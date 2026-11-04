Outset Medical Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| Outset Medical, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|Product revenue
|$
|23,694
|$
|20,558
|$
|64,152
|$
|64,934
|Service and other revenue
|9,902
|8,873
|28,942
|25,668
|Total revenue
|33,596
|29,431
|93,094
|90,602
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of product revenue(2)
|13,233
|11,169
|33,865
|33,962
|Cost of service and other revenue
|6,692
|6,672
|20,181
|22,117
|Total cost of revenue
|19,925
|17,841
|54,046
|56,079
|Gross profit(1)
|13,671
|11,590
|39,048
|34,523
|Gross margin(1)
|40.7
|%
|39.4
|%
|41.9
|%
|38.1
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development(2)
|5,898
|5,376
|16,966
|16,180
|Sales and marketing(2)
|11,736
|13,550
|37,167
|41,482
|General and administrative(2)(3)
|8,306
|8,477
|29,779
|25,938
|Total operating expenses
|25,940
|27,403
|83,912
|83,600
|Loss from operations
|(12,269
|)
|(15,813
|)
|(44,864
|)
|(49,077
|)
|Interest income and other income, net
|1,241
|1,855
|4,122
|5,734
|Interest expense
|(3,505
|)
|(3,476
|)
|(10,316
|)
|(10,511
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of term loan
|-
|-
|-
|(7,685
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(14,533
|)
|(17,434
|)
|(51,058
|)
|(61,539
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|153
|404
|590
|623
|Net loss
|$
|(14,686
|)
|$
|(17,838
|)
|$
|(51,648
|)
|$
|(62,162
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.78
|)
|$
|(1.00
|)
|$
|(2.78
|)
|$
|(4.37
|)
|Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|18,831
|17,783
|18,609
|14,228
|(1)Gross profit and gross margin by source consisted of the following:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Gross profit
|Product revenue
|$
|10,461
|$
|9,389
|$
|30,287
|$
|30,972
|Service and other revenue
|3,210
|2,201
|8,761
|3,551
|Total gross profit
|$
|13,671
|$
|11,590
|$
|39,048
|$
|34,523
|Gross margin
|Product revenue
|44.2
|%
|45.7
|%
|47.2
|%
|47.7
|%
|Service and other revenue
|32.4
|%
|24.8
|%
|30.3
|%
|13.8
|%
|Total gross margin
|40.7
|%
|39.4
|%
|41.9
|%
|38.1
|%
|(2)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Stock-based compensation expense
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cost of revenue
|$
|45
|$
|135
|$
|233
|$
|438
|Research and development
|363
|1,117
|1,777
|2,426
|Sales and marketing
|166
|1,174
|1,040
|2,586
|General and administrative
|1,114
|2,654
|4,787
|6,103
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|1,688
|$
|5,080
|$
|7,837
|$
|11,553
|(3)Includes non-ordinary course litigation charges related to stockholder class action and related derivative lawsuits as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Litigation charges
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|General and administrative
|$
|143
|343
|$
|810
|343
|Total litigation charges
|$
|143
|343
|$
|810
|343
| Outset Medical, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|33,942
|$
|35,006
|Short-term investments
|102,685
|133,940
|Accounts receivable, net
|30,407
|28,329
|Inventories
|44,989
|47,609
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,200
|5,999
|Total current assets
|216,223
|250,883
|Restricted cash
|4,121
|3,829
|Property and equipment, net
|3,541
|4,670
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|4,435
|4,797
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|1,642
|-
|Other assets
|447
|317
|Total assets
|$
|230,409
|$
|264,496
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,292
|$
|554
|Accrued compensation and related benefits
|9,965
|10,735
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|13,349
|9,433
|Accrued warranty liability
|1,023
|1,374
|Deferred revenue, current
|13,468
|13,795
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|1,755
|1,739
|Finance lease liabilities, current
|601
|-
|Total current liabilities
|44,453
|37,630
|Deferred revenue
|221
|406
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,985
|3,271
|Finance lease liabilities
|1,068
|-
|Term loan
|98,368
|96,237
|Total liabilities
|147,095
|137,544
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, and no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 18,873 and 18,169 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|19
|18
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,306,563
|1,298,138
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(244
|)
|172
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,223,024
|)
|(1,171,376
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|83,314
|126,952
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|230,409
|$
|264,496
| Outset Medical, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(32,858
|)
|$
|(36,806
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|31,729
|(106,274
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|357
|55,503
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(772
|)
|(87,577
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|38,835
|127,343
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period(1)
|$
|38,063
|$
|39,766
|(1)The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the accompanying condensed balance sheets that sum to the total of the amounts shown in the accompanying condensed statements of cash flows (in thousands):
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|33,942
|$
|36,437
|Restricted cash
|4,121
|3,329
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash*
|$
|38,063
|$
|39,766
|* The total cash, including restricted cash, cash equivalents and investment securities as of September 30, 2026 was $140.7 million; compared to $182.0 million as of September 30, 2025.
Appendix A
| Outset Medical, Inc.
Results of Operations – Non-GAAP
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net loss per share:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP net loss per share, diluted
|$
|(0.78
|)
|$
|(1.00
|)
|$
|(2.78
|)
|$
|(4.37
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.09
|0.29
|0.42
|0.81
|Litigation charges
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|Non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted
|$
|(0.68
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(2.32
|)
|$
|(3.54
|)
|Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net loss:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP net loss, diluted
|$
|(14,686
|)
|$
|(17,838
|)
|$
|(51,648
|)
|$
|(62,162
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,688
|5,080
|7,837
|11,553
|Litigation charges
|143
|343
|810
|343
|Non-GAAP net loss, diluted
|$
|(12,855
|)
|$
|(12,415
|)
|$
|(43,001
|)
|$
|(50,266
|)
|Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results of operations:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|13,671
|$
|11,590
|$
|39,048
|$
|34,523
|Stock-based compensation expense
|45
|135
|233
|438
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|13,716
|$
|11,725
|$
|39,281
|$
|34,961
|GAAP gross margin
|40.7
|%
|39.4
|%
|41.9
|%
|38.1
|%
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.1
|0.5
|0.3
|0.5
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|40.8
|%
|39.9
|%
|42.2
|%
|38.6
|%
|GAAP research and development expense
|$
|5,898
|$
|5,376
|$
|16,966
|$
|16,180
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(363
|)
|(1,117
|)
|(1,777
|)
|(2,426
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development expense
|$
|5,535
|$
|4,259
|$
|15,189
|$
|13,754
|GAAP sales and marketing expense
|$
|11,736
|$
|13,550
|$
|37,167
|$
|41,482
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(166
|)
|(1,174
|)
|(1,040
|)
|(2,586
|)
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
|$
|11,570
|$
|12,376
|$
|36,127
|$
|38,896
|GAAP general and administrative expense
|$
|8,306
|$
|8,477
|$
|29,779
|$
|25,938
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(1,114
|)
|(2,654
|)
|(4,787
|)
|(6,103
|)
|Litigation charges
|(143
|)
|(343
|)
|(810
|)
|(343
|)
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
|$
|7,049
|$
|5,480
|$
|24,182
|$
|19,492
|GAAP total operating expense
|$
|25,940
|$
|27,403
|$
|83,912
|$
|83,600
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(1,643
|)
|(4,945
|)
|(7,604
|)
|(11,115
|)
|Litigation charges
|(143
|)
|(343
|)
|(810
|)
|(343
|)
|Non-GAAP total operating expense
|$
|24,154
|$
|22,115
|$
|75,498
|$
|72,142
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