National Fuel Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2026 Earnings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the“Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026. FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2026 SUMMARY

GAAP earnings of $97.5 million, or earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02, compared to GAAP earnings of $107.3 million, or $1.18 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted EPS of $1.22, compared to $1.22 from the prior year. See non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2. FISCAL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

GAAP earnings per share of $7.02, compared to $5.68 per share in fiscal 2025.

Adjusted earnings per share of $7.55, an increase of 9%, compared to $6.91 per share in fiscal 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,272 million for the twelve months ending September 30, 2026, with free cash flow of $199 million (as defined on page 27) through the same period. The Company announced its 56th consecutive dividend increase to an annual rate of $2.22 per share, continuing its long history of returning cash to shareholders. RECENT STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

Completed the acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's Ohio natural gas utility on October 1, 2026, doubling the Company's Utility rate base and adding approximately 335,000 utility customers.

Announced a plan to separate the Company's Integrated Upstream and Gathering business ("IUG") into a standalone publicly traded company which is expected to be named Seneca Resources, with the transaction anticipated to occur in the second half of calendar 2027.

The Utility segment realized key regulatory initiatives, with the approval of a System Modernization Tracker in New York, and the approval of a $10.4 million rate increase in the Company's Pennsylvania jurisdiction.

The Pipeline & Storage segment continued to successfully advance key expansion projects, placing the Tioga Pathway and Shippingport Lateral projects in service on November 1, 2026. IUG initiated a discretionary land acquisition program to further expand its best-in-class core inventory depth in Tioga County, adding significant acreage since the program commenced.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: "Fiscal 2026 was an excellent year for National Fuel. The Company grew adjusted earnings per share 9% year over year, while generating significant free cash flow and continuing to return cash to our shareholders through our dividend, which we've paid for the 124th consecutive year. "As we look forward, National Fuel is entering an exciting next chapter. The long-term outlook for each of our businesses is strong. With the closing of our Ohio gas utility acquisition and our announced plan to separate our Integrated Upstream and Gathering business, we are well positioned to establish two scaled, financially sound publicly traded natural gas businesses. Upon completion of the separation, National Fuel will become a fully rate-regulated natural gas company with approximately $5 billion in rate base and a strong growth profile. Seneca Resources will be a premier, integrated Appalachian natural gas business with a deep inventory of high-quality development opportunities that has a positive outlook for long-term production and free cash flow growth. Against a strong long-term outlook for natural gas demand, we believe both businesses are exceptionally well positioned for continued success." RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS

Three Months Ended September 30, (Thousands) (Per Share) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 97,509 $ 107,342 $ 1.02 $ 1.18 Items impacting comparability: Impact of Ohio gas utility acquisition (costs and financing) 11,303 1,061 0.18 0.01 Tax impact of Ohio acquisition (costs and financing) (2,633 ) (246 ) (0.03 ) - Costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business 7,214 - 0.08 - Tax impact of costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business (1,680 ) - (0.02 ) - Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset - 3,402 - 0.04 Other/rounding (refer to Segment results for details) 181 (531 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Earnings $ 111,894 $ 111,028 $ 1.22 $ 1.22





Fiscal Year Ended September 30, (Thousands) (Per Share) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 665,443 $ 518,504 $ 7.02 $ 5.68 Items impacting comparability: Impact of Ohio gas utility acquisition (costs and financing) 21,312 1,061 0.50 0.01 Tax impact of Ohio acquisition (costs and financing) (4,952 ) (246 ) (0.05 ) - Costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business 9,804 - 0.11 - Tax impact of costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business (2,281 ) - (0.03 ) - Impairment of assets - 141,802 - 1.55 Tax impact of impairment of assets - (37,169 ) - (0.41 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset - 729 - 0.01 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset - 3,206 - 0.03 Other/rounding (refer to Segment results for details) 454 2,618 0.04 Adjusted Earnings $ 689,780 $ 630,505 $ 7.55 $ 6.91

INITIATION OF FISCAL 2027 GUIDANCE

The Company is initiating guidance for fiscal 2027. IUG will remain part of National Fuel's consolidated financial results until completion of the planned separation. Accordingly, the Company's fiscal 2027 guidance includes the expected results of IUG for the full fiscal year.

The Company is initiating adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2027 with a range of $6.00 to $6.40.

The Company is assuming an average NYMEX natural gas price of $2.85 per MMBtu in fiscal 2027, which approximates the current NYMEX forward curve at this time. Given the continued volatility in NYMEX natural gas prices, the Company is providing the following sensitivities to its adjusted earnings per share guidance:

NYMEX Assumption

($/MMBtu) Fiscal 2027

Adjusted Earnings

Per Share Sensitivities $2.50

$5.60 - $6.00 $3.00

$6.20 - $6.60 $3.50

$6.85 - $7.25

2027 OUTLOOK

Regulated:



Utility segment earnings are expected to increase as a result of the Ohio gas utility acquisition, the continuation of our multi-year New York rate case settlement, and the recently approved base rate increase in Pennsylvania.

Pipeline & Storage segment earnings are expected to increase, driven by the Tioga Pathway and Shippingport Lateral projects, which were placed in service on November 1, 2026, as well as ongoing ratemaking activity at Supply Corporation, with the resolution of the pending Section 4 rate case expected by the close of the calendar year. Combined Utility and Pipeline & Storage segment capital expenditures are expected to range between $490 and $580 million, driven by continued investment in our longstanding modernization programs, as well as the addition of the Ohio natural gas utility.



Integrated Upstream and Gathering:



IUG expects fiscal 2027 production to be 400 to 435 Bcf, which incorporates the impact of estimated price-related marketing curtailments during October. IUG capital expenditures are projected to be $600 to $640 million, including $25 to $30 million of capital related to third-party gathering expansions and non-operated wells, with the potential for an additional $50 to $100 million of discretionary land spending.

Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2027 are outlined in the table on page 8.

PLANNED SEPARATION OF INTEGRATED UPSTREAM AND GATHERING

Following its recently announced plan to separate the Integrated Upstream and Gathering business, National Fuel is progressing toward the creation of two independent, publicly traded companies. The separation is designed to provide each business with greater flexibility to pursue its distinct growth opportunities and capital allocation priorities, while maintaining the key benefits of integration within each business.

The newly created company is expected to be named Seneca Resources and is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Seneca Resources' premier Appalachian asset base, low-cost integrated operations and deep inventory of development opportunities provide a strong foundation for long-term growth and significant free cash flow generation. Following the separation, National Fuel will be a fully rate-regulated natural gas company with approximately $5 billion of rate base and significant long-term investment opportunities across its Utility and Pipeline & Storage businesses.

National Fuel continues to expect the separation to be completed in the second half of calendar 2027 through a pro rata distribution of at least 80.1% of IUG shares to National Fuel shareholders. National Fuel expects to retain up to a 19.9% ownership interest in IUG following the separation, which it intends to dispose of in a tax-efficient manner to further strengthen its investment grade balance sheet.

DISCUSSION OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 are summarized on pages 11 and 12).

Note that management defines adjusted earnings as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Integrated Upstream and Gathering Segment

The Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment's exploration and production operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”) and its gathering operations are carried out by the operating subsidiaries of National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC ("Gathering"). Seneca explores for, develops, and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania. Gathering constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which primarily delivers Seneca's production and, to a lesser extent, third-party Appalachian production to various interstate pipelines.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 115,439 $ 103,493 $ 11,946 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (2022 CA asset sale) - 3,402 (3,402 ) Adjusted Earnings $ 115,439 $ 106,895 $ 8,544 Adjusted EBITDA $ 240,933 $ 241,093 $ (160 )

The Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment's fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased $11.9 million versus the prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted earnings increased $8.5 million from the prior year, attributable to higher realized natural gas prices, lower interest expense, and lower income taxes, which were partially offset by lower production volumes.

Seneca's weighted average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.80 per Mcf, an increase of $0.19 per Mcf, or 7%, compared to the prior year, as gains in Seneca's hedging portfolio more than offset wider basis differentials and lower NYMEX prices during the quarter.

During the fourth quarter, Seneca produced 104 Bcf of natural gas, a decrease of 7.5 Bcf, or 7%, compared to the prior year, as production from recently turned-in-line wells was more than offset by natural declines from existing wells.

Three Months Ended September 30, (Cost per Mcf) 2026 2025 Variance Upstream General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”) $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.02 Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”) $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.03 Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense ("O&M") $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.02 Taxes and Other $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) Total Cash Operating Costs $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 0.05 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Expense (“DD&A”) $ 0.81 $ 0.74 $ 0.07 Total Operating Costs $ 1.39 $ 1.27 $ 0.12

On a per unit basis, fourth quarter total operating costs were $0.12 higher compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher per unit LOE and DD&A expense. Consistent with previous quarters during the fiscal year, the increase in per unit LOE compared to the prior year was largely driven by additional third-party gathering expenses. The increase in DD&A expense was largely driven by the impact of ceiling test impairments Seneca recorded in fiscal 2025 that artificially lowered the per unit DD&A rate in the prior year.

The decrease in income taxes was primarily driven by higher tax benefits associated with corporate tax losses, a portion of which was allocated to the IUG segment.

Proved Reserves Year-End Update

Seneca's total proved reserves at September 30, 2026 were 5,191 Bcfe, an increase of 209 Bcfe, or 4%, from September 30, 2025. This increase was a result of Seneca replacing 150% of its fiscal 2026 production. Proved developed reserves at the end of fiscal 2026 were 3,707 Bcfe, representing 71% of total proved reserves.

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment's operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania. The Pipeline and Storage segment does not include financial results from Honeoye Storage Corporation ("HSC"), which the Company acquired on October 30, 2026.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 26,239 $ 27,938 $ (1,699 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,486 $ 62,639 $ (1,153 )

The Pipeline and Storage segment's fourth quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.7 million versus the prior year, as higher operating revenues were more than offset by higher O&M and DD&A expense.

Operating revenues increased $1.0 million, primarily driven by higher transportation revenues related to new long-term contracts. O&M expense increased $2.0 million, primarily due to higher fuel and material costs. DD&A expense increased $1.4 million, primarily due to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution Corporation”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Variance GAAP Earnings $ (15,058 ) $ (17,790 ) $ 2,732 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,449 $ 2,036 $ 1,413

The Utility segment's fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased $2.7 million, as higher customer margin (operating revenue less purchased gas sold) was partially offset by higher O&M expense. The $6.2 million increase in customer margin was primarily driven by the impact of usage, the implementation of year two of the multi-year joint settlement in New York, and revenues from the Utility's Distribution System Improvement Charge in Pennsylvania. Partially offsetting the increase in customer margin was higher O&M expense, primarily driven by higher fuel costs, as well as an increase in uncollectible expense largely due to a non-recurring benefit from a regulatory adjustment in the prior year.

