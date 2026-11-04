Canon Marks 15 Years Of The Cinema EOS System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melville, NY, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Cinema EOS System this month. Launched in 2011 for professional video production, Cinema EOS products are now used across a wide range of productions, from films and television dramas to documentaries, live streaming, corporate video, and virtual production. To date, 17 Cinema EOS cameras and 53 Cinema EOS lenses have been released globally.

Over the past 15 years, Canon has developed Cinema EOS cameras, lenses, and production solutions while working closely with industry professionals. Leveraging its in-house camera and lens development capabilities, Canon has pursued compact, lightweight designs, intuitive operation, and greater creative freedom.

Canon's full-scale entry into the video production market was prompted by filmmakers' enthusiastic adoption of the EOS 5D Mark II's Full HD video capability. Canon consulted extensively with filmmakers and video professionals regarding shooting styles, workflows, required features, and operational needs. Canon then set out to create a new system to support filmmakers' creative work. To achieve this, it drew on its image-making expertise, as well as imaging and optical technologies refined through decades of wide-ranging product development.

Since introducing the EOS C300, EOS C300 PL digital cinema cameras in 2011, and followed by the EOS C500 digital cinema camera in 2012, Canon has continued to expand the Cinema EOS lineup in response to evolving production needs. Models such as the EOS C400 and EOS C80 featured modular designs to support a range of production styles, while the EOS R5 C and EOS C50 cameras further broadened creative possibilities through compact, versatile designs. Canon has also expanded its support for emerging workflows, including cinematic live production.

Cinema EOS products are used in productions worldwide, including All the Empty Rooms, winner of the 2026 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film, and All That Breathes, which received top documentary honors at both the Cannes and Sundance film festivals.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 overall in U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years*. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

* Based on weekly patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

CONTACT: Eloise Pisano Canon U.S.A., Inc....