral contract $ 5,930 $ 5,821 $ 6,010 $ 5,824 Burial rate 31.3 % 31.5 % 31.8 % 32.1 % Cremation rate 61.6 % 61.3 % 60.9 % 61.0 % Non-GAAP Metrics ( 1 ) : Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 27.7 $ 33.0 $ 94.7 $ 98.2 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 27.6 % 32.1 % 30.6 % 31.5 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.59 $ 0.75 $ 2.23 $ 2.45 Adjusted free cash flow $ 19.3 $ 19.0 $ 33.0 $ 39.3 Cemetery Comparable Metrics ( 2 ) : Preneed interment rights (property) sold 3,166 3,509 9,353 10,597 Preneed sales revenue $ 23.4 $ 25.8 $ 67.4 $ 68.0 Preneed sales production $ 25.7 $ 27.0 $ 76.9 $ 76.8 Average price per preneed interment right sold $ 6,495 $ 6,305 $ 6,610 $ 5,916 Funeral Comparable Metrics ( 3 ) : Funeral contracts 9,787 9,564 30,076 30,847 Average revenue per funeral contract $ 5,982 $ 5,915 $ 6,057 $ 5,933 Burial rate 31.2 % 31.8 % 31.8 % 32.4 % Cremation rate 61.5 % 60.9 % 60.9 % 60.7 % (1)We present both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information and to allow for the increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. The most comparable GAAP measures to the Non-GAAP measures presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release. (2)Metrics calculated using cemetery comparable results (including cemeteries that are owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2025 and ending September 30, 2026). (3)Metrics calculated using funeral comparable results (including funeral homes that are owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2025 and ending September 30, 2026).



Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 decreased $2.5 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. The cemetery segment experienced a 1.7% increase in the consolidated average price per preneed interment rights sold offset by a 7.3% decrease in the consolidated number of preneed interment right (property) sold. Additionally, the funeral segment experienced a 1.9% increase in the consolidated average revenue per funeral contract and a 2.5% increase in consolidated funeral contract volume. Financial revenue was negatively impacted by additional trust taxes associated with the sale of certain Master Limited Partnership (MLP) investments, which were finalized upon receipt of third-quarter tax information.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increased $2.3 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. We experienced a $6.9 million favorable change in net gains and losses on divestitures and impairment charges which was partially offset by a $5.0 million decrease in gross profit contribution from our businesses, a $0.6 million loss on extinguishment of debt, and a $0.6 million increase in income tax expense.

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 decreased $2.6 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The cemetery segment experienced a 9.7% increase in the consolidated average price per preneed interment right sold and an 8.4% decrease in the consolidated number of preneed interment rights (property) sold. Additionally, the funeral segment experienced a 3.2% increase in the consolidated average revenue per funeral contract and a 3.4% decrease in consolidated funeral contract volume. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 decreased $4.6 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to a decline in the gross profit contribution from our businesses.



OUTLOOK FOR 2026

We are revising our full-year expectations to reflect the year-to-date results, including lower-than-anticipated mortality rates during the first half of the year, weaker cemetery preneed performance, additional trust taxes recognized in connection with the sale of certain MLP investments, and revised timing of certain expected acquisitions. While the improvement in our funeral business during the third quarter is encouraging, our updated outlook reflects the financial performance achieved to date and our current assessment of the fourth quarter.

2026 Outlook (1) Revised 2026 Outlook (1) (in millions - except per share amounts) Total revenue $435 - $445 $415 - $420 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA(2) $135 - $140 $125 - $130 Adjusted diluted EPS(2) $3.35 - $3.55 $2.90 - $3.05 Adjusted free cash flow(2)(3) $40 - $50 $40 - $45 Capital expenditures $20 - $25 $20 - $25 (1) Includes the expected revenue impact of acquisitions and divestitures of certain non-core assets. (2) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from operating income, diluted earnings per share, and cash provided by operating activities; however, these measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2026 excludes the following: Gains or losses associated with divestitures and/ or debt extinguishment, acquisition costs, severance and separation costs, impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and property, plant, and equipment, special vendor incentives, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, and other special items. The foregoing items could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP. (3) Includes the expected impact of total capital expenditures (growth and maintenance).