Corporate and All Other

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Variance GAAP Earnings $ (29,111 ) $ (6,299 ) $ (22,812 ) Costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition 10,643 1,061 9,582 Tax impact of costs related to Ohio acquisition (2,479 ) (246 ) (2,233 ) Net interest benefit from equity issuance related to Ohio acquisition (3,608 ) - (3,608 ) Tax impact of net interest benefit from equity issuance 840 - 840 Interest expense from long-term debt issuances for Ohio acquisition, net of interest benefit 4,268 - 4,268 Tax impact of interest expense from long-term debt issuances, net of interest benefit (994 ) - (994 ) Costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business 7,214 - 7,214 Tax impact of costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business (1,680 ) - (1,680 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 229 (672 ) 901 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (48 ) 141 (189 ) Adjusted Earnings $ (14,726 ) $ (6,015 ) $ (8,711 )

The Company's operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $29.1 million in the fourth quarter, largely due to transaction and financing costs related to the Ohio gas utility acquisition that closed on October 1, 2026, and costs related to the pending IUG separation.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET. All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link. A webcast link to the conference call is provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for three operating segments: Integrated Upstream and Gathering, Pipeline and Storage, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at

Analyst Contact: Ryan P. Vossler 716-857-7158 Media Contact: Karen L. Merkel 716-857-7654





Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“guidance,”“intends,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“plans,”“potential,”“predicts,”“projects,”“seeks,”“targets,”“will,”“would”, and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are intended to identify“forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements, estimates, and projections relating to the potential separation of the Company into two companies (the“Separation”), including the timing and structure of the Separation, the characteristics of the separated businesses, and the expected benefits of the Separation, future operating and financial performance and long-term strategy, and the assumptions underlying such expected benefits, targets, strategies, and statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections at the time they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company's expectations, beliefs, and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs, or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. There can be no guarantees with respect to whether the Separation will be completed. In addition to other factors, the following are among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: the ability to effect the Separation and to meet the conditions related thereto; the ability to obtain any consents or approvals required to complete the Separation; the ability of the separated companies to each succeed as standalone publicly traded companies; negative effects of the announcement or pendency of the Separation on the market price of the Company's securities and/or on the Company's financial performance; the possibility that the Separation will not achieve its intended benefits; the possibility of disruption, including disputes, litigation, or unanticipated costs in connection with the Separation; the impact of the Separation on the Company's businesses and the risk that the Separation may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected, including the impact on the Company's resources, systems, procedures, and controls, diversion of management's attention, and the impact and possible disruption of existing relationships with regulators, customers, suppliers, employees, and other business counterparties; the ability to achieve anticipated capital structures in connection with the Separation; the ability to achieve anticipated credit ratings in connection with the Separation; the ability to achieve anticipated tax treatments in connection with the Separation and future, if any, divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, and other portfolio changes, and the impact of changes in relevant tax and other laws and regulations; the Company's ability to complete strategic transactions, such as the plan to separate the Company into two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-free spin-off of the Company's Integrated Upstream and Gathering business, including receipt of required regulatory clearances and satisfaction of other conditions to closing, and to recognize the anticipated benefits of such transactions; changes in laws, regulations, or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives, and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design, retained natural gas, and system modernization), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on U.S. imports and related retaliatory tariffs, inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, liquidity challenges, and global, national, or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers' ability to pay for, the Company's products and services; governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; the Company's ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to meet emissions targets; changes in the price of natural gas; impairments under the SEC's full cost ceiling test for natural gas reserves; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company's key suppliers, customers, and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures, other investments, and acquisitions, including any downgrades in the Company's credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; negotiations with the collective bargaining units representing the Company's workforce, including potential work stoppages during negotiations; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues, and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity, or data security breaches, including the impact of issues that may arise from the use of artificial intelligence technologies; factors affecting the Company's ability to successfully identify, drill for, and produce economically viable natural gas reserves, including, among others, geology, lease availability and costs, title disputes, weather conditions, water availability and disposal or recycling opportunities of used water, shortages, delays, or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing, and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increased costs, delays, or changes in plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; uncertainty of natural gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company's projected and actual production levels for natural gas; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions, including those related to climate change; changes in the availability, price, or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment, and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company's pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities, or acts of war, as well as economic and operational disruptions due to third-party outages; significant differences between the Company's projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage, and the ability to obtain insurance; other factors described in the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty to update, revise, or withdraw any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is initiating preliminary adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2027. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below. IUG will remain part of National Fuel's consolidated financial results until completion of the planned separation. Accordingly, the Company's fiscal 2027 guidance includes the expected results of IUG for the full fiscal year.

While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on investments during the fiscal year ending September 30, 2027, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

FY 2027 Guidance Consolidated Adjusted Earnings per Share $6.00 - $6.40 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 24.0% Capital Expenditures (Millions) Integrated Upstream and Gathering $600 - $640(1) Pipeline and Storage $140 - $180 Utility $350 - $400 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $1,090 - $1,220 Integrated Upstream & Gathering Segment Guidance Commodity Price Assumptions NYMEX natural gas price (per MMBtu) $2.85

Appalachian basin spot price (per MMBtu) $2.15

Production (Bcf) 400 to 435 Integrated Operating Costs ($/Mcf) Upstream General and Administrative Expense $0.19 - $0.20 Lease Operating Expense $0.16 - $0.17 Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense $0.13 - $0.14 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization $0.84 - $0.86 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues (Millions) $475 - $500 Utility Segment Guidance (Millions) Operating Income $235 - $255 Non-Service Pension & OPEB Income $23 - $27

