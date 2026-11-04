Veeco Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Revenue of $209.4 million, compared with $165.9 million in the same period last year

GAAP net income of $13.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with $10.6 million, or $0.17 earnings per diluted share in the same period last year Non-GAAP net income of $24.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared with $21.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data GAAP Results Q3 '26 Q3 '25 Revenue $ 209.4 $ 165.9 Net income $ 13.6 $ 10.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.17





Non-GAAP Results Q3 '26 Q3 '25 Operating income $ 25.2 $ 23.1 Net income $ 24.1 $ 21.8 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.36

“Veeco's third-quarter performance reflects solid execution and significant opportunities across our business,” said Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco's Chief Executive Officer.“AI infrastructure investment is accelerating technology transitions across leading-edge logic and memory, advanced packaging, and high-speed optical connectivity. This is driving unprecedented customer engagement and order activity across our differentiated portfolio. With greater visibility and strategic investments to expand our manufacturing capacity, we believe Veeco is well positioned to exceed one billion dollars in revenue for the full year 2027.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco's fourth quarter 2026:



Revenue is expected in the range of $230 million to $260 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.34 to $0.53 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.50 to $0.70



The following revised guidance is provided for Veeco's fiscal year 2026:



Revenue is expected in the range of $790 million to $820 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.72 to $0.92 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $1.32 to $1.52



Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, November 4, 2026 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco's systems and service offerings, visit .

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“believes,”“scheduled,”“estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, including trends related to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, industry outlooks and demand drivers, statements regarding the pending merger with Axcelis, the timing of shipments, deliveries and revenue recognition, statements regarding shipments currently being held by U.S. Customs, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results, the timing, completion and expected benefits of the proposed transaction and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the effects of foreign and domestic tariffs and the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; cybersecurity attacks and our ability to safeguard sensitive information and protect our intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics; delays in or failure to complete the proposed transaction, whether due to an inability by either party to satisfy one or more conditions to closing, including an inability to obtain regulatory approval in China, the occurrence of events or changes in circumstances that give rise to the termination of the applicable merger agreement by either party, or otherwise; risks related to the pendency of the proposed transaction and its effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and stock price; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees, including as a result of the proposed transaction; diversion of management time and attention from ordinary course business operations to the proposed transaction and other potential disruptions to our business relating thereto; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Contacts: Investor Relations: Alex Delacroix (516) 528-1020 ... Media: Brenden Wright (410) 984-2610 ...





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026

2025

Net sales $ 209,384 $ 165,881 $ 561,206 $ 499,277 Cost of sales 128,995 98,178 350,157 294,380 Gross profit 80,389 67,703 211,049 204,897 Operating expenses, net: Research and development 35,059 28,988 98,277 89,062 Selling, general, and administrative 28,534 24,654 82,179 73,609 Amortization of intangible assets 411 771 1,723 2,413 Merger costs 2,260 2,609 5,736 2,609 Other operating expense (income), net 26 127 (160 ) 132 Total operating expenses, net 66,290 57,149 187,755 167,825 Operating income 14,099 10,554 23,294 37,072 Interest income (expense), net 1,785 1,321 4,131 3,062 Other income (expense), net - - - (653 ) Income before income taxes 15,884 11,875 27,425 39,481 Income tax expense 2,249 1,279 2,257 5,205 Net income $ 13,635 $ 10,596 $ 25,168 $ 34,276 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.18 $ 0.41 $ 0.58 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ 0.39 $ 0.57 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 61,109 60,077 60,889 58,993 Diluted 66,154 60,950 65,207 60,436





Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 205,321 $ 163,466 Short-term investments 277,184 226,763 Accounts receivable, net 154,064 110,685 Contract assets 26,884 34,838 Inventories 308,265 275,298 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,875 34,286 Total current assets 1,015,593 845,336 Property, plant and equipment, net 116,163 108,646 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,715 24,606 Intangible assets, net 3,973 5,696 Goodwill 214,964 214,964 Deferred income taxes 123,538 122,935 Other assets 6,714 3,612 Total assets $ 1,505,660 $ 1,325,795 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 68,474 $ 55,345 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 60,628 45,503 Contract liabilities 132,351 74,161 Income taxes payable 1,041 3,048 Total current liabilities 262,494 178,057 Deferred income taxes 458 532 Long-term debt 226,835 226,009 Long-term operating lease liabilities 31,480 31,837 Other liabilities 60,471 3,852 Total liabilities 581,738 440,287 Total stockholders' equity 923,922 885,508 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,505,660 $ 1,325,795

Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors' operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q3 2026)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-Based Three months ended September 30, 2026 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 209,384 $ 209,384 Gross profit 80,389 1,411 81,800 Gross margin 38.4 % 39.1 % Operating expenses 66,290 (7,003 ) (411 ) (2,260 ) 56,616 Operating income 14,099 8,414 411 2,260 ^ 25,184 Net income 13,635 8,414 411 1,643 ^ 24,103

^ - See table below for additional details.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q3 2026)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2026 Merger related expenses $ 2,260 Subtotal 2,260 Non-cash interest expense 292 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (909 ) Total Other $ 1,643

* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Net Income per Common Share (Q3 2026)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2026 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income available to common shareholders $ 13,635 $ 24,103 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 61,109 61,109 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards 1,756 1,756 Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes 3,289 3,289 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 66,154 66,154 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.36





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q3 2025)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-based Three months ended September 30, 2025 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 165,881 $ 165,881 Gross profit 67,703 1,771 69,474 Gross margin 40.8 % 41.9 % Operating expenses 57,149 (7,374 ) (771 ) (2,663 ) 46,341 Operating income 10,554 9,145 771 2,663 ^ 23,133 Net income 10,596 9,145 771 1,261 ^ 21,773

^ - See table below for additional details.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q3 2025)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2025 Merger related expenses 2,609 Other $ 54 Subtotal 2,663 Non-cash interest expense 283 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (1,685 ) Total Other $ 1,261

* - The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

Net Income per Common Share (Q3 2025)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2025 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,596 $ 21,773 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 60,077 60,077 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards 873 873 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 60,950 60,950 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.36

(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company's capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company's capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q3 2026 and 2025)

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 GAAP Net income $ 13,635 $ 10,596 Share-based compensation 8,414 9,145 Amortization 411 771 Merger related expenses 2,260 2,609 Interest (income) expense, net (1,785 ) (1,321 ) Other - 54 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,249 1,279 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 25,184 $ 23,133

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2026)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Guidance for the three months ending Share-based December 31, 2026 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 230 - $ 260 $ 230 - $ 260 Gross profit 97 - 114 2 - - 99 - 116 Gross margin 42 % - 44 % 43 % - 44 % Operating expenses 73 - 75 (8 ) - (1 ) 64 - 66 Operating income 24 - 39 10 1 35 - 50 Net income $ 23 - $ 36 10 - 1 $ 34 - $ 47 Income per diluted common share $ 0.34 - $ 0.53 $ 0.50 - $ 0.70





Income per Diluted Common Share (Q4 2026)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Guidance for the three months ending December 31, 2026 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income available to common shareholders $ 23 - $ 36 $ 34 - $ 47 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 61 - 61 61 - 61 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards 2 - 2 2 - 2 Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes 3 - 3 3 - 3 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 66 - 66 66 - 66 Net income per common share: Income per diluted common share $ 0.34 - $ 0.53 $ 0.50 - $ 0.70





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q4 2026)

(in millions)

(unaudited) Guidance for the three months ending December 31, 2026 GAAP Net income $ 23 - $ 36 Share-based compensation 10 - 10 Merger related expense 1 - 1 Interest expense (income) (2 ) - (2 ) Income tax expense 3 - 5 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 35 - $ 50

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2026)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Non-GAAP Adjustments Guidance for the year ending Share-based December 31, 2026 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 790 - $ 820 $ 790 - $ 820 Gross profit 309 - 325 6 - - 315 - 331 Gross margin 39 % - 40 % 40 % - 40 % Operating expenses 261 - 262 (30 ) (2 ) (7 ) 222 - 224 Operating income 48 - 63 36 2 7 93 - 108 Net income $ 48 - $ 62 36 2 2 $ 89 - $ 102 Income per diluted common share $ 0.72 - $ 0.92 $ 1.32 - $ 1.52





Income per Diluted Common Share (FY 2026)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026 GAAP Non-GAAP Numerator: Net income available to common shareholders $ 48 - $ 62 $ 89 - $ 102 Denominator: Basic weighted average shares outstanding 61 - 61 61 - 61 Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards 2 - 2 2 - 2 Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes 3 - 3 3 - 3 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 66 - 66 66 - 66 Net income per common share: Income per diluted common share $ 0.72 - $ 0.92 $ 1.32 - $ 1.52





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (FY 2026)

(in millions)

(unaudited) Guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026 GAAP Net income $ 48 - $ 62 Share-based compensation 36 - 36 Amortization 2 - 2 Merger related expense 7 - 7 Interest expense (income) (6 ) - (6 ) Income tax expense 6 - 7 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 93 - $ 108