CALL AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call for tomorrow, November 5, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, please dial 800-330-6710 (Conference ID - 2130035) or listen live over the internet via webcast link. An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operated 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states as of September 30, 2026. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please email....

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT (in thousands - except margins and per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Funeral comparable revenue $ 56,833 $ 54,864 $ 175,699 $ 177,843 Cemetery comparable revenue 32,537 35,300 95,278 96,504 Total comparable revenue 89,370 90,164 270,977 274,347 Financial revenue 6,196 9,033 23,996 24,542 Ancillary revenue 811 860 2,500 2,794 Acquisition revenue 3,879 705 11,744 705 Divested revenue - 1,980 108 9,570 Total revenue $ 100,256 $ 102,742 $ 309,325 $ 311,958 Funeral comparable EBITDA $ 20,405 $ 20,223 $ 66,863 $ 70,482 Funeral comparable EBITDA margin 35.9 % 36.9 % 38.1 % 39.6 % Cemetery comparable EBITDA 13,600 17,052 41,198 43,419 Cemetery comparable EBITDA margin 41.8 % 48.3 % 43.2 % 45.0 % Financial EBITDA 5,570 8,069 22,166 22,193 Financial EBITDA margin 89.9 % 89.3 % 92.4 % 90.4 % Ancillary EBITDA 115 174 437 394 Ancillary EBITDA margin 14.2 % 20.2 % 17.5 % 14.1 % Acquisition EBITDA 917 402 3,479 402 Acquisition EBITDA margin 23.6 % 57.0 % 29.6 % 57.0 % Divested EBITDA (7 ) 399 73 2,380 Divested EBITDA margin - % 20.2 % 67.6 % 24.9 % Total field EBITDA $ 40,600 $ 46,319 $ 134,216 $ 139,270 Total field EBITDA margin 40.5 % 45.1 % 43.4 % 44.6 % Total overhead $ 13,560 $ 13,738 $ 40,516 $ 41,479 Overhead as a percentage of revenue 13.5 % 13.4 % 13.1 % 13.3 % Consolidated EBITDA $ 27,040 $ 32,581 $ 93,700 $ 97,791 Consolidated EBITDA margin 27.0 % 31.7 % 30.3 % 31.3 % Other expenses and interest Depreciation & amortization $ 6,306 $ 6,503 $ 19,342 $ 18,077 Non-cash stock compensation 1,655 2,012 5,681 5,857 Interest expense 6,737 6,946 20,304 21,278 Loss on extinguishment of debt 579 - 579 - Other (856 ) 7,411 (381 ) (241 ) Pretax income $ 12,619 $ 9,709 $ 48,175 $ 52,820 Net tax expense 3,739 3,139 13,531 13,585 Net income $ 8,880 $ 6,570 $ 34,644 $ 39,235 Special items(1) $ 616 $ 7,884 $ 1,352 $ (333 ) Tax on special items 175 2,531 381 99 Adjusted net income $ 9,321 $ 11,923 $ 35,615 $ 38,803 Adjusted net income margin 9.3 % 11.6 % 11.5 % 12.4 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.75 $ 2.23 $ 2.45 GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.42 $ 2.19 $ 2.51 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.41 $ 2.17 $ 2.47 Weighted average shares o/s - basic 15,667 15,490 15,629 15,398 Weighted average shares o/s - diluted 15,755 15,732 15,789 15,601 Reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA Consolidated EBITDA $ 27,040 $ 32,581 $ 93,700 $ 97,791 Special items(1) 671 395 1,024 395 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 27,711 $ 32,976 $ 94,724 $ 98,186 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 27.6 % 32.1 % 30.6 % 31.5 % (1) A detail of our Special items presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited and in thousands) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,145 $ 1,688 Accounts receivable, net 43,399 40,647 Inventories 7,853 7,763 Prepaid and other current assets 13,194 5,978 Total current assets 72,591 56,076 Preneed cemetery trust investments 112,985 109,152 Preneed funeral trust investments 110,451 115,416 Preneed cemetery receivables, net 70,212 67,055 Receivables from preneed funeral trusts, net 16,113 16,255 Property, plant, and equipment, net 286,604 286,810 Cemetery property, net 115,732 115,645 Goodwill 437,054 427,897 Intangible and other non-current assets, net 45,629 43,607 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,021 12,045 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 99,094 95,625 Non-current assets held for sale - 322 Total assets $ 1,377,486 $ 1,345,905 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt and lease obligations $ 4,668 $ 4,296 Accounts payable 14,307 18,999 Accrued and other liabilities 31,059 33,922 Total current liabilities 50,034 57,217 Long-term debt 516,204 528,335 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 8,832 9,339 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 8,907 10,538 Deferred preneed cemetery revenue 78,285 76,781 Deferred preneed funeral revenue 40,576 33,663 Deferred tax liability 58,945 55,409 Other long-term liabilities 5,142 1,854 Deferred preneed cemetery receipts held in trust 112,985 109,152 Deferred preneed funeral receipts held in trust 110,451 115,416 Care trusts' corpus 98,772 93,425 Total liabilities 1,089,133 1,091,129 Commitments and contingencies: Stockholders' equity: Common stock 275 274 Additional paid-in capital 300,539 296,267 Retained earnings 266,292 236,988 Treasury stock (278,753 ) (278,753 ) Total stockholders' equity 288,353 254,776 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,377,486 $ 1,345,905





