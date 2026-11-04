Leonardo DRS Appoints Shaveta J. Kapoor As Chief Human Resources Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kapoor will lead enterprise people strategy, leadership development and workforce initiatives supporting DRS' growth across U.S. and global defense and aerospace markets.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today the appointment of Shaveta J. Kapoor as chief human resources officer. She will lead the company's human resources strategy, talent development and workforce initiatives as DRS continues to invest in the people, technical skills and manufacturing capacity needed to deliver mission-critical technologies for U.S. national security customers and allies.

“Shaveta is a strategic, business-focused human resources leader with the experience to help DRS attract, develop and retain the talented workforce that drives our success,” said John Baylouny, chief executive officer of Leonardo DRS.“DRS is a place where people can build meaningful careers, work on advanced technologies and contribute directly to national security and American manufacturing. Shaveta will help us expand the leadership, technical talent and workforce capabilities needed to deliver for our customers today and strengthen the defense industrial base for the future.”

Kapoor most recently served as chief human resources officer of ASRC Federal, where she helped shape the company's people strategy during a period of growth and transformation. During her nearly six-year tenure, she led the evolution of the human resources function, expanded talent and leadership-development capabilities, and modernized talent and rewards programs.

Before joining ASRC Federal, Kapoor held leadership positions at Serco across human resources, corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions integration, and operational excellence. Her experience includes acquisition integration, organizational governance, workforce planning and operational-performance initiatives.

“DRS has a strong mission, a deep engineering and manufacturing foundation, and a workforce committed to delivering for customers,” Kapoor said.“I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to strengthen our talent and leadership capabilities, create opportunities for our employees to grow and succeed, and support the company's continued growth and long-term success.”

DRS employs nearly 7,000 people across the United States and continues to invest in workforce development, leadership training, employee well-being and technical skill-building. The Military Times has selected DRS as a Best for Vets employer for its commitment to hiring, supporting and developing veterans and military-connected employees.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact

Camilla Yanushevsky

Director, Investor Relations

+1 571 309 8216

...

Leonardo DRS Media Contact

Charles Jones

Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications

+1 571-737-8800

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at