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Diversified Energy Announces Third Quarter Dividend


Date: 2026-11-04 04:31:24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC) (“Diversified” or“the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Board has declared a dividend of 29 cents per share in respect of the three-month period ended September 30, 2026.

Key dates related to this dividend include:

Record Date: February 26, 2027
Payment Date: March 31, 2027
Default Currency: US Dollar
Currency Election Option: Sterling
Last Date for Currency Election: March 1, 2027


Diversified will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at . Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than March 1, 2027.

Diversified will announce the sterling value of the dividend payable per share approximately two weeks prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse (“UK MAR”), as it forms part of the UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757
Doug Kris ...
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
FTI Consulting ...
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations


About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash-generating energy assets. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire established assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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