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue: Service revenue $ 46,631 $ 44,204 $ 143,158 $ 143,724 Property and merchandise revenue 46,617 48,633 139,658 140,732 Other revenue 7,008 9,905 26,509 27,502 Total revenue 100,256 102,742 309,325 311,958 Field costs and expenses: Cost of service 25,034 22,851 73,378 71,215 Cost of merchandise 33,299 31,919 97,837 96,684 Cemetery property amortization 2,340 2,755 7,464 6,824 Field depreciation expense 3,376 3,226 10,141 9,836 Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs 3,633 4,095 11,676 12,590 Other expenses 1,323 1,653 3,894 4,789 Total field costs and expenses 69,005 66,499 204,390 201,938 Gross profit 31,251 36,243 104,935 110,020 Corporate costs and expenses: General, administrative, and other 12,172 12,177 36,258 36,163 Net (gain) loss on divestitures and impairment charges (320 ) 6,559 48 788 Operating income 19,399 17,507 68,629 73,069 Interest expense 6,737 6,946 20,304 21,278 Loss on extinguishment of debt 579 - 579 - Other, net (536 ) 852 (429 ) (1,029 ) Income before income taxes 12,619 9,709 48,175 52,820 Expense for income taxes 3,583 3,431 13,681 16,882 (Benefit) expense related to discrete income tax items 156 (292 ) (150 ) (3,297 ) Total expense for income taxes 3,739 3,139 13,531 13,585 Net income $ 8,880 $ 6,570 $ 34,644 $ 39,235 Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.56 $ 0.42 $ 2.19 $ 2.51 Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.56 $ 0.41 $ 2.17 $ 2.47 Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.1125 $ 0.1125 $ 0.3375 $ 0.3375 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 15,667 15,490 15,629 15,398 Diluted 15,755 15,732 15,789 15,601





