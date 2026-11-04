Arq Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| Arq, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|As of
|(in thousands, except share data)
|September 30, 2026
| December 31, 2025
As Adjusted (1)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|7,752
|$
|6,573
|Receivables, net
|20,207
|14,980
|Inventories, net
|17,257
|15,895
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,724
|6,404
|Total current assets
|50,940
|43,852
|Restricted cash, long-term
|11,301
|8,467
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $37,366 and $28,375, respectively
|136,299
|143,154
|Other long-term assets, net
|34,866
|35,501
|Total Assets
|$
|233,406
|$
|230,974
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|14,850
|$
|15,269
|Revolving credit facility
|19,206
|18,950
|Current portion of long-term debt obligations
|1,051
|1,063
|Other current liabilities
|7,385
|7,015
|Total current liabilities
|42,492
|42,297
|Long-term debt obligations, net of current portion
|7,960
|8,452
|Other long-term liabilities
|11,055
|11,868
|Total Liabilities
|61,507
|62,617
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock: par value of $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock: par value of $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 48,789,487 and 47,348,394 shares issued, and 44,171,341 and 42,730,248 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|48
|47
|Treasury stock, at cost: 4,618,146 and 4,618,146 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|(47,692
|)
|(47,692
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|204,693
|201,784
|Retained earnings
|14,850
|14,218
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|171,899
|168,357
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|233,406
|$
|230,974
(1)Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting method for planned major maintenance costs.
| Arq, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
| 2025
As Adjusted(1)
|2026
| 2025
As Adjusted(1)
|Revenue
|$
|38,209
|$
|35,074
|$
|97,145
|$
|90,905
|Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
|23,040
|24,965
|60,526
|61,363
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,152
|4,624
|21,310
|16,595
|Research and development
|754
|2,566
|2,694
|6,137
|Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion
|4,113
|3,994
|10,520
|9,132
|Loss on sale of assets
|25
|-
|315
|118
|Total operating expenses
|12,044
|11,184
|34,839
|31,982
|Operating income (loss)
|3,125
|(1,075
|)
|1,780
|(2,440
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(771
|)
|(587
|)
|(2,224
|)
|(1,905
|)
|Other income
|148
|773
|1,076
|1,054
|Total other (expense) income
|(623
|)
|186
|(1,148
|)
|(851
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|2,502
|(889
|)
|632
|(3,291
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,502
|$
|(889
|)
|$
|632
|$
|(3,291
|)
|Income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|42,330
|41,606
|42,053
|41,478
|Diluted
|42,949
|41,606
|42,738
|41,478
(1)Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting method for planned major maintenance costs.
| Arq, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
| 2025
As Adjusted(1)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|632
|$
|(3,291
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion
|10,520
|9,132
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,118
|2,523
|Operating lease expense
|2,094
|1,797
|Loss on sale of long-term assets, net
|315
|118
|Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|313
|266
|Other non-cash items, net
|(112
|)
|(942
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|(5,227
|)
|1,196
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|386
|(2,326
|)
|Inventories
|(882
|)
|2,906
|Other long-term assets, net
|(2,552
|)
|(2,367
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(22
|)
|(8,900
|)
|Other current liabilities
|666
|687
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,352
|)
|(435
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|(212
|)
|(336
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|7,685
|28
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets, net
|(2,753
|)
|(7,793
|)
|Acquisition of mine development costs
|(349
|)
|(292
|)
|Distributions from equity method investee in excess of cumulative earnings
|145
|238
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,957
|)
|(7,847
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Borrowings on revolving credit facility
|94,628
|96,683
|Repayments of revolving credit facility
|(94,372
|)
|(94,560
|)
|Principal payments on notes payable
|(572
|)
|(592
|)
|Repurchase of common stock to satisfy tax withholdings
|(208
|)
|(62
|)
|Principal payments on finance lease obligations
|(191
|)
|(392
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(715
|)
|1,077
|Increase (decrease) in Cash and Restricted Cash
|4,013
|(6,742
|)
|Cash and Restricted Cash, beginning of period
|15,040
|22,235
|Cash and Restricted Cash, end of period
|$
|19,053
|$
|15,493
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Accrued purchases for property and equipment
|$
|551
|$
|1,279
|Acquisition of property and equipment under finance lease
|$
|242
|$
|-
(1)Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting method for planned major maintenance costs.
Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"), we provide certain supplemental financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are measurements that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA reduced by non-cash gains, increased by stock-based compensation expense, executive transition and severance (2), GAC Facility pre-production feedstock, other non-cash losses and non-recurring costs and fees. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of performance. See below for a reconciliation from net loss, the nearest U.S. GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
We believe that the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA measures are less susceptible to variances that affect our operating performance. We include these non-GAAP measures because management uses them in the evaluation of our operating performance, and believe they help to facilitate comparison of operating results between periods. We believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and users of the financial statements by excluding certain expenses, gains, and losses which can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry and may not be indicative of core operating results and business outlook.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
The following table reconciles Net income (loss), our most directly comparable as-reported financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
| Arq, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
| 2025
As Adjusted(1)
|2026
| 2025
As Adjusted(1)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,502
|$
|(889
|)
|$
|632
|$
|(3,291
|)
|Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion
|4,113
|3,994
|10,520
|9,132
|Amortization of Upfront Customer Consideration
|180
|127
|540
|381
|Interest expense, net
|706
|586
|1,344
|1,842
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|EBITDA
|$
|7,501
|$
|3,818
|$
|13,036
|$
|8,064
|Stock-based compensation
|1,184
|1,053
|3,118
|2,523
|Executive transition and severance (2)
|131
|-
|958
|-
|Loss on disposal of assets
|25
|-
|315
|118
|GAC Facility pre-production feedstock (3)
|-
|982
|-
|2,879
|Gain on insurance recovery
|-
|(685
|)
|-
|(685
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,841
|$
|5,168
|$
|17,427
|$
|12,899
(1)Adjusted to reflect the retrospective change in accounting method for planned major maintenance costs.
(2)Represents expenses related to executive severance and separation, as well as legal fees and recruiting costs associated with the CFO, COO and CAO transitions. In addition to these amounts, we also incurred approximately $0.2 million of stock-based compensation associated with executive transition and severance during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, which is included in the Stock-based compensation adjustment above.
(3)Represents expenses related to feedstock utilized in pre-production testing of our GAC Facility during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 included within "Research and development" expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
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