Branded Hospitality Media Releases New Hospitality Hangout Episode With Bagel Brands COO Adam Modzel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recorded live at QSR Evolution in Atlanta, the episode explores how the company behind four iconic bagel chains simplifies menus and wins the breakfast daypart.

- Michael 'Schatzy" Schatzberg NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Branded Hospitality Media, the media arm of New York-based Branded Hospitality, has released a new episode of The Hospitality Hangout, its flagship restaurant industry podcast. The episode, "Einstein Bros., Bruegger's, Noah's and Manhattan: Four Takes on the Morning Bagel," features Adam Modzel, Chief Operating Officer of Bagel Brands. Branded co-founders Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling host the conversation, recorded live at the QSR Evolution conference in Atlanta. The episode is available now on The Hospitality Hangout website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and Pocket Casts.Bagel Brands operates Einstein Bros. Bagels, Bruegger's Bagels, Noah's New York Bagels and Manhattan Bagel. In the episode, Modzel explains how one operator manages four bagel brands with different identities, and what each brand means to its guests.Topics covered in the Branded Hospitality Media episode include:.From barista to COO: what Modzel learned working behind the counter at Starbucks, and how it shapes his approach to operations..Menu simplification: why Bagel Brands trimmed its menus..The breakfast-shift advantage: how a morning-focused business lets team members get home for dinner, a recruiting and retention edge in quick-service restaurants..What is a "New York bagel"?: how customers define it, and how Bruegger's traditional New York-style bagels differ from Einstein Bros.' more experimental approach. As Modzel puts it, at Einstein Bros. "we play with our food.".Best-sellers: which bagel sells the most at Einstein Bros.The conversation was recorded at QSR Evolution in Atlanta, where Branded Hospitality Media produces live episodes with restaurant executives, operators and investors.Frequently Asked QuestionsWho produces The Hospitality Hangout podcast? The Hospitality Hangout is produced by Branded Hospitality Media, part of New York-based Branded Hospitality. It is hosted by Branded's Michael "Schatzy" Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling.Who is Adam Modzel? Adam Modzel is Chief Operating Officer of Bagel Brands, the parent company of Einstein Bros. Bagels, Bruegger's Bagels, Noah's New York Bagels and Manhattan Bagel. He began his career as a Starbucks barista.What is the difference between Einstein Bros. and Bruegger's? On The Hospitality Hangout, Modzel described Bruegger's as the traditional New York-style bagel brand, while Einstein Bros. takes a more experimental approach to flavors and menu.Why did Bagel Brands simplify its menus? Modzel discusses the reasons for trimming menus across the Bagel Brands portfolio in the November 3, 2026 episode of The Hospitality Hangout from Branded Hospitality Media.Where can I listen to the episode? On thehospitalityhangout, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and Pocket Casts.About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality is a New York-based hospitality media and investment platform dedicated to accelerating innovation across the restaurant and foodservice industry. Through The Hospitality Hangout podcast, strategic advisory work, and an extensive network of operators, investors, and technology leaders, Branded serves as a connector and amplifier for the people and companies driving the future of hospitality. Learn more at brandedstrategic.About Branded MediaBranded Hospitality Media delivers storytelling, insights, and activations that turn visibility into measurable growth through podcasting, newsletters, events, and digital content

Julie Zucker

Branded Hospitality

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Branded Hospitality Media Releases New Hospitality Hangout Episode with Bagel Brands COO Adam Modzel News Provided By Branded Hospitality November 04, 2026, 21:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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