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 34,644 $ 39,235 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,342 18,077 Provision for credit losses 3,016 2,753 Stock-based compensation expense 5,681 5,857 Deferred income tax expense 3,536 3,308 Amortization of intangibles 982 926 Amortization of debt issuance costs 389 384 Amortization and accretion of debt 440 420 Loss on extinguishment of debt 579 - Net loss on divestitures and impairment charges 48 788 Net gain on sale of excess real property - (1,047 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash: Accounts and preneed receivables (8,925 ) (18,405 ) Inventories, prepaid, and other current assets (7,199 ) 203 Intangible and other non-current assets (3,817 ) (2,100 ) Preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments (4,608 ) (16,796 ) Accounts payable (5,017 ) (3,477 ) Accrued and other liabilities (6,941 ) (1,493 ) Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery revenue 8,419 623 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery receipts held in trust 6,628 17,312 Net cash provided by operating activities 47,197 46,568 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of businesses (6,007 ) (56,499 ) Capital expenditures (15,069 ) (12,715 ) Proceeds from divestitures and sale of other assets 982 37,310 Net cash used in investing activities (20,094 ) (31,904 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from the credit facility 184,879 113,800 Payments against the credit facility (196,829 ) (115,900 ) Payment of debt issuance costs for the credit facility (1,280 ) - Payments on acquisition debt and obligations under finance leases (607 ) (427 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan contributions 916 1,476 Taxes paid on restricted stock, performance award vestings, and exercise of stock options (2,383 ) (8,276 ) Dividends paid on common stock (5,342 ) (5,254 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20,646 ) (14,581 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,457 83 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,688 1,165 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,145 $ 1,248

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release uses Non-GAAP financial measures to present the financial performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe the Non-GAAP results are useful to investors to compare our results to previous periods, to provide insight into the underlying long-term performance trends in our business and to provide the opportunity to differentiate ourselves as the best consolidation platform in the industry against the performance of other funeral and cemetery companies.

Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are also provided in this earnings release.

The Non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and the definitions of them used by the Company for our internal management purposes in this earnings release are described below.



Special items are defined as charges or credits included in our GAAP financial statements that can vary from period to period and are not reflective of costs incurred in the ordinary course of our operations. The tax adjustment related to certain discrete items is not tax-effected, all other special items are taxed at the operating tax rate.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income after adjustments for special items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income as a percentage of total revenue.

Consolidated EBITDA is defined as operating income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock compensation and net loss on divestitures, disposals, and impairment charges. Consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA is defined as consolidated EBITDA after adjustments for severance and separation costs and other special items. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted by special items as deemed necessary, less cash for capital expenditures, which include cemetery property development costs, facility repairs and improvements, equipment, furniture, and vehicle purchases. Adjusted free cash flow margin is defined as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue.

Funeral comparable EBITDA is defined as funeral gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA, acquisition EBITDA, and divested EBITDA related to the funeral home segment. Funeral comparable EBITDA margin is defined as funeral comparable EBITDA as a percentage of funeral comparable revenue.

Cemetery comparable EBITDA is defined as cemetery gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA, acquisition EBITDA, and divested EBITDA related to the cemetery segment. Cemetery comparable EBITDA margin is defined as cemetery comparable EBITDA as a percentage of cemetery comparable revenue.

Preneed cemetery sales is defined as cemetery property, merchandise, and services sold prior to death.

Financial EBITDA is defined as financial revenue, less the related expenses. Financial revenue and the related expenses are presented within Other revenue and Other expenses, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Financial EBITDA margin is defined as financial EBITDA as a percentage of financial revenue.

Ancillary revenue is defined as revenues from our ancillary businesses, which include a flower shop, a monument business, a pet cremation business and our online cremation businesses. Ancillary revenue and the related expenses are presented within Other revenue and Other expenses, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Ancillary EBITDA is defined as ancillary revenue, less expenses related to our ancillary businesses noted above. Ancillary EBITDA margin is defined as ancillary EBITDA as a percentage of ancillary revenue.

Divested revenue is defined as revenues from certain funeral home and cemetery businesses that we have divested.

Divested EBITDA is defined as divested revenue, less field level and financial expenses related to the divested businesses noted above. Divested EBITDA margin is defined as divested EBITDA as a percentage of divested revenue.

