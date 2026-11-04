DOX INVESTIGATION: Amdocs Investigated For Securities Fraud By Block & Leviton Investors Should Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Amdocs Ltd. (Nasdaq: DOX) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Amdocs investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Amdocs and its management misled investors about the state of the company's relationship with T-Mobile, one of its major customers. In August 2026, management highlighted progress on a large U.S. wireless integration project and reported a twelve-month backlog of $4.26 billion. On November 3, 2026, when Amdocs reported fourth-quarter results, the company disclosed for the first time that a dispute with T-Mobile had escalated into a legal dispute during the prior quarter, with both companies exchanging notices of material breach and threatening possible termination. Amdocs also said its twelve-month backlog had fallen to about $3.5 billion and forecast fiscal 2027 revenue declining 14.3% to 17.9%, largely because of the T-Mobile situation. On this news, the stock fell roughly 27% on November 4, 2026.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Amdocs common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Amdocs, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

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CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...