Root, Inc. Announces 2026 Third Quarter Results
Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on company operations today, Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root's Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com.
Webcast and Conference Call Details:
Date: November 4, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908
Webcast: news-events/events
A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Events page of the company's website at ir.joinroot.com.
About Root, Inc.
Root Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. The Root app has reached more than 18 million downloads and has analyzed over 38 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized and fair pricing. Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company.
Learn more at root.com.
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