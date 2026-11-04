Diversified Energy Announces Third Quarter Dividend
|Record Date:
|February 26, 2027
|Payment Date:
|March 31, 2027
|Default Currency:
|US Dollar
|Currency Election Option:
|Sterling
|Last Date for Currency Election:
|March 1, 2027
Diversified will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at . Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than March 1, 2027.
Diversified will announce the sterling value of the dividend payable per share approximately two weeks prior to the payment date.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse (“UK MAR”), as it forms part of the UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
For further information, please contact:
|Diversified Energy Company
|+1 973 856 2757
|Doug Kris
|...
| Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
|FTI Consulting
|...
|U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations
About Diversified Energy Company
Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash-generating energy assets. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire established assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.
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