Overhead expenses are defined as regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs and general, administrative, and other costs, excluding home office depreciation and non-cash stock compensation.

Adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP basic earnings per share, adjusted for special items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP diluted earnings per share, adjusted for special items.



Funeral Comparable EBITDA and Cemetery Comparable EBITDA

Our operations are reported in two business segments: Funeral Home operations and Cemetery operations. Our operating level results highlight trends in volumes, revenue, operating EBITDA (the individual business' cash earning power/locally controllable business profit), and operating EBITDA margin (the individual business' controllable profit margin).

Funeral comparable EBITDA and cemetery comparable EBITDA are defined above. Funeral and cemetery gross profit are defined as revenue less“field costs and expenses” - a line item encompassing these areas of costs: i) funeral and cemetery field costs, ii) field depreciation and amortization expense, and iii) regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs. Funeral and cemetery field costs include cost of service, funeral and cemetery merchandise costs, operating expenses, labor, and other related expenses incurred at the business level.

Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs presented in our GAAP statement consist primarily of salaries and benefits of our regional leadership, incentive compensation opportunity to our field employees, and other related costs for field infrastructure. These costs, while necessary to operate our businesses as currently operated within our unique, decentralized platform, are not controllable operating expenses at the field level as the composition, structure and function of these costs are determined by executive leadership in the Houston Support Center. These costs are components of our overall overhead platform presented within consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA. We do not directly or indirectly“push down” any of these expenses to the individual business' field level margins.

We believe that our“regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs” are necessary to support our decentralized, high performance culture operating framework, and as such, are included in consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA, which more accurately reflects the cash earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform.

Usefulness and Limitations of These Measures

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, our total EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that we believe are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to our historical consolidated and business level performance and operating results.

We believe our presentation of adjusted consolidated EBITDA, a key metric used internally by our management, provides investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Our total field EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Our presentation is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Funeral comparable EBITDA, cemetery comparable EBITDA, financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA, acquisition EBITDA, and divested EBITDA are not consolidated measures of profitability.

Our total field EBITDA excludes certain costs presented in our GAAP statement that we do not allocate to the individual business' field level margins, as noted above.

Consolidated EBITDA excludes certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. A reconciliation to operating income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of our performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for additional information and are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Operating income to Consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted consolidated EBITDA (in thousands) and Operating income margin to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 :

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating income $ 19,399 $ 17,507 $ 68,629 $ 73,069 Depreciation & amortization 6,306 6,503 19,342 18,077 Non-cash stock compensation 1,655 2,012 5,681 5,857 Net (gain) loss on divestitures and impairment charges (320 ) 6,559 48 788 Consolidated EBITDA $ 27,040 $ 32,581 $ 93,700 $ 97,791 Adjusted for: Acquisition and divestiture expenses $ 43 $ 395 $ 227 $ 395 Severance and separation costs(1) 443 - 443 - Other special items(2) 186 - $ 354 $ - Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 27,712 $ 32,976 $ 94,724 $ 98,186 Total revenue $ 100,256 $ 102,742 $ 309,325 $ 311,958 Operating income margin 19.3 % 17.0 % 22.2 % 23.4 % Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 27.6 % 32.1 % 30.6 % 31.5 % (1) Primarily represents the severance expense recognized during the third quarter of 2026 for our former Chief Information Officer pursuant to his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective August 14, 2026. (2) Represents expenses related to external legal and advisory costs for a specific tax matter.





