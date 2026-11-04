Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges The Ensign Group, Inc. Investors To Contact The Firm Before December 7Th Seeking Lead Plaintiff Role

If you purchased or acquired Ensign securities between February 10, 2022 and June 18, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Ensign Group, Inc. (“Ensign” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ensign securities between February 10, 2022 and June 18, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until December 7, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ensign's business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly people who live in its facilities, including those with needs for high levels of care; (2) Ensign's abuse and neglect includes not giving residents enough food, medical attention, or even basic toiletries as well as failing to respond to residents in clear distress, which has resulted in resident deaths; (3) Ensign uses self-reporting measures as a way to cover up that it systematically neglects patients; (4) Ensign defrauds Medicaid and Medicare by taking federal funds to help patients who need high levels of care, and then neglecting those same patients; (5) Ensign falsifies the number of hours that Certified Nursing Assistants spend with residents; (6) Ensign engages in an illegal scheme to rent the licenses of Administrators who are not generally present at, nor actually managing, its facilities; (7) Ensign materially understated the reputational and litigation exposure that comes with a dangerous, abhorrent, and illegal business model; and (8) as a result, defendants' statements about Ensign's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ensign shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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