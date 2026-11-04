Biocryst To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company plans to present at the following conferences:



2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference in Coral Gables, FL, on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 8:45 a.m. ET.



Links to the live audio webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst's website at .

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other rare diseases, driven by its deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with these conditions. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor and is advancing a pipeline of potential first-in-class or best-in-class therapeutics for rare diseases. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

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