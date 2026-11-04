APA Corporation Announces Third-Quarter 2026 Financial And Operational Results
APA will host a conference call on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website to discuss the results. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the“Investors” page of the company's website.
About APA
APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, .
Contacts
Investor: (281) 302-2286 |...
Media: (713) 296-7276 |...
Website:
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