Special items affecting Adjusted net income (in thousands) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 :

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Acquisition and divestiture expenses $ 43 $ 395 $ 227 $ 395 Severance and separation costs(1) 443 - 443 - Equity award cancellation(2) (324 ) - (324 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt 579 - 579 - Net (gain) loss on divestitures and sale of real estate(3) (310 ) 5,845 $ (263 ) $ (2,068 ) Impairment of goodwill, intangibles, and PPE (4) - 1,644 336 1,761 Tax adjustment related to certain discrete items - - - (421 ) Other special items(5) 186 - 354 - Total $ 617 $ 7,884 $ 1,352 $ (333 ) (1) Primarily represents the severance expense recognized during the third quarter of 2026 for our former Chief Information Officer pursuant to his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective August 14, 2026. (2) Primarily represents a reduction in stock-based compensation expense related to the forfeiture and cancellation of unvested equity awards during the third quarter of 2026 for our former Chief Information Officer pursuant to his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective August 14, 2026. (3) Represents the net (gain) loss recognized for the sales of businesses and real estate during the periods presented. (4) Represents impairment of assets held for sale during the periods presented. (5) Represents expenses related to external legal and advisory costs for a specific tax matter.





Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 :

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.56 $ 0.41 $ 2.17 $ 2.47 Special items 0.03 0.34 0.06 (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.75 $ 2.23 $ 2.45 (1) See table below for computation of diluted earnings per share





Computation of the diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Numerator for basic and diluted earnings per share: Net income $ 8,880 $ 6,570 $ 34,644 $ 39,235 Less: Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (63 ) (107 ) (346 ) (592 ) Income attributable to common stockholders $ 8,817 $ 6,463 $ 34,298 $ 38,643 Denominator: Denominator for basic earnings per common share – weighted average shares outstanding 15,667 15,490 15,629 15,398 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options 88 242 160 203 Denominator for diluted earnings per common share – weighted average shares outstanding 15,755 15,732 15,789 15,601 Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.56 $ 0.41 $ 2.17 $ 2.47 Antidilutive stock options excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share 194 222 207 224





Reconciliation of Cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted free cash flow (in thousands) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 :

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash provided by operating activities $ 24,747 $ 24,691 $ 47,197 $ 46,568 Cash used for capital expenditures (5,846 ) (6,706 ) (15,069 ) (12,715 ) Free cash flow $ 18,901 $ 17,985 $ 32,128 $ 33,853 Plus: incremental special items: Acquisition and divestiture costs $ 43 $ 395 $ 227 $ 395 Severance and separation costs(1) 26 248 203 $ 2,132 Other special items(2) 305 417 473 2,917 Adjusted free cash flow $ 19,275 $ 19,045 $ 33,031 $ 39,297 (1) Primarily represents the severance expense paid during the third quarter of 2026 for our former Chief Information Officer pursuant to his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective August 14, 2026. Primarily represents the cash paid to our former Executive Chairman of the Board per his Transition Agreement which was effective February 22, 2024 and cash paid to our former Chief Financial Officer per his Release and Separation Agreement which was effective July 1, 2024. (2)Represents cash paid related to external legal and advisory costs for a specific tax matter in 2026 and cash paid for professional services related to the review of strategic alternatives in 2025.





CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and contains certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made herein or elsewhere by us, or on our behalf, other than statements of historical information, should be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any projections of earnings, revenue, cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, investment returns, capital allocation, debt levels, equity performance, death rates, market share growth, cost inflation, overhead, preneed sales or other financial items; any statements of management of the plans, strategies, objectives and timing of management related to our capital allocation framework, including our planned uses of free cash flow and future capital allocation, including share repurchases, internal growth projects, potential strategic acquisitions, or debt repayment or refinancing plans; any statements of the plans, strategies, objectives and timing of management for future operations or financing activities, including, but not limited to, organizational performance, execution of our strategic objectives and growth strategy, planned acquisitions and divestitures, technology improvements, product development, the ability to obtain credit or financing, the ability to refinance outstanding indebtedness, anticipated integration, performance and other benefits of recently completed and anticipated acquisitions, and cost management and debt reductions; any statements of the plans, timing and objectives of management for acquisition and divestiture activities; any statements regarding future economic conditions and market conditions or performance; or any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Words such as“may”,“will”,“estimate”,“intend”,“believe”,“expect”,“seek”,“project”,“forecast”,“foresee”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“plan”,“anticipate” and other similar words may be used to identify forward-looking statements; however, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. While we believe these assumptions concerning future events are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All comments concerning our expectations for future revenue and operating results are based on our forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions or divestitures, except where specifically noted. Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: our ability to find and retain skilled personnel; the effects of our talent recruitment efforts, incentive, and compensation plans and programs, including such effects on our Standards Operating Model and the Company's operational and financial performance; our ability to execute our strategic objectives and growth strategy, if at all; our ability to meet the timing, objectives, and expectations related to our 2030 Vision, if at all; the potential adverse effects on the Company's business, financial and equity performance if management fails to meet the expectations of its strategic objectives and growth plan; the execution of our Standards Operating and strategic acquisition frameworks; the effects of competition; changes in the number of deaths in our markets, which are not predictable from market to market or over the short term; changes in consumer preferences and our ability to adapt to or meet those changes; our ability to generate preneed sales, including implementing our cemetery portfolio sales strategy, product development, and optimization plans; the investment performance of our funeral and cemetery trust funds; fluctuations in interest rates, including, but not limited to, the effects of increased borrowing costs under our new credit facility and our ability to minimize such costs, if at all; the effects of inflation on our operational and financial performance, including the increased overall costs for our goods and services, the impact on customer preferences as a result of changes in discretionary income, and our ability, if at all, to mitigate such effects; our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms to fund additional acquisitions, expansion projects, working capital requirements and the repayment or refinancing of indebtedness; our ability to meet the timing, objectives and expectations related to our capital allocation framework, including our forecasted rates of return, planned uses of free cash flow and future capital allocation, including debt repayment plans, internal growth projects, potential strategic acquisitions, share repurchases, or dividend increases; our ability to meet the projected financial and performance guidance of our updated full year outlook, if at all; the timely and full payment of death benefits related to preneed funeral contracts funded through life insurance policies; the financial condition of third-party insurance companies that fund our preneed funeral contracts; increased or unanticipated costs, such as merchandise, goods, insurance or taxes, and our ability to mitigate or minimize such costs, if at all; our level of indebtedness and the cash required to service our indebtedness; changes in federal income tax laws and regulations and the implementation and interpretation of these laws and regulations by the Internal Revenue Service, including changes and potential impacts, if any, resulting from the recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act; effects of the application of other applicable laws and regulations, including changes in such regulations or the interpretation thereof; the potential impact of epidemics and pandemics, including any new or emerging public health threats, on customer preferences and on our business; government, social, business, and other actions that have been and will be taken in response to pandemics and epidemics, including potential responses to any new or emerging public health threats; effects and expense of litigation; consolidation in the funeral and cemetery industry; our ability to identify and consummate strategic acquisitions on commercially reasonable terms and on a timely basis, if at all, and successfully integrate acquired businesses with our existing businesses, including expected performance and financial improvements related thereto; our ability to successfully complete any non-core asset divestitures on commercially reasonable terms and on a timely basis, if at all, and the impact of any such divestitures on our Company, including any financial, operational, tax or other similar impacts related thereto; the effects of any additional imposition or changes in tariffs or trade agreements including, but not limited to, any potential disruptions in international trade, any increased inflationary pressures on the economy or costs for our goods, and our ability, if at all, to mitigate such effects; economic, financial, and stock market fluctuations; significant weather events, natural disasters, or catastrophic events; uncertainty around, and disruption from, new and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (“AI”) and generative AI, and the failure to adapt or successfully incorporate such technologies into the Company's business; interruptions or security lapses of our information technology, including any cybersecurity or ransomware incidents; adverse developments affecting the financial services industry; military conflicts, acts of war or terrorist acts and the governmental or military response to such acts or conflicts; our failure to maintain effective control over financial reporting; and other factors and uncertainties inherent in the funeral and cemetery industry.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings with the SEC, available at Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law.