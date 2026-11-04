Asure Software Sets November And December 2026 Investor Conference Schedule
17th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Date: Tuesday November 17, 2026
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Roth Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday November 18, 2026
Format:1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY
Stephens Annual Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday November 18, 2026
Format: 1x1 Meetings, Fireside Chat
Location: Nashville, TN
7th Annual Needham Virtual Tech Conference
Date: Thursday November 19, 2026
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: Virtual
Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday December 16, 2026
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: Virtual
For additional information, please contact your financial institution's representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.
About Asure Software, Inc.
Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit .Asure Software
Patrick McKillop
Vice President, Investor Relations
617-335-5058
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