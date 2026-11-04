Trillium Wellness Highlights Residential Step-Down Care After Hospitalization

Trillium Wellness

The Seymour program gives adults leaving inpatient psychiatric care a structured, 24-hour residential setting before they return to outpatient care.

SEYMOUR, TN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trillium Wellness, a residential mental health program in Seymour near Knoxville, is highlighting how it serves adults who are leaving inpatient psychiatric hospitalization but are not yet ready to rely on weekly outpatient care alone. The overview is intended for families, hospital social workers, emergency department teams and outpatient providers planning the next step after a hospital stay.Inpatient psychiatric care is designed to stabilize a crisis, and many hospital stays are short. At discharge, a person may return to the same pressures that came before the admission, with outpatient appointments as the main support. For some adults, that drop in structure comes too quickly. Residential care keeps 24-hour support in place while treatment moves from stabilization to the skills needed for daily life.Why the Period After Discharge MattersThe National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), which maintains the HEDIS quality measures used by health plans, describes coordination of care for people leaving an inpatient setting as critical and identifies follow-up services as a link between the hospital and the community. Health plans report how often people hospitalized for mental illness receive a mental health follow-up within seven days and within 30 days of discharge.Research also points to the months after discharge as a time that calls for close support. A 2017 meta-analysis of 100 studies, published in JAMA Psychiatry, found that suicide rates among people discharged from psychiatric facilities were highest during the first three months after discharge. For that reason, planning for the weeks after a hospital stay is an important part of care.Structured Residential Care Between Hospital and HomeTrillium Wellness provides residential mental health treatment in Tennessee for adults 18 and older whose primary concern is a mental health condition, including those with co-occurring substance use disorders. The program is built for adults with high-acuity mental health conditions: people stepping down from inpatient psychiatric hospitalization, people whose symptoms have intensified at a lower level of care and people seeking stabilization to help prevent a hospital admission.Clinical focus areas include depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar and other mood disorders, psychotic disorders, trauma and stress-related disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder and personality disorders when a residential level of care is clinically appropriate. Trillium also welcomes adults experiencing suicidal ideation, self-harm behaviors or significant emotional dysregulation who can be safely supported in a residential setting.Each resident completes nursing, psychiatric, biopsychosocial and risk assessments at admission, followed by an individualized treatment plan. Nursing staff and behavioral health technicians provide support 24 hours a day. A psychiatric provider reviews current medications on arrival, and ongoing medication management tracks effectiveness and side effects so the plan can be adjusted. Programming runs seven days a week and includes individual therapy, process groups, skills groups grounded in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), case management, family sessions when appropriate and holistic programming such as art therapy and mindfulness.Care follows Trillium's three phases: Restore, focused on safety and stabilization; Reconnect, focused on healing and relationships; and Renew, focused on planning for life after treatment. For someone arriving from a hospital, the first phase continues the stabilization that began there.Trillium does not provide inpatient psychiatric hospitalization, medical detoxification or care for people whose primary needs call for acute medical treatment or a secure forensic setting. When another level of care is a better fit, the team helps identify an appropriate referral.Coordinating With Hospitals, Discharge Planners and FamiliesEvery inquiry is matched with a dedicated Admissions Coordinator who remains the primary point of contact from the first call through admission. If Trillium is not the right fit, the coordinator helps the individual or family find an appropriate level of care. The admissions team aims to respond to calls, voicemails and website inquiries within 15 minutes.The coordinator gathers clinical and demographic information, and Trillium's verification team reviews insurance benefits before a clinical assessment, which can often be completed by phone. When a person is in a psychiatric hospital, crisis stabilization unit or emergency department, Trillium asks families to connect the coordinator with the assigned social worker or discharge planner so records and psychiatric evaluations can be reviewed before admission. Guardianship, conservatorship or medical power of attorney documents should be shared in advance because they may be needed for admission paperwork.Trillium welcomes referrals from Tennessee and other states when the individual meets admission criteria and residential care is clinically appropriate.Planning the Next Step From AdmissionDischarge planning begins at admission. The next step may be a partial hospitalization program (PHP), an intensive outpatient program (IOP), outpatient therapy or psychiatric medication management, with providers Trillium has vetted through site visits and meetings with their leadership. Before discharge, residents receive medication education and prescriptions or refills as appropriate, and the team coordinates with the next psychiatric provider. Afterward, the Admissions Coordinator checks in, and with a signed release of information the team can stay in contact with family or the receiving provider. Monthly follow-up continues through Trillium's alumni support.Contacting Trillium WellnessFamilies, hospital social workers, discharge planners and outpatient providers can contact Trillium Wellness to discuss a referral or ask about the admissions process. Admissions can be reached at 865-459-2096 or.... The program is located at 118 Marine Way, Seymour, TN 37865. Anyone in immediate crisis can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or call 911.About Trillium WellnessTrillium Wellness is a locally owned residential mental health treatment program in Seymour, Tennessee, in the Knoxville area. It serves adults 18 and older with primary mental health conditions, including those with co-occurring substance use disorders, in a small, home-like setting. Guided by its principles of Restore, Reconnect and Renew, Trillium combines psychiatric care, medication management, evidence-based therapies, case management and holistic, nature-centered programming.

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