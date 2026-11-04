BGSF, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading provider of workforce solutions for the specialized Property Management industry, today reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2026. Q 3 2026 Highlights from Continuing Operations

Revenues were $25.1 million for Q3, compared to $26.9 million from prior year quarter, driven by lower billable hours in the current year compared to prior year.

Gross profit was $9.1 million for Q3, compared to $9.7 million in prior year quarter, which is in line with revenues.

Net income was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for Q3, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses and interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $0.9 million (3% of revenues) in Q3, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million (4% of revenues) in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS1 was $0.09 for Q3, compared with Adjusted EPS1 of $0.08 in the prior year quarter. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (dollars in thousands, except per share) (unaudited)

For the Thirteen Week Periods Ended September 27,

2026 September 28,

2025 Revenues $ 25,129 $ 26,895 Gross profit $ 9,083 $ 9,660 Gross profit percentage 36.1 % 35.9 % Operating income (loss) $ 206 $ (937 ) Net income (loss) $ 94 $ (3,078 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.01 $ (0.28 ) Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 858 $ 980 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue)1 3.4 % 3.6 % Adjusted EPS1 $ 0.09 $ 0.08

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Keith Schroeder, said,“While revenue remained pressured by cautious customer spending, our focus on expense management and operational efficiency enabled us to sustain profitability and maintain a strong balance sheet. We believe the cost reduction measures implemented during the year, coupled with ongoing investments in strategic initiatives, provide a balanced approach to managing near-term market challenges while positioning BGSF for long-term value creation.”

Co-Chief Executive Officer and Property Management President, Kelly Brown, commented,“While customer spending remains cautious, we continue to execute on initiatives that strengthen our business, improve productivity, and enhance the experience we deliver to both clients and candidates. We are encouraged by the growth of our PropTech platform and the progress we are making with AI-enabled recruiting and operational enhancements, which we believe position BGSF to emerge stronger as multifamily market conditions continue to stabilize.”

Conference Call

BGSF will discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on November 5, 2026. Interested participants may dial 1-800-715-9871 (Toll Free) or 1-646-307-1963 (International) and ask to be included in the BGSF call. A call replay will be available until November 12, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-669-9658 (Toll Free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and enter access code 2453258. The live webcast and archived replay are accessible from the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

About BGSF

BGSF provides best-in-class property management resources and solutions to growing apartment and luxury communities, as well as commercial properties, and was awarded Supplier Company of the Year by the National Apartment Association in recent years. Through its exclusive and semi-exclusive agreements with some of the largest property management companies in North America, BGSF offers differentiated advantages to clients, including trained talent and unique technological platforms that seek to maximize efficiencies in the growing residential and commercial leased property industries. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BGSF's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects, or strategies regarding the future revenue and the business plans of BGSF's management team. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“endeavor,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intends,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of BGSF considering their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on BGSF as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting BGSF will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the mix of services or solutions utilized by BGSF's client partners and such client partners' needs for these services or solutions, market acceptance of new offerings of services or solutions, the ability of BGSF to expand what it does for existing client partners as well as to add new client partners, whether BGSF will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated, the impact of the use of AI-powered technologies and the timing of their availability, the impact of our strategic initiatives and cost reductions, the demand for BGSF's services and solutions, economic activity in BGSF's industry and in general, and certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described in BGSF's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading“Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. BGSF undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

CONTACT:

Latoya Johnson

... 972.692.2400

Source: BGSF, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts) September 27,

2026 December 28,

2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,302 $ 19,018 Short-term investments 8,622 - Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $982 and $1,156, respectively) 13,974 11,898 Escrow receivable 750 4,950 Prepaid expenses 1,230 1,126 Other current assets 1,381 1,458 Total current assets 35,259 38,450 Property and equipment, net 199 244 Other assets Deposits 1,918 1,938 Software as a service, net 2,581 3,002 Deferred income taxes, net 9,404 9,496 Right-of-use asset - operating leases, net 575 630 Intangible assets, net 2,580 3,003 Goodwill 1,074 1,074 Total other assets 18,132 19,143 Total assets $ 53,590 $ 57,837 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 459 $ 503 Accrued payroll and expenses 5,035 4,441 Transition services payable 855 3,064 Income taxes payable 22 76 Note payable - 449 Severance payable, current portion 194 392 Lease liabilities, current portion 408 409 Total current liabilities 6,973 9,334 Severance payable, less current portion - 100 Lease liabilities, less current portion 213 298 Total liabilities 7,186 9,732 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500,000 shares authorized, -0- shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 19,500,000 shares authorized 11,279,222 and 11,227,197 shares issued, respectively, and 10,664,785 and 10,872,067 outstanding, respectively 113 112 Additional paid in capital 72,039 71,445 Accumulated deficit (22,835 ) (21,874 ) Treasury stock of 614,437 and 355,130 shares, respectively (2,913 ) (1,578 ) Total stockholders' equity 46,404 48,105 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,590 $ 57,837





