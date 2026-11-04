Western Upstate Association Of Realtors Launches Initiative To Help Homebuyers Navigate The Upstate Housing Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Western Upstate Association of REALTORS® (WUAR) announced an initiative today to help homebuyers navigate the Upstate housing market, beginning with a direct answer to a question many buyers ask: is a REALTOR® needed to buy a home in Upstate South Carolina? The initiative gives buyers in Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties clear information about their options, what a local REALTOR® does during a purchase, and how the market is performing, so each buyer can decide what level of help is right for them.

Anderson, SC, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Buying a home is one of the largest financial decisions most families will ever make, and buyers deserve honest answers about every option, including whether to work with a REALTOR®," said Josh Grant, President and CEO at Western Upstate Association of Realtors. "Our members are held to a Code of Ethics, and this initiative shows the Upstate what that local expertise looks like in practice."

Is a REALTOR® Required to Buy a Home in Upstate South Carolina?

No. Homebuyers in South Carolina are not legally required to use a real estate agent. Many buyers choose to work with a REALTOR®, a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its Code of Ethics. The WUAR initiative explains what that choice includes.

What a Local REALTOR® Provides to Upstate Homebuyers

. Local knowledge you can't Google: A local REALTOR® knows Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties and what a fair price really looks like in each one, with access to local listing and sales data through the Western Upstate MLS.

. Act as an expert guide: Buying a home typically requires a variety of forms, reports, disclosures, and other legal and financial documents. A knowledgeable real estate agent will know what's required in your market, helping you avoid delays and costly mistakes. Also, there's a lot of jargon involved in a real estate transaction; you want to work with a professional who can speak the language.

. Offer objective information and opinions: A great real estate agent will guide you through the home search with an unbiased eye, helping you meet your buying objectives while staying within your budget. Agents are also a great source when you have questions about local amenities, utilities, zoning rules, contractors, and more.

. Give you expanded search power: You want access to the full range of opportunities. Using a cooperative system called the MLS, your agent can help you evaluate all active listings that meet your criteria, alert you to listings soon to come on the market, and provide data on recent sales.

. Someone in your corner: There are many factors up for discussion in any real estate transaction-from price to repairs to possession date. A real estate professional who's representing you will look at the transaction from your perspective, helping you negotiate a purchase agreement that meets your needs and allows you to do due diligence before you're bound to the purchase.

. Ensure an up-to-date experience: Most people buy only a few homes in a lifetime, usually with quite a few years between purchases. Even if you've bought a home before, laws and regulations change. Real estate practitioners may handle hundreds or thousands of transactions over the course of their career.

. No surprises: Your REALTOR® explains in plain language whom they represent, and puts expectations in writing before you tour homes, so you always know where you stand.

. Support all the way to closing: From offers and inspections to appraisals and deadlines, a REALTOR® keeps you on track and works with your lender and the closing attorney, so you can focus on the home and the life you are building in it.

. Honest, ethical guidance: When you're interviewing agents, ask if they're a REALTOR®, a member of the National Association of REALTORS®. Every member must adhere to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics, which is based on professionalism, serving the interests of clients, and protecting the public.

Upstate Housing Market Snapshot

Publicly reported September 2026 data shows a median sale price of about $299,999 in the County of Anderson, where homes spent a median of 82 days on the market and sold for 98.7 percent of list price. In Oconee County, the median sale price was about $365,500, with a median of 88 days on the market and a sale-to-list price ratio of 98.3 percent. Prices, timelines, and negotiating room differ by town and neighborhood, which is where local knowledge matters.

"The association exists to stand up for the people who buy, sell, and own property in the Upstate, and for the professionals who serve them," said Josh Grant. "Homebuyers should not have to guess how the market works or what their options are."

Frequently Asked Questions About Buying a Home in Upstate South Carolina

Do homebuyers need a realtor to buy a home in Upstate SC?

No. South Carolina law does not require a buyer to hire a real estate agent. Buyers who choose to work with a REALTOR® receive representation from a professional bound by the National Association of REALTORS® Code of Ethics, access to local listing data, and guidance through each step from offer to closing.

What does a REALTOR® do for a homebuyer?

A REALTOR® helps turn a big, sometimes overwhelming decision into a confident one. They help you find homes that fit your life, understand what a fair price looks like in your part of the Upstate, and prepare strong offers. Once you are under contract, they keep inspection and appraisal deadlines on track and coordinate with your lender and the closing attorney, so you never have to navigate it alone. In South Carolina, agents also provide a Disclosure of Brokerage Relationships form before showing a property, so you always know whom your agent represents.

What is the difference between a real estate agent and a REALTOR®?

All REALTORS® are real estate agents, but not all real estate agents are REALTORS®. A real estate agent is anyone licensed by the state to help people buy and sell homes. A REALTOR® is a licensed professional who has also joined the National Association of REALTORS® and promises to follow its Code of Ethics, a professional standard of honesty and fairness. Members of the Western Upstate Association of REALTORS® also complete mandatory Code of Ethics training.

Do homebuyers have to sign an agreement with an agent before touring homes?

Yes, if you are working with a REALTOR®. Since August 2024, a national settlement has required REALTOR® MLS participants working with a buyer to enter into a written agreement before the buyer tours any home, unless state or federal law is inconsistent with that requirement. The agreement spells out what your agent will do for you and how they will be paid, so you know what to expect before touring begins. South Carolina separately requires agents to provide a brokerage relationship disclosure before showing a property.

Who pays a buyer's agent when buying a home in South Carolina?

The buyer's agent fee is negotiable and is set in the written agreement between the buyer and the agent before touring begins. Depending on that agreement and the purchase contract, the fee may be paid by the buyer, covered by the seller, or split between them. Buyers can ask any prospective agent how the fee works before signing.

What closing costs do homebuyers pay in South Carolina?

Closing costs typically include loan origination fees, the appraisal and inspection, title search and title insurance, prepaid items, recording fees, and attorney fees, because South Carolina closings are conducted under attorney supervision. Total costs vary by loan type, price, and county, and lenders must provide a Closing Disclosure at least three business days before closing.

How long does it take to buy a home in Anderson, SC?

In July 2026, homes in the City of Anderson spent a median of 63 days on the market and sold for 98.5 percent of list price, according to publicly reported data. Timelines vary by price range and neighborhood.

Homebuyer resources and monthly market reports are available at westernupstatemls.com.

About Western Upstate Association of Realtors

The Western Upstate Association of REALTORS® was chartered in 1946 and is based in Anderson, South Carolina, where its Multiple Listing Service was formed in 1978. The association provides free continuing education, ethics training, and governmental advocacy for its members. It is affiliated with the National Association of REALTORS® and the South Carolina Association of REALTORS®.

Press Inquiries

Sarah VanHorn, Communications Director

sarah [at] westernupstatemls.com

(864) 224-7941



600 McGee Rd, Anderson, SC 29625