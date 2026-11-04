Vertex Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

“The third quarter was a strong quarter for Vertex and, more importantly, clear evidence that we are delivering on our commitments to investors,” said Christopher Young, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We have stabilized the core business, strengthened our financial profile, and built a more efficient operating model, while seeing encouraging improvement in key growth indicators.”

Mr. Young continued,“This progress gives us a stronger foundation from which to grow. We now have greater capacity to invest where we see opportunity, while maintaining the operating discipline that is driving sustainable profitability improvements and greater cash generation. Continued momentum in e-invoicing contributed to accelerating ARR and cloud revenue growth, while our investments in AI are improving how we operate today and creating new opportunities to extend the value we deliver to customers. Together, these initiatives give us increasing confidence in our ability to build on the growth momentum we saw this quarter.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results



Total revenues of $213.3 million, up 11.0% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenues of $181.7 million, up 10.2% year-over-year.

Cloud revenues of $110.8 million, up 20.4% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $724.3 million, up 11.7% year-over-year.

Average Annual Revenue per direct customer (“AARPC”) was $145,793 at September 30, 2026, compared to $133,484 at September 30, 2025, and $142,997 at June 30, 2026.

Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) was 106%, compared to 107% at September 30, 2025, and 105% at June 30, 2026.

Gross Revenue Retention (“GRR”) was 95%, consistent with September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026.

Income from operations of $0.3 million, compared to $4.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating income of $57.3 million, compared to $37.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net income (loss) of $(46.6) million, compared to $4.0 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares of $0.29, compared to net income per basic Class A and Class B shares of $0.03 and net income per diluted Class A and Class B shares of $0.02 for the same period in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income of $42.9 million and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.26. Adjusted EBITDA of $64.8 million, compared to $43.5 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.4%, compared to 22.6% for the same period in the prior year.



Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings“Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and“Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2026, the Company currently expects:



Revenues of $215.0 million to $217.0 million; and Adjusted EBITDA of $58.0 million to $60.0 million.

For the full-year 2026, the Company currently expects:



Revenues of $828.9 million to $830.9 million;

Cloud revenue growth of 19%; and Adjusted EBITDA of $217.9 million to $219.9 million.



“Our third quarter results reflect continued progress against the priorities we established earlier this year, with solid revenue growth and a strengthened financial profile,” said John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer of Vertex.“Based on our year-to-date performance, we are raising our full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook, while continuing to invest selectively in the opportunities we believe can support durable growth over the long term.”

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs, acquisition-related retained employee compensation, transaction and other business transformation costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under“Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vertex will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, Wednesday, November 4, 2026, to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results.

Those wishing to participate should register in advance for the live event at

A live webcast of the event will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at An audio-only replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

About Vertex

Vertex is the Decision-to-DefenseTM global indirect tax and compliance company. Vertex helps enterprises bring control to indirect tax and compliance across the full transaction lifecycle - from tax determination and e-invoicing through reporting, filing, and audit defense - to make outcomes easier to prove and improve over time. Trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500, Vertex combines decades of tax expertise, deep global tax and compliance knowledge, and embedded integrations to help organizations operate globally with confidence. With headquarters in North America and offices in South America and Europe, Vertex's purpose is to ensure businesses and communities thrive through trusted transactions.

For more information, visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies, and our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain and grow revenue from existing customers and new customers, and expand their usage of our solutions; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to adapt to technological change and successfully introduce new solutions or provide updates to existing solutions; risks related to failures in information technology or infrastructure; risks related to our reliance on government infrastructure to support our e-invoicing services; challenges in using and managing use of Artificial Intelligence in our business; incorrect or improper implementation, integration or use of our solutions; failure to attract and retain qualified technical and tax-content personnel; competitive pressures from other tax software and service providers and