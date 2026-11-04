State Of Alaska Selects Awareak To Deliver Authoritative Public Safety Information Statewide

Free Apple and Android app will connect residents and visitors with emergency information published directly by Alaska's public safety organizations

- Emery Johnson, PIO, Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire ProtectionANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The State of Alaska has selected Intterra's Aware platform to establish AwareAK, a statewide public safety information platform designed to deliver timely, authoritative emergency information to every resident, community and visitor across Alaska.AwareAK will give state, local, tribal and other participating public safety organizations a common platform for communicating directly with the public. Every update will clearly identify the organization that published it and when it was issued, helping Alaskans distinguish official information from unverified reports circulating through social media and other third-party channels.“Alaska's extraordinary size, remote communities and complex operating environment make fast, accurate public safety communication essential,” said Robert Wolf, CEO of Intterra.“AwareAK will give Alaska's public safety organizations a shared platform for keeping people informed while ensuring that the authority and responsibility for emergency information remain with the agencies sworn to protect them.”At nearly 571,000 square miles, Alaska is the largest state in the nation. Wildland fires can occur across its approximately 375 million acres from as early as March through as late as October. The state experiences hundreds of wildfires during a typical season, with human-caused fires more common near populated areas and lightning responsible for many fires in remote regions.The Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection provides wildland fire protection across more than 150 million acres. Protecting such an immense and geographically diverse state requires close coordination among state and federal agencies, tribal and local governments, fire departments, emergency managers and numerous interagency partners.“Alaskans depend on timely and accurate information to make decisions during wildfires and other emergencies,” said Emery Johnson, Public Information Officer for the Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection.“AwareAK will provide another important way for public safety organizations to communicate directly with the people and communities they serve. By bringing authoritative information together in one statewide platform, we can help reduce confusion and give residents and visitors greater confidence in the information they receive.”AwareAK is being designed to support Alaska's coordinated public safety environment. When fully deployed, the platform will allow participating organizations to publish trusted information about wildfires, evacuations, severe weather, road closures, public safety incidents and other emergencies through a consistent statewide experience. For wildfires, this information may include incident locations and fire perimeters, status updates, evacuation information, burn restrictions and closures, and links to additional resources from responding agencies.Intterra will work closely with the State of Alaska and partnering organizations over the next several months to configure the platform, integrate available data sources and onboard participating agencies.AwareAK is expected to become available to the public in early 2027 as a mobile application for Apple iOS and Android devices. The app will always be free to the public and will be available through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Residents and visitors will also be able to access AwareAK online at ak.Similar to AwareCA, California's statewide implementation of the Aware platform, AwareAK is designed to provide public safety organizations throughout Alaska with a common foundation for keeping their communities safe while preserving each organization's authority over the information it publishes. The platform will support communication across organizational and geographic boundaries without replacing the operational roles or responsibilities of participating agencies. AwareAK will complement, not replace, existing emergency alert and notification systems, and agencies will retain full authority over evacuation orders, warnings and related public messaging.“Alaska's size and geography make public safety communication unlike anywhere else in the country,” Wolf said.“AwareAK will give residents and visitors-from the largest cities to the most remote communities-one trusted place to find information published directly by Alaska's public safety organizations. Wherever you are in the state, you should be able to quickly understand what is happening, who is providing the information and what you need to do to stay safe.”About IntterraIntterra develops public safety technology that helps agencies collect, understand and share critical information before, during and after emergencies. Its Aware platform connects authoritative public communication, real-time incident intelligence and secure operational collaboration, helping public safety organizations establish a common operating picture while keeping their communities informed.Intterra works with fire departments, law enforcement agencies, emergency management organizations and government partners across the United States. Additional statewide Aware initiatives are expected to be announced soon.For more information, visit intterra.

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State of Alaska Selects AwareAK to Deliver Authoritative Public Safety Information Statewide News Provided By Intterra November 04, 2026, 21:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Natural Disasters, Technology



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