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share and dividend amounts)

For the Thirteen and Thirty-nine Week Periods Ended September 27, 2026 and September 28, 2025 Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 25,129 $ 26,895 $ 68,324 $ 71,284 Cost of services 16,046 17,235 43,913 45,654 Gross profit 9,083 9,660 24,411 25,630 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 8,718 10,223 26,451 31,804 Gain on contingent consideration - (450 ) - (450 ) Depreciation and amortization 159 824 497 1,411 Operating income (loss) 206 (937 ) (2,537 ) (7,135 ) Interest income (expense), net 38 (1,570 ) 272 (4,595 ) Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 244 (2,507 ) (2,265 ) (11,730 ) Income tax (expense) benefit from continuing operations (150 ) (571 ) 136 1,461 Income (loss) from continuing operations 94 (3,078 ) (2,129 ) (10,269 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations: Income - 226 - 3,695 Gain (loss) on sale 250 (2,892 ) 1,168 (2,892 ) Income tax expense - (68 ) - (804 ) Net income (loss) $ 344 $ (5,812 ) $ (961 ) $ (10,270 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.01 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.93 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations: Income - 0.02 - 0.34 Gain (loss) on sale 0.02 (0.26 ) 0.11 (0.26 ) Income tax expense - - - (0.08 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.52 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.93 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 10,550 11,079 10,506 11,018 Diluted 10,565 11,079 10,506 11,018 Cash dividends declared per common share $ - $ 2.00 $ - $ 2.00





PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended September 27,

2026 September 28,

2025 September 27,

2026 September 28,

2025 Contract field talent $ 24,317 $ 26,341 $ 65,999 $ 69,619 Contingent placements 812 554 2,325 1,665 Revenue 25,129 26,895 68,324 71,284 Compensation and related 16,008 17,197 43,796 45,541 Other 38 38 117 113 Gross profit 9,083 9,660 24,411 25,630 Selling: Compensation 4,253 4,349 12,853 12,469 Advertising, occupancy, and travel 470 472 1,406 1,297 Software, insurance, and professional fees 513 483 1,465 1,152 Other 206 368 720 2,577 Contributions to overhead 3,641 3,988 7,967 8,135 General and administrative: Compensation 1,554 2,073 4,588 6,318 Software 577 750 1,801 2,197 Professional fees 434 131 1,405 1,334 Strategic alternatives review/restructuring 175 482 1,043 2,116 Other 536 1,115 1,170 2,344 Gain on contingent consideration - (450 ) - (450 ) Depreciation and amortization 159 824 497 1,411 Operating income (loss) 206 (937 ) (2,537 ) (7,135 ) Interest income (expense), net 38 (1,570 ) 272 (4,595 ) Income tax (expense) benefit from continuing operations (150 ) (571 ) 136 1,461 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 94 $ (3,078 ) $ (2,129 ) $ (10,269 )





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

For the Thirty-nine Week Periods Ended September 27, 2026 and September 28, 2025 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (961 ) $ (10,270 ) Net income from discontinued operations (1,168 ) (2,891 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 73 86 Amortization 424 1,325 Software as a service 421 950 Loss on sale of discontinued operations - 2,892 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 11 Contingent consideration adjustment - (450 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs - 1,022 Interest expense on note payable - 235 Provision for credit losses 334 1,822 Share-based compensation 595 850 Deferred income taxes 92 (1,450 ) Other non-cash items (90 ) - Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,411 ) (2,236 ) Escrow receivable 4,200 (4,950 ) Prepaid expenses (105 ) 302 Other current assets 346 (516 ) Deposits 20 73 Accounts payable (44 ) 1,877 Accrued payroll and expenses 594 2,642 Transition services payable (2,209 ) 1,474 Accrued interest - (223 ) Income taxes receivable (payable) (322 ) 323 Severance payable (299 ) - Other current liabilities - 1,940 Operating leases (30 ) (15 ) Other long-term liabilities - 3,406 Net cash used in continuing operating activities (540 ) (1,771 ) Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities - 227 Net cash used in operating activities (540 ) (1,544 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from business sold 1,168 91,528 Purchases of short-term investments (20,436 ) - Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 8,897 - Proceeds from redemptions of short-term investments 3,007 - Capital expenditures (28 ) (122 ) Net cash (used in) provided by continuing investing activities (7,392 ) 91,406 Net cash used in discontinued investing activities - (193 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (7,392 ) 91,213





