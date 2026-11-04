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Cabaletta Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)


Date: 2026-11-04 04:18:11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and launching curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced the grant of inducement equity awards to four newly hired non-executive employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment with the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement awards are as follows: non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 240,200 shares of the Company's common stock with an exercise price of $1.43 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on November 2, 2026. Each option has a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employees' start date, and the remainder vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments for the three years thereafter. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2025 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing and launching curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta's lead product candidate, rese-cel, is an investigational 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell therapy being advanced across the RESETTM (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology, and dermatology. Cabaletta Bio's headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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