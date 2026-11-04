NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Hails Abdul El-Sayed's Historic Senate Win

NYC Mayor Hails Historic Senate Victory

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday (local time) described Abdul El-Sayed's victory in the Michigan Senate race as "incredibly exciting", saying his election meant a great deal to many people, while highlighting the racism, slander and financial opposition he faced during the campaign. Speaking to reporters, Mamdani congratulated El-Sayed on his historic electoral victory, which will make him the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate.

"I haven't spoken to him yet. I'm sure he is quite busy. I've had the privilege of speaking to him in the past and I have to say that his election is one that means so much to so many," Mamdani said.

Reflecting on Campaign Challenges

Reflecting on the challenges faced by El-Sayed during the election campaign, the New York City Mayor said the Democratic candidate had to contend with significant financial opposition and repeated attacks. "To see that victory in the face of all that he had to reckon with over the course of that campaign, whether in terms of the extraordinary amount of money spent to oppose him or the racism and slander that he was met with on a daily basis, it is incredibly exciting to see," Mamdani said.

Referring to El-Sayed's victory speech, Mamdani added that the outcome represented a significant moment for his supporters. "As he said last night, that the good guys won," he said.

El-Sayed Addresses Supporters

Earlier, El-Sayed celebrated his projected victory over Republican candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan, addressing an enthusiastic gathering of supporters and thanking voters for placing their trust in his campaign. "Michigan, we did it!" he declared, adding, "You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates, so thank you."

El-Sayed also addressed the criticism directed at him during the campaign, arguing that attacks against him were ultimately aimed at the communities supporting his candidacy. "They want an America that is too small for some of us. We know that America is big enough for all of us," he said.

The Michigan Senate race was part of a broader Democratic resurgence in the 2026 US midterm elections, with the party projected to secure control of both chambers of Congress, marking a significant setback for President Donald Trump's administration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)