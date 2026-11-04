Southern Colorado Voters Recognize Matlin Injury Law with Back-to-Back Community Choice Honors

The Colorado personal injury firm earned honors from both Pueblo voters and the FOX21 regional awards within a single week in 2026.

- Brian Matlin, Owner and Founding Attorney at Matlin Injury Law. SOUTHERN COLORADO, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Matlin Injury Law earned two separate community-voted recognitions across Southern Colorado in the span of a single week in 2026. FOX21 awarded the firm bronze in the law firm category of its 2026 Best of the Best Awards for Southern Colorado. The following day, local voters selected Matlin Injury Law as the winner in the law firm category for the 2026 Best of Pueblo Community's Choice Awards. Both honors were decided entirely by public ballots rather than industry judging panels.FOX21's annual program invites residents across Southern Colorado to vote for local businesses that serve the region. Matlin Injury Law earned its bronze placement entirely through grassroots voter participation, without running an advertising campaign or soliciting votes from past clients. The recognition comes during what the firm marks as its first dedicated year expanding services across Southern Colorado.Pueblo is one of the communities Matlin Injury Law proudly serves, and local voters have taken notice-naming the firm a 2026 Best of Pueblo Community Choice Award winner. Residents looking for Pueblo personal injury lawyers are backed by a dedicated team supporting the entire Colorado Front Range, with staff available to assist injured clients even while still in the hospital.Arriving within days of each other, the dual honors underscore growing trust from two distinct groups: local Pueblo residents and voters throughout the broader Southern Colorado footprint."We didn't campaign for these votes, which makes the outcome that much more meaningful. It tells us our focus on meeting injured people wherever they are is making a real difference, and it sets the bar higher for the work ahead."said Brian Matlin, Owner and Founding Attorney at Matlin Injury Law.Matlin Injury Law handles personal injury cases across Colorado, including motor vehicle, trucking, motorcycle, and pedestrian accidents. Every claim is built for trial from day one, an approach designed to maximize leverage during insurance settlement negotiations. The firm operates on a contingency basis, meaning clients owe no upfront expenses or legal fees unless compensation is secured. Case consultations are available 24/7.About Matlin Injury LawFounded and led by Brian Matlin, Esq., Matlin Injury Law has recovered more than $25 million for injured Coloradans. Operating from offices in Littleton, Colorado Springs, and Aurora, the firm's attorneys bring over 50 years of combined legal experience to personal injury and accident litigation. Its team holds honors from The National Trial Lawyers, including Top 100 and Top 40 Under 40 selections. Matlin Injury Law prioritizes accessibility through 24/7 consultations, travel-to-client representation, and zero upfront fees.

Brian Matlin

Matlin Injury Law

+1 303-487-8911

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Southern Colorado Voters Recognize Matlin Injury Law with Back-to-Back Community Choice Honors News Provided By Matlin Injury Law November 04, 2026, 21:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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