(1) Integrated Upstream and Gathering Capital Expenditures exclude $50 to $100 million of discretionary land spending.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 (Unaudited) Integrated Upstream Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) & Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated(1) Fourth quarter 2025 GAAP earnings $ 103,493 $ 27,938 $ (17,790 ) $ (6,299 ) $ 107,342 Items impacting comparability: Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 3,402 3,402 Costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition 1,061 1,061 Tax impact of costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition (246 ) (246 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (672 ) (672 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 141 141 Fourth quarter 2025 adjusted earnings 106,895 27,938 (17,790 ) (6,015 ) 111,028 Drivers of adjusted earnings (2) Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production (15,530 ) (15,530 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 16,226 16,226 Higher (lower) other operating revenues (514 ) (514 ) Pipeline and Storage Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 766 766 Utility Margins (3) Higher (lower) margin 4,874 4,874 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating expenses (1,071 ) (1,071 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (1,555 ) (3,704 ) (3,239 ) (8,498 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 1,305 1,305 Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (966 ) (1,138 ) 456 (1,648 ) Other Income (Expense) Higher (lower) other income 1,329 1,329 (Higher) lower interest expense 3,111 (1,292 ) (886 ) 933 Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 6,422 313 842 (4,865 ) 2,712 All other / rounding (439 ) (122 ) 264 279 (18 ) Fourth quarter 2026 adjusted earnings 115,439 26,239 (15,058 ) (14,726 ) 111,894 Items impacting comparability: Costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition (10,643 ) (10,643 ) Tax impact of costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition 2,479 2,479 Net interest benefit from equity issuance related to Ohio acquisition 3,608 3,608 Tax impact of net interest benefit from equity issuance (840 ) (840 ) Interest expense from long-term debt issuances for Ohio acquisition, net of interest benefit (4,268 ) (4,268 ) Tax impact of interest expense from long-term debt issuances, net of interest benefit 994 994 Costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business (7,214 ) (7,214 ) Tax impact of costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business 1,680 1,680 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (229 ) (229 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 48 48 Fourth quarter 2026 GAAP earnings $ 115,439 $ 26,239 $ (15,058 ) $ (29,111 ) $ 97,509 (1) Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. (2) Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. (3) Utility margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 (Unaudited) Integrated Upstream Pipeline & Corporate / & Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated(1) Fourth quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.13 $ 0.31 $ (0.20 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 1.18 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax 0.04 0.04 Costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Fourth quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share 1.17 0.31 (0.20 ) (0.06 ) 1.22 Drivers of adjusted earnings (2)(4) Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production (0.17 ) (0.17 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.18 0.18 Higher (lower) other operating revenues (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Pipeline and Storage Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.01 0.01 Utility Margins (3) Higher (lower) margin 0.05 0.05 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating expenses (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.10 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.01 0.01 Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - (0.02 ) Other Income (Expense) Higher (lower) other income 0.01 0.01 (Higher) lower interest expense 0.03 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 0.07 - 0.01 (0.05 ) 0.03 All other / rounding - - 0.01 - 0.01 Fourth quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (4) 1.26 0.29 (0.17 ) (0.16 ) 1.22 Items impacting comparability (4) : Costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition, net of tax (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Impact of equity issuance related to Ohio acquisition, net of interest benefits (0.06 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 0.04 (0.02 ) Interest expense from long-term debt issuances for Ohio acquisition, net of tax (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business, net of tax (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax - - Rounding 0.01 (0.01 ) - 0.01 0.01 Fourth quarter 2026 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.21 $ 0.27 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.30 ) $ 1.02 (1) Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. (2) Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. (3) Utility margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense. (4) As a result of the equity issuance, drivers of adjusted earnings, fourth quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share, and items impacting comparability for the fourth quarter 2026 have been calculated using adjusted diluted shares of 91,387,071.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 (Unaudited) Integrated Upstream Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) & Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated(1) Fiscal 2025 GAAP earnings $ 324,698 $ 120,957 $ 83,249 $ (10,400 ) $ 518,504 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets 141,802 141,802 Tax impact of impairment of assets (37,169 ) (37,169 ) Premiums paid on early redemption of debt 2,385 2,385 Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt (642 ) (642 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 729 729 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 3,206 3,206 Costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition 1,061 1,061 Tax impact of costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition (246 ) (246 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 1,108 1,108 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (233 ) (233 ) Fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings 435,009 120,957 83,249 (8,710 ) 630,505 Drivers of adjusted earnings (2) Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production (14,693 ) (14,693 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 94,597 94,597 Pipeline and Storage Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 3,247 3,247 Utility Margins (3) Higher (lower) margin 24,613 24,613 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating expenses (12,386 ) (12,386 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (1,387 ) (3,113 ) (14,004 ) (5,647 ) (24,151 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 1,664 700 (1,685 ) 679 Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (15,911 ) (3,497 ) (2,122 ) (21,530 ) Other Income (Expense) Higher (lower) other income 1,015 503 1,518 (Higher) lower interest expense 13,621 (1,827 ) (2,835 ) 8,959 Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 4,134 1,453 (449 ) (5,660 ) (522 ) All other / rounding (941 ) (116 ) (551 ) 552 (1,056 ) Fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings 503,707 117,804 90,066 (21,797 ) 689,780 Items impacting comparability: Costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition (27,020 ) (27,020 ) Tax impact of costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition 6,275 6,275 Net interest benefit from equity issuance related to Ohio acquisition 11,105 11,105 Tax impact of net interest benefit from equity issuance (2,578 ) (2,578 ) Interest expense from long-term debt issuances for Ohio acquisition, net of interest benefit (5,397 ) (5,397 ) Tax impact of interest expense from long-term debt issuances, net of interest benefit 1,255 1,255 Costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business (9,804 ) (9,804 ) Tax Impact of costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business 2,281 2,281 Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (413 ) (413 ) Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt 96 96 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (173 ) (173 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 36 36 Fiscal 2026 GAAP earnings $ 503,390 $ 117,804 $ 90,066 $ (45,817 ) $ 665,443 (1) Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. (2) Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. (3) Utility margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 (Unaudited) Integrated Upstream Pipeline & Corporate / & Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated(1) Fiscal 2025 GAAP earnings per share $ 3.56 $ 1.33 $ 0.91 $ (0.12 ) $ 5.68 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets, net of tax 1.14 1.14 Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax 0.02 0.02 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax 0.04 0.04 Costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Rounding 0.01 0.01 Fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share 4.77 1.33 0.91 (0.10 ) 6.91 Drivers of adjusted earnings (2)(4) Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production (0.16 ) (0.16 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 1.04 1.04 Pipeline and Storage Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.04 0.04 Utility Margins (3) Higher (lower) margin 0.27 0.27 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating expenses (0.14 ) (0.14 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.15 ) (0.06 ) (0.26 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.02 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.01 Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.17 ) (0.04 ) (0.02 ) (0.23 ) Other Income (Expense) Higher (lower) other income 0.01 0.01 0.02 (Higher) lower interest expense 0.15 (0.02 ) (0.03 ) 0.10 Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 0.05 0.02 - (0.06 ) 0.01 All other / rounding (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.06 ) Fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (4) 5.52 1.29 0.99 (0.25 ) 7.55 Items impacting comparability (4) : Costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition, net of tax (0.23 ) (0.23 ) Impact of equity issuance related to Ohio acquisition, net of interest benefits (0.20 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) 0.12 (0.17 ) Interest expense from long-term debt issuances for Ohio acquisition, net of tax (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business, net of tax (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax - - Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax - - Rounding (0.01 ) 0.01 - Fiscal 2026 GAAP earnings per share $ 5.31 $ 1.24 $ 0.95 $ (0.48 ) $ 7.02 (1) Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. (2) Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. (3) Utility margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense. (4) As a result of the equity issuance, drivers of adjusted earnings, fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share, and items impacting comparability for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026 have been calculated using adjusted diluted shares of 91,309,528.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating Revenues: Utility Revenues $ 97,910 $ 87,829 $ 948,168 $ 817,274 Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues 300,062 300,362 1,284,623 1,184,136 Pipeline and Storage Revenues 69,873 68,215 282,431 276,131 467,845 456,406 2,515,222 2,277,541 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (10,902 ) (15,221 ) 312,433 213,441 Operation and Maintenance: Utility 60,192 55,895 247,741 230,639 Integrated Upstream and Gathering and Other 82,558 59,432 263,462 206,616 Pipeline and Storage 35,876 34,066 124,335 120,610 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 20,947 22,930 93,466 94,380 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 121,679 119,539 484,091 456,594 Impairment of Assets - - - 141,802 310,350 276,641 1,525,528 1,464,082 Operating Income 157,495 179,765 989,694 813,459 Other Income (Expense): Other Income 16,816 4,941 53,917 36,428 Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (44,790 ) (33,514 ) (141,566 ) (140,870 ) Other Interest Expense (1,385 ) (1,931 ) (17,730 ) (14,964 ) Income Before Income Taxes 128,136 149,261 884,315 694,053 Income Tax Expense 30,627 41,919 218,872 175,549 Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 97,509 $ 107,342 $ 665,443 $ 518,504 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.03 $ 1.19 $ 7.07 $ 5.73 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.18 $ 7.02 $ 5.68 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 95,046,808 90,366,462 94,062,053 90,500,916 Used in Diluted Calculation 95,789,584 91,189,155 94,783,291 91,227,473





