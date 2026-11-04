Global Water Resources Receives ACC Approval For Rate Increase For GW-Santa Cruz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Rates Expected to Support Infrastructure Investment and Safe, Reliable Water Service for Customers, Increasing GW-Santa Cruz's Annual Revenue by Approximately $2.3 Million

PHOENIX, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), a pure-play water resource management company, has received approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) to establish new water rates for Global Water – Santa Cruz Water Company, Inc. (GW-Santa Cruz). GW-Santa Cruz, the company's regional water utility, serves Pinal County, Arizona, including the City of Maricopa, Red Rock, and Inland Port Arizona. The new rates will take effect on December 1, 2026.

The rate increase is expected to increase GW-Santa Cruz's annual revenue by approximately $2.3 million, based on a 2024 test year with updates for post-test-year plant. The approved settlement provides for a rate base of $63.6 million (the value of utility investment recognized for calculating an authorized return through customer rates), a capital structure of 55% common equity and 45% debt, and a return on equity of 9.6%.

For the median GW-Santa Cruz water customer consuming 5,500 gallons per month, the new rates are estimated to result in a monthly bill increase of $2.68. Customers who may need support in paying their bill should visit for more details.

“We have served customers through GW-Santa Cruz for more than two decades, and the new rates are expected to support our continued investment in the infrastructure needed to provide safe, reliable water service to our customers,” said Global Water President and CEO Ron Fleming.“We believe the new rates approved by the ACC balance recovery of our investments with the needs of the communities we have the privilege to serve. We appreciate the efforts of ACC Utilities Division Staff and the Residential Utility Consumer Office throughout the rate review process.”

The $2.3 million increase in annual revenue relates to GW-Santa Cruz and does not reflect a separate proposed increase of the temporary bill credit for Global Water – Palo Verde Utilities Company, Inc. (GW-Palo Verde) customers related to the company's Southwest Plant, which is expected to be effective on the same date and would reduce annual revenue by approximately $0.4 million, if approved.

Beyond this rate order, Global Water anticipates first-half 2027 filings for GW-Palo Verde and its Pima County utilities-GW-Saguaro, GW-Farmers and GW-Ocotillo-using a 2026 test year and 2027 post-test year, with new rates estimated to take effect in 2028. The company has also begun preliminary planning for its next GW-Santa Cruz rate application, tentatively scheduled for 2028 using a 2027 test year, with new rates estimated for 2029. All filing and rate implementation timelines are tentative, and outcomes remain subject to ACC review and approval.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 39 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water service. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water recycles over 1 billion gallons of water annually with 21.7 billion gallons recycled since 2004.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a 'Utility of the Future Today' for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks' Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the timing and expected impact of new GW-Santa Cruz rates, including the expected increase in annual revenue requirement and estimated customer bill impact; the company's plans to support its continued investment in infrastructure and anticipated customer benefits; the proposed increase in GW-Palo Verde's temporary customer bill credit and its expected revenue impact; the timing and plans for GW-Palo Verde's next rate application; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“may,”“will,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including future regulatory decisions and requirements, the timing and extent of cost recovery through rates, changes in customer connections and water consumption, and the cost and timing of infrastructure investment. Additional risks are described under“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date of this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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