Cash flows from financing activities Net payments under line of credit - (10,220 ) Principal payments on long-term debt - (32,725 ) Payment of convertible note - (4,368 ) Issuance of ESPP shares - 134 Note payable paid (449 ) (1,289 ) Repurchase of common stock (1,335 ) - Payments of debt issuance costs - (29 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,784 ) (48,497 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (9,716 ) 41,172 Less: net change in cash and cash equivalents, discontinued operations - 34 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 19,018 32 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period, continuing operations $ 9,302 $ 41,170 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 58 $ 3,398 Cash paid for state taxes, net of refunds $ 89 $ 535 Non-cash transaction: Dividends declared $ - $ 22,400

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of BGSF, Inc. are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To help the readers understand our financial performance, we supplement our GAAP financial results with Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net income per diluted share, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or measures of our liquidity. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are useful performance measures and are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone.

We define“Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest (income) expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, costs associated with the evaluation of potential strategic alternatives (“strategic alternatives review/restructuring”), software as a service costs, and certain non-cash expenses such as share-based compensation expense, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance.

We define“Adjusted EPS” as diluted earnings per share eliminating interest (income) expense, depreciation, and amortization expense, the strategic alternatives review/restructuring, software as a service costs, and certain non-cash expenses such as share-based compensation expense, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance, net of the respective income tax effect.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)

to Adjusted EBITDA

(dollars in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended September 27,

2026 September 28,

2025 September 27,

2026 September 28,

2025 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 94 $ (3,078 ) $ (2,129 ) $ (10,269 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 150 571 (136 ) (1,461 ) Interest (income) expense, net (38 ) 1,570 (272 ) 4,595 Operating income (loss) 206 (937 ) (2,537 ) (7,135 ) Depreciation and amortization 159 824 497 1,411 Gain on contingent consideration - (450 ) - (450 ) Share-based compensation 178 545 595 850 Strategic alternatives review/restructuring 175 482 1,043 2,116 Software as a service1 140 516 421 950 Aged receivable adjustment - - - 1,070 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 858 980 19 (1,188 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue) 3.4 % 3.6 % - % (1.7 )% Income (loss) from discontinued operations 250 (2,734 ) 1,168 (1 ) Adjustments to discontinued operations2 - 1,059 - 4,429 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations 250 (1,675 ) 1,168 4,428 Adjusted EBITDA, net $ 1,108 $ (695 ) $ 1,187 $ 3,240

1 We capitalize direct costs incurred in cloud computing implementation from hosting arrangements, which are reported as a Software as a service and are expensedin selling, general, and administrative expenses.

2Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2025 includes $0.9 million and $3.6 million of depreciation and amortization, respectively, and $0.1 million and $0.8 million of income tax expense, respectively.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) EPS to Adjusted EPS

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-nine Weeks Ended September 27,

2026 September 28,

2025 September 27,

2026 September 28,

2025 Income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.01 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.93 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 0.01 0.05 (0.01 ) (0.13 ) Interest (income) expense, net - 0.14 (0.03 ) 0.42 Operating income (loss) 0.02 (0.09 ) (0.24 ) (0.64 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.02 0.07 0.05 0.13 Gain on contingent consideration - (0.04 ) - (0.04 ) Share-based compensation 0.02 0.05 0.06 0.08 Strategic alternatives review/restructuring 0.02 0.04 0.10 0.19 Software as a service1 0.01 0.05 0.04 0.09 Aged receivable adjustment - - - 0.10 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations 0.09 0.08 0.01 (0.09 ) Adjusted EPS from discontinued operations 0.02 (0.16 ) 0.11 0.42 Adjusted EPS $ 0.11 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.33

1 We capitalize direct costs incurred in cloud computing implementation from hosting arrangements, which are reported as a Software as a service and are expensedin selling, general, and administrative expenses.