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2026 2025 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 16,488,318 $ 15,406,329 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 8,103,721 7,693,687 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 8,384,597 7,712,642 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 39.351 43,166 Cash Held in Escrow 1,440,351 - Receivables - Net 201,326 180,801 Unbilled Revenue 21,359 16,219 Gas Stored Underground 36,171 33,468 Materials and Supplies - at average cost 51,166 50,545 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 16,361 5,769 Other Current Assets 88,878 80,759 Total Current Assets 1,894,963 410,727 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 98,560 89,247 Unamortized Debt Expense 5,332 6,236 Other Regulatory Assets 104,847 135,486 Deferred Charges 124,695 73,941 Other Investments 63,825 68,346 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 190,431 169,228 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 145,364 39,388 Other 11,224 8,387 Total Other Assets 749,754 595,735 Total Assets $ 11,029,314 $ 8,719,104 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 95,060,376 Shares and 90,379,095 Shares, Respectively $ 95,060 $ 90,379 Paid in Capital 1,398,364 1,050,918 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 2,470,795 2,012,529 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 23,787 (59,222 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 3,988,006 3,094,604 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 3,268,223 2,382,861 Total Capitalization 7,256,229 5,477,465 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 380,000 150,200 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 300,000 300,000 Accounts Payable 190,068 184,046 Amounts Payable to Customers 5,455 968 Dividends Payable 52,758 48,353 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 29,075 14,393 Customer Advances 19,097 17,188 Customer Security Deposits 27,255 29,853 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 227,768 174,689 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 495 6,074 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 1,231,971 925,764 Other Liabilities: Deferred Income Taxes 1,378,502 1,225,262 Taxes Refundable to Customers 301,910 306,335 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 322,330 307,659 Other Regulatory Liabilities 105,020 121,944 Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 3,253 5,252 Asset Retirement Obligations 294,253 236,787 Other Liabilities 135,846 112,636 Total Other Liabilities 2,541,114 2,315,875 Commitments and Contingencies - - Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 11,029,314 $ 8,719,104





