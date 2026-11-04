Asure Software Sets November And December 2026 Investor Conference Schedule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during November and December 2026:

17th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: Tuesday November 17, 2026

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Roth Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday November 18, 2026

Format:1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday November 18, 2026

Format: 1x1 Meetings, Fireside Chat

Location: Nashville, TN

7th Annual Needham Virtual Tech Conference

Date: Thursday November 19, 2026

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: Virtual

Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday December 16, 2026

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: Virtual

For additional information, please contact your financial institution's representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.

About Asure Software, Inc.

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit .

Patrick McKillopVice President, Investor Relations617-335-5058