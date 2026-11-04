Coral Gables' 4.9-Star Ciao Moving & Storage Raises The Bar For Long-Distance Moves To And From Miami

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Inventory-based quotes, one dedicated coordinator and condo-ready crews give families relocating to or from South Florida a clearer, calmer move.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ciao Moving & Storage, the Coral Gables–based mover rated 4.9 stars on Google, is putting its long-distance moving service front and center. More households are moving between South Florida and cities across the country, and the company is answering with a process designed to cut out the two biggest frustrations of an interstate move: surprise charges and silence once the truck leaves.For years, Ciao Moving & Storage has been known as one of the most trusted local movers in Coral Gables, handling historic homes in the North Gables, Granada and Riviera neighborhoods, waterfront properties in Cocoplum and Gables Estates, and condos along Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Miracle Mile. The company now brings that same neighborhood-level care to customers moving hundreds or thousands of miles, whether a family is arriving from New York or Boston or a Miami resident is relocating out of state.Customers moving out of state get the same crew standards, the same communication and the same honest pricing that Ciao Moving & Storage brings to moves across Coral Gables.Upfront, inventory-based pricingEvery long-distance quote from Ciao Moving & Storage starts with a detailed inventory of the customer's home. Pricing is based on what is actually being moved instead of a rough guess, so customers know their cost before moving day, with no hidden fees. Valuation and coverage options are explained in plain language before anything is signed, so customers understand how their belongings are protected.One coordinator from quote to deliveryEach move is assigned a single coordinator who manages scheduling, packing, transport and delivery. Customers get updates by phone, text or email, and always know whom to call. That structure is a large part of why the company has earned a 4.9-star Google rating, with reviewers regularly pointing to punctuality, clear communication and careful handling of fragile items.Built for Miami's high-rises and historic homesMoving in Miami-Dade has its own challenges. Many condo buildings in Brickell, Downtown Miami, Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach require certificates of insurance, reserved freight elevators and scheduled loading-dock times. Ciao Moving & Storage coordinates directly with building management, supplies insurance certificates, and protects floors and door frames throughout the move. Its crews are experienced with antiques, fine art and pianos, which often travel with long-distance moves.As a full-service moving company in Miami, Ciao Moving & Storage also offers professional packing and unpacking, furniture moving, commercial and office relocation, and short- and long-term storage in an air-conditioned facility. That combination matters for interstate moves, where closing dates and move-in dates rarely line up. Customers can store their belongings safely in South Florida until their new home is ready, or ship them when they are.Serving South Florida and beyondFrom its Coral Gables base, Ciao Moving & Storage serves Miami-Dade and Broward County, including Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Brickell, Downtown Miami, Key Biscayne, Doral, Hialeah, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale. The company is licensed and insured under USDOT #3252722.Families planning a cross-country relocation can learn more about working with experienced long distance movers in Miami and request a free, inventory-based quote online or by calling (305) 531-4222.About Ciao Moving & StorageCiao Moving & Storage is a licensed and insured moving company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. The company provides local, long-distance, commercial, furniture, piano and packing services, plus climate-controlled storage, to residential and business customers throughout South Florida. Ciao Moving & Storage is rated 4.9 stars on Google and is known for upfront pricing, a dedicated coordinator on every move, and white-glove care for condos, high-rises and historic homes.Media ContactCiao Moving & Storage3000 Coral Way, Coral Gables, FL 33145(305) 531-4222 |

Yasser Bautista

Ciao Moving & Storage

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Coral Gables' 4.9-Star Ciao Moving & Storage Raises the Bar for Long-Distance Moves To and From Miami News Provided By Rotate Digital November 04, 2026, 21:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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