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2026 2025 Operating Activities: Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 665,443 $ 518,504 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Impairment of Assets - 141,802 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 484,091 456,594 Deferred Income Taxes 109,257 121,274 Premium Paid on Early Redemption of Debt 413 2,385 Stock-Based Compensation 20,444 19,754 Other 24,256 24,936 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (22,369 ) (54,521 ) Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies (3,197 ) (1,378 ) Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs (10,592 ) (5,769 ) Other Current Assets (8,119 ) 11,387 Accounts Payable 18,532 12,785 Amounts Payable to Customers 4,487 (41,752 ) Customer Advances 1,909 (2,185 ) Customer Security Deposits (2,598 ) (6,412 ) Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 41,710 489 Other Assets (6,085 ) (29,106 ) Other Liabilities (45,498 ) (68,760 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 1,272,084 $ 1,100,027 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (1,090,836 ) $ (912,821 ) Sale of Fixed Income Mutual Fund Shares in Grantor Trust - 7,000 Other 17,399 14,121 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (1,073,437 ) $ (891,700 ) Financing Activities: Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $ 229,800 $ 59,500 Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan - (54,430 ) Reduction of Long-Term Debt (601,239 ) (1,004,086 ) Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt 1,480,543 988,729 Dividends Paid on Common Stock (202,772 ) (188,438 ) Net Proceeds from Common Stock Sale 338,396 - Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans (6,839 ) (4,658 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $ 1,237,889 $ (203,383 ) Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 1,436,536 4,944 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 43,166 38,222 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at September 30 $ 1,479,702 $ 43,166





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) INTEGRATED UPSTREAM AND GATHERING SEGMENT Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 Variance 2026 2025 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 300,062 $ 300,362 $ (300 ) $ 1,284,623 $ 1,184,136 $ 100,487 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: Upstream General and Administrative Expense 19,430 18,504 926 74,795 75,280 (485 ) Lease Operating Expense 16,310 14,954 1,356 66,344 50,665 15,679 Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense 15,219 15,003 216 53,007 48,635 4,372 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 4,070 5,056 (986 ) 13,917 16,049 (2,132 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 4,100 5,752 (1,652 ) 16,219 18,325 (2,106 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 84,070 82,847 1,223 331,957 311,817 20,140 Impairment of Assets - - - - 141,802 (141,802 ) 143,199 142,116 1,083 556,239 662,573 (106,334 ) Operating Income 156,863 158,246 (1,383 ) 728,384 521,563 206,821 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Cost) (81 ) 37 (118 ) (325 ) 147 (472 ) Interest and Other Income 397 148 249 1,384 716 668 Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt - - - (493 ) (3,283 ) 2,790 Interest Expense (12,666 ) (16,604 ) 3,938 (56,926 ) (73,350 ) 16,424 Income Before Income Taxes 144,513 141,827 2,686 672,024 445,793 226,231 Income Tax Expense 29,074 38,334 (9,260 ) 168,634 121,095 47,539 Net Income $ 115,439 $ 103,493 $ 11,946 $ 503,390 $ 324,698 $ 178,692 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 1.21 $ 1.13 $ 0.08 $ 5.31 $ 3.56 $ 1.75





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 Variance 2026 2025 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 69,873 $ 68,215 1,658 $ 282,431 $ 276,131 $ 6,300 Intersegment Revenues 36,933 37,622 (689 ) 149,280 151,470 (2,190 ) Total Operating Revenues 106,806 105,837 969 431,711 427,601 4,110 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 523 32 491 449 (10 ) 459 Operation and Maintenance 36,407 34,439 1,968 126,320 122,379 3,941 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,390 8,727 (337 ) 33,567 34,453 (886 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 20,187 18,747 1,440 78,907 74,480 4,427 65,507 61,945 3,562 239,243 231,302 7,941 Operating Income 41,299 43,892 (2,593 ) 192,468 196,299 (3,831 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 537 952 (415 ) 2,147 3,810 (1,663 ) Interest and Other Income 2,827 1,161 1,666 7,268 6,105 1,163 Interest Expense (12,507 ) (10,871 ) (1,636 ) (47,822 ) (45,509 ) (2,313 ) Income Before Income Taxes 32,156 35,134 (2,978 ) 154,061 160,705 (6,644 ) Income Tax Expense 5,917 7,196 (1,279 ) 36,257 39,748 (3,491 ) Net Income $ 26,239 $ 27,938 $ (1,699 ) $ 117,804 $ 120,957 $ (3,153 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.27 $ 0.31 $ (0.04 ) $ 1.24 $ 1.33 $ (0.09 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UTILITY SEGMENT Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 Variance 2026 2025 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 97,910 $ 87,829 $ 10,081 $ 948,168 $ 817,274 $ 130,894 Intersegment Revenues 78 76 2 372 355 17 Total Operating Revenues 97,988 87,905 10,083 948,540 817,629 130,911 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 24,825 20,912 3,913 458,209 358,454 99,755 Operation and Maintenance 61,402 56,713 4,689 252,181 234,455 17,726 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,312 8,244 68 43,139 41,006 2,133 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 17,216 17,793 (577 ) 72,387 69,701 2,686 111,755 103,662 8,093 825,916 703,616 122,300 Operating Income (Loss) (13,767 ) (15,757 ) 1,990 122,624 114,013 8,611 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 1,679 1,719 (40 ) 24,712 25,217 (505 ) Interest and Other Income 1,006 772 234 4,431 2,641 1,790 Interest Expense (10,159 ) (10,368 ) 209 (43,667 ) (42,969 ) (698 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (21,241 ) (23,634 ) 2,393 108,100 98,902 9,198 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (6,183 ) (5,844 ) (339 ) 18,034 15,653 2,381 Net Income (Loss) $ (15,058 ) $ (17,790 ) $ 2,732 $ 90,066 $ 83,249 $ 6,817 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.95 $ 0.91 $ 0.04





