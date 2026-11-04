INTC Stock Dips Even After CEO Lip-Bu Tan Buys $9.7M Worth Of Intel Shares



Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan purchased 150,000 shares of common stock across multiple trades priced between $64.71 and $64.74.

The strategic share acquisition follows Intel's Q3 2026 earnings release, which showed $16.5 billion in revenue, but shares suffered a sharp after-hours plunge driven by conservative fourth-quarter sales forecasts. Investors are weighing cooling artificial intelligence capital expenditure (capex) cycles following a Democratic wave in mid-term elections.

Intel's (INTC) chief executive officer and director Lip-Bu Tan acquired 150,000 shares of common stock worth $9.7 million on Nov. 2 via his family trust, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Tan bought the stock through several open-market transactions at prices ranging from $64.705 to $64.735; the total investment amounted to approximately $9.71 million. The move could be seen as a vote of confidence as the semiconductor giant navigates supply chain pressures, fabrication hurdles at its Israel facility, and shifting demand in the personal computer market.

Following this acquisition, Tan's indirect holdings have climbed to roughly 1.46 million shares.

INTC stock fell about 4% on Wednesday.

Q3 Financials And Conservative Outlook

The insider purchase arrives on the heels of Intel's third-quarter fiscal 2026 financial report, where the chipmaker beat Q3 earnings expectations, but the stock faced intense selling pressure after the company furnished softer-than-expected Q4 guidance.

Q4 sales were projected to land between $15 billion and $16 billion, falling well short of analyst expectations. The company continues to face headwinds in foundry profitability, gross margin compression, and the hyper-competitive data center landscape as rivals scale up artificial intelligence capabilities.

The client computing division, its largest revenue contributor, brought in $8.1 billion during the third quarter, a 5% year-over-year revenue drop.

However, fourth-quarter projections point to steeper declines. Executive leadership anticipates client sales will plummet over 20% quarter-over-quarter, with Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner noting that PC market sluggishness could drag on through the first half of 2027.

Furthermore, Wall Street investors are increasingly betting that a Democratic-led legislative agenda could introduce tighter oversight, potentially helping to rein in aggressive artificial intelligence capital expenditure (capex).

INTC Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish' with 'high' message volumes following the buying from Lip-Bu Tan.

A user was particularly bullish on the buy-in.

INTC stock has gained about 61% year-to-date.

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