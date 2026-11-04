Seneca Foods Announces Shareholder Approval Of Five-For-One Forward Stock Split

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRPORT, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) (“Seneca” or the“Company”), one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables with facilities located throughout the United States, announced that during its special meeting held on November 4, 2026, its shareholders approved amendments to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the“Amendments”) to effect a five-for-one forward stock split, with a proportionate increase in the number of authorized shares of its capital stock, a proportional reduction in the par value of its Class A Common Stock, Class B Common Stock and Six Percent (6%) Voting Cumulative Preferred Stock, and a proportional reduction in the stated value, dividend rate, redemption price and conversion price of the designated series of the Company's Class A Preferred Stock.

The Company will file the Amendments with the Secretary of State of the State of New York on November 16, 2026 to implement the stock split, among certain other changes described in Seneca's definitive proxy statement relating to the Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 4, 2026 (the“Proxy Statement”).

Upon filing of the Amendments, each share of capital stock issued on November 16, 2026 will be split into five shares of the applicable class or series of capital stock. The additional shares of capital stock are expected to be distributed after market close on November 16, 2026. Trading of Seneca's Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis at market open on November 17, 2026.

For additional details, please see the Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 5, 2026.

About Seneca Foods Corporation

Seneca Foods is one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from more than 1,100 American farms and are distributed to approximately 55 countries. Seneca holds a large share of the market for retail private label, food service, restaurant chains, international, contracting packaging, industrial, chips and cherry products. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Aunt Nellie's®, CherryMan®, Green Giant®, Green Valley®, Libby's®, READ®, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips. Seneca's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols“SENEA” and“SENEB”. SENEA is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.

Contact:

Michael Wolcott, Chief Financial Officer

585-495-4100