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, ALL OTHER 2026 2025 Variance 2026 2025 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating Loss - - - - - - Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Income (Deductions) (167 ) (35 ) (132 ) 887 (523 ) 1,410 Interest Expense (131 ) (148 ) 17 (507 ) (536 ) 29 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (298 ) (183 ) (115 ) 380 (1,059 ) 1,439 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (70 ) (42 ) (28 ) 84 (245 ) 329 Net Income (Loss) $ (228 ) $ (141 ) $ (87 ) $ 296 $ (814 ) $ 1,110 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, CORPORATE 2026 2025 Variance 2026 2025 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Intersegment Revenues 1,674 1,070 604 5,981 5,094 887 Total Operating Revenues 1,674 1,070 604 5,981 5,094 887 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 28,223 7,327 20,896 58,382 22,318 36,064 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 145 207 (62 ) 541 596 (55 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 206 152 54 840 596 244 28,574 7,686 20,888 59,763 23,510 36,253 Operating Loss (26,900 ) (6,616 ) (20,284 ) (53,782 ) (18,416 ) (35,366 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (217 ) (212 ) (5 ) (869 ) (847 ) (22 ) Interest and Other Income 47,082 39,504 7,578 163,397 163,422 (25 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (44,790 ) (33,514 ) (11,276 ) (141,073 ) (137,587 ) (3,486 ) Other Interest Expense (2,169 ) (3,045 ) 876 (17,923 ) (16,860 ) (1,063 ) Loss before Income Taxes (26,994 ) (3,883 ) (23,111 ) (50,250 ) (10,288 ) (39,962 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,889 2,275 (386 ) (4,137 ) (702 ) (3,435 ) Net Loss $ (28,883 ) $ (6,158 ) $ (22,725 ) $ (46,113 ) $ (9,586 ) $ (36,527 ) Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.37 ) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2026 2025 Variance 2026 2025 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (38,685 ) $ (38,768 ) $ 83 $ (155,633 ) $ (156,919 ) $ 1,286 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (36,250 ) (36,165 ) (85 ) (146,225 ) (145,003 ) (1,222 ) Operation and Maintenance (2,435 ) (2,603 ) 168 (9,408 ) (11,916 ) 2,508 (38,685 ) (38,768 ) 83 (155,633 ) (156,919 ) 1,286 Operating Income - - - - - - Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Deductions (36,247 ) (39,105 ) 2,858 (149,115 ) (164,260 ) 15,145 Interest Expense 36,247 39,105 (2,858 ) 149,115 164,260 (15,145 ) Net Income $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Increase Increase 2026 2025 (Decrease) 2026 2025 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Integrated Upstream and Gathering $ 174,971 (1) $ 196,433 (2) $ (21,462 ) $ 628,875 (1)(2) $ 605,433 (2)(3) $ 23,442 Pipeline and Storage 105,661 (1) 63,681 (2) 41,980 271,859 (1)(2) 121,798 (2)(3) 150,061 Utility 58,030 (1) 61,639 (2) (3,609 ) 178,580 (1)(2) 189,961 (2)(3) (11,381 ) Total Reportable Segments 338,662 321,753 16,909 1,079,314 917,192 162,122 All Other - - - - - - Corporate 7,794 393 7,401 12,228 909 11,319 Eliminations - - - (546 ) - (546 ) Total Capital Expenditures $ 346,456 $ 322,146 $ 24,310 $ 1,090,996 $ 918,101 $ 172,895

(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2026, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $72.2 million, $32.2 million, $15.9 million and $5.1 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Utility segment and Corporate category, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2026, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(2) Capital expenditures for the year ended September 30, 2026, exclude capital expenditures of $87.9 million, $19.4 million and $18.0 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2025 and paid during the year ended September 30, 2026. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2025, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2026.

(3) Capital expenditures for the year ended September 30, 2025, exclude capital expenditures of $85.0 million, $14.4 million and $20.6 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2024 and paid during the year ended September 30, 2025. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2024, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2025.



DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended September 30, Normal 2026 2025 Normal (1) Last Year (1) Buffalo, NY 112 87 60 (22.3 ) 45.0 Erie, PA 78 73 70 (6.4 ) 4.3 Twelve Months Ended September 30, Buffalo, NY 6,307 6,447 5,885 2.2 9.5 Erie, PA 5,771 5,984 5,597 3.7 6.9

(1) Percents compare actual 2026 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2026 degree days to actual 2025 degree days.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES INTEGRATED UPSTREAM AND GATHERING INFORMATION Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2026 2025 (Decrease) 2026 2025 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 103,999 111,538 (7,539 ) 419,469 426,357 (6,888 ) Average Prices (Per Mcf) Weighted Average $ 2.28 $ 2.41 $ (0.13 ) $ 2.80 $ 2.59 $ 0.21 Weighted Average after Hedging 2.80 2.61 0.19 2.99 2.70 0.29 Selected Operating Performance Statistics: Upstream General and Administrative Expense per Mcf (1) $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ - Lease Operating Expense per Mcf (1) $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.03 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.04 Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense per Mcf (1) $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.02 $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization per Mcf (1) $ 0.81 $ 0.74 $ 0.07 $ 0.79 $ 0.73 $ 0.06

(1) Refer to page 16 for the Upstream General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating Expense, Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense, and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Reserve Quantity Information (Unaudited) U.S. Appalachian Region Gas Oil Total (MMcf) (Mbbl) (MMcfe) Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves: September 30, 2025 4,980,410 180 4,981,490 Extensions and Discoveries 747,270 - 747,270 Revisions of Previous Estimates (117,354 ) 33 (117,156 ) Production (419,469 ) (10 ) (419,529 ) Sales of Minerals in Place (5 ) (196 ) (1,181 ) September 30, 2026 5,190,852 7 5,190,894 Proved Developed Reserves: September 30, 2025 3,664,381 180 3,665,461 September 30, 2026 3,706,940 7 3,706,982





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline and Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2026 2025 (Decrease) 2026 2025 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 11,576 15,747 (4,171 ) 108,759 116,981 (8,222 ) Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 164,296 152,755 11,541 707,479 668,166 39,313 Interruptible Transportation 1,093 319 774 2,637 984 1,653 176,965 168,821 8,144 818,875 786,131 32,744 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2026 2025 (Decrease) 2026 2025 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 3,741 3,529 212 67,770 64,267 3,503 Commercial Sales 596 617 (21 ) 10,985 10,614 371 Industrial Sales 51 41 10 641 635 6 4,388 4,187 201 79,396 75,516 3,880 Transportation 11,165 10,321 844 69,092 66,202 2,890 15,553 14,508 1,045 148,488 141,718 6,770





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company's financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP. Management defines adjusted earnings as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted earnings for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 97,509 107,342 $ 665,443 $ 518,504 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets - - - 141,802 Tax impact of impairment of assets - - - (37,169 ) Premiums paid on early redemption of debt - - 413 2,385 Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt - - (96 ) (642 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset - - - 729 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset - 3,402 - 3,206 Costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition 10,643 1,061 27,020 1,061 Tax impact of costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition (2,479 ) (246 ) (6,275 ) (246 ) Net interest benefit from equity issuance related to Ohio acquisition (3,608 ) - (11,105 ) - Tax impact of net interest benefit from equity issuance 840 - 2,578 - Interest expense from long-term debt issuances for Ohio acquisition, net of interest benefit 4,268 - 5,397 - Tax impact of interest expense from long-term debt issuances, net of interest benefit (994 ) - (1,255 ) - Costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business 7,214 - 9,804 - Tax impact of costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business (1,680 ) - (2,281 ) - Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 229 (672 ) 173 1,108 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (48 ) 141 (36 ) (233 ) Adjusted Earnings $ 111,894 $ 111,028 $ 689,780 $ 630,505 Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ 1.02 $ 1.18 $ 7.02 $ 5.68 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets, net of tax - - - 1.14 Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax - - - 0.02 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax - 0.04 - 0.04 Costs related to Ohio gas utility acquisition, net of tax 0.09 0.01 0.23 0.01 Impact of equity issuance related to Ohio acquisition, net of interest benefits 0.02 - 0.17 - Interest expense from long-term debt issuances for Ohio acquisition, net of tax 0.04 - 0.05 - Costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business, net of tax 0.06 - 0.08 - Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax - (0.01 ) - 0.01 Rounding (0.01 ) - - 0.01 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 1.22 $ 1.22 $ 7.55 $ 6.91





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Management defines adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 97,509 107,342 $ 665,443 $ 518,504 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 121,679 119,539 484,091 456,594 Other (Income) Deductions (16,816 ) (4,941 ) (53,917 ) (36,428 ) Interest Expense 46,175 35,445 159,296 155,834 Income Taxes 30,627 41,919 218,872 175,549 Impairment of Assets - - - 141,802 Costs related to the Ohio gas utility acquisition (1) 10,643 1,061 20,173 1,061 Costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business 7,214 - 9,804 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 297,031 $ 300,365 $ 1,503,762 $ 1,412,916 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Integrated Upstream and Gathering Adjusted EBITDA $ 240,933 $ 241,093 $ 1,060,341 $ 975,182 Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA 61,486 62,639 271,375 270,779 Utility Adjusted EBITDA 3,449 2,036 195,011 183,714 Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (8,837 ) (5,403 ) (22,965 ) (16,759 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 297,031 $ 300,365 $ 1,503,762 $ 1,412,916

(1) For the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, costs represent a portion of acquisition costs recognized in O&M expense for the Ohio gas utility acquisition. The remaining $6.8 million of acquisition costs for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026 are recognized in interest expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Integrated Upstream and Gathering Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 115,439 $ 103,493 $ 503,390 $ 324,698 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 84,070 82,847 331,957 311,817 Other (Income) Deductions (316 ) (185 ) (1,059 ) (863 ) Interest Expense 12,666 16,604 57,419 76,633 Income Taxes 29,074 38,334 168,634 121,095 Impairment of Assets - - - 141,802 Adjusted EBITDA $ 240,933 $ 241,093 $ 1,060,341 $ 975,182 Pipeline and Storage Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 26,239 $ 27,938 $ 117,804 120,957 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 20,187 18,747 78,907 74,480 Other (Income) Deductions (3,364 ) (2,113 ) (9,415 ) (9,915 ) Interest Expense 12,507 10,871 47,822 45,509 Income Taxes 5,917 7,196 36,257 39,748 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,486 $ 62,639 $ 271,375 $ 270,779 Utility Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ (15,058 ) $ (17,790 ) $ 90,066 $ 83,249 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 17,216 17,793 72,387 69,701 Other (Income) Deductions (2,685 ) (2,491 ) (29,143 ) (27,858 ) Interest Expense 10,159 10,368 43,667 42,969 Income Taxes (6,183 ) (5,844 ) 18,034 15,653 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,449 $ 2,036 $ 195,011 $ 183,714 Corporate and All Other Reported GAAP Earnings $ (29,111 ) $ (6,299 ) $ (45,817 ) $ (10,400 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 206 152 840 596 Other (Income) Deductions (10,451 ) (152 ) (14,300 ) 2,208 Interest Expense 10,843 (2,398 ) 10,388 (9,277 ) Income Taxes 1,819 2,233 (4,053 ) (947 ) Costs related to the Ohio gas utility acquisition 10,643 1,061 20,173 1,061 Costs related to pending spin-off of Integrated Upstream & Gathering business 7,214 - 9,804 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,837 ) $ (5,403 ) $ (22,965 ) $ (16,759 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FREE CASH FLOW Management defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures. The following table reconciles National Fuel's free cash flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025: Twelve Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2026

2025

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 1,272,084 $ 1,100,027 Less: Net Cash Used in Investing Activities 1,073,437 891,700 Proceeds from Divestitures - - 198,647 208,327 Plus: Acquisitions - - Free Cash Flow $ 198,647 $ 208,327

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of any projected free cash flow measure to its comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts. This is due to an inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.

Ryan P. Vossler

Investor Relations

716-857-7158 Timothy J. Silverstein

Chief Financial Officer

716-857-6987



