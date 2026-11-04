Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Full Redemption Of 5.00% Notes Due 2027
The Notes are held in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Holders of the Notes will not be entitled to receive interest on those Notes on or after the Redemption Date. Following redemption, the sole remaining right of holders of the Notes shall be to receive payment of the Redemption Payment upon presentation and surrender of such Notes to the Trustee in its capacity as paying agent.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words“believes,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.
Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280
Source: Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
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