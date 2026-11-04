Arrowheart Foundation Sends 150 Care Packages To U.S. Troops For The Holidays

Volunteers with ArrowHeart, Tri-State Military Moms, and Needles Military Moms load holiday packages into a van for delivery to the post office and shipment to U.S. service members.

Volunteers with ArrowHeart, Tri-State Military Moms, and Needles Military Moms work together to label holiday packages and prepare them for shipment to U.S. service members.

A U.S. service member displays a holiday package he received from ArrowHeart, Tri-State Military Moms, and Needles Military Moms during a previous initiative.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Volunteers with ArrowHeart Foundation packed 150 care packages for U.S. service members spending the holidays away from home, both domestically and overseas. The Foundation teamed up with Tri-State Military Moms and Needles Military Moms to complete their sixth year supporting this effort.Lindsey Payson with Needles Military Moms shared her experience with ArrowHeart's initiative this year.“It's wonderful when we join forces to support those who support and defend our country. Together, we can make a difference and remind our heroes how much they are appreciated!”Each box is filled with snacks such as beef jerky, condiments like Tapatío and Chick-fil-A sauce to spice up their meals, popular hygiene products, a handwritten notecard, and more. Volunteers also decorated the inside of every box with jokes and words of encouragement, so each service member gets a unique surprise when they open it.New Arrowhead Credit Union team members and volunteers from American Threat Assessment Consulting, Inc., and Fontana Unified School District joined ArrowHeart in California and Arizona to pack and decorate the boxes.Community partners such as Carnivore Candy and Chick-fil-A generously donated items, while ArrowHeart supplied the remaining contents. Arrowhead Credit Union board member Pat Cole also contributed handmade cards for volunteers to personalize with handwritten messages.Volunteers from Needles Military Moms, Tri-State Military Moms Organization, and ArrowHeart worked side by side to label and prepare the boxes for shipment, bringing everyone together in support of a shared cause.“It is overwhelming to know that our local service members will receive not only a package of treats,” said Tri-State Military Moms President Emeritus, Cindy Frizelle,“but a box filled with the appreciation from the community, support of their mission, and love from home.”“For the sixth consecutive year, we are honored to partner with the Military Moms to support their loved ones serving our country. We are incredibly grateful for the trust they place in us to help carry out this special mission for their family members. Being able to play a small part in making sure these service members feel remembered, supported, and appreciated means so much to all of us at Arrowhead,” said Stefanie Villalobos, Arrowhead Credit Union Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Impact and Executive Director of the ArrowHeart Foundation.The holiday care packages will arrive in December, just in time for the holidays.ArrowHeart Foundation was established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013 as a 501(c)(3) foundation for the purpose of giving back to communities the Credit Union serves. The Foundation partners with other 501(c)(3) organizations-as well as gives directly to the community-through volunteerism, food and clothing donations, distributing life essential bags to the unhoused, and academic scholarship awards. In total, the Foundation hosts more than 100 events annually and fills countless donation requests from community partners.For more information about ArrowHeart Foundation, please visit our website at: arrowheadcu/arrowheart.About ArrowHeart FoundationArrowHeart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013. Their philosophy of "people helping people" is at the center of what they do. The work they do and the funds they raise stay local and benefit the people and communities served by Arrowhead Credit Union. Visit arrowheadcu /arrowheart for more information.About Arrowhead Credit UnionArrowhead Credit Union was established in 1949 and is dedicated to building strong communities. Arrowhead has $2.9 billion in assets and serves more than 200,000 members across the United States. Visit arrowheadcu for more information.###

Billy Wagner

Arrowhead Credit Union

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ArrowHeart Foundation Sends 150 Care Packages to U.S. Troops for the Holidays News Provided By Arrowhead Credit Union November 04, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry



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