Rubis: 9 December 2026 Combined Shareholders' Meeting Availability Of The Preparatory Documents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 4 November 2026, 10h40 pm
The Rubis shareholders are invited to attend the Combined Shareholders' Meeting that will take place on:
Wednesday 9 December 2026 at 3:00 pm
Salle Pleyel - 252, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré - 75008 Paris
The agenda, the resolutions and the ways of attending and voting at this Shareholders' Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting (Avis de réunion) published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (“BALO”) on 4 November 2026. It is also available on the Company's website ( in the section:“Investors – Shareholders Meetings – 2026 Combined Shareholders'Meeting”).
Another notice of meeting (Avis de convocation) will be published in a legal gazette and in the BALO within the legal deadlines.
Documents and information relating to this Shareholders' Meeting are at shareholders' disposal under the conditions specified by current laws and regulations and available on the Company's website ( in the section:“Investors – Shareholders Meetings – 2026 Combined Shareholders' Meeting”).
| Contact
| RUBIS – Legal department
| Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95
Attachment
9 December 2026 Combined Shareholders' Meeting – Availability of the preparatory documents
MENAFN04112026004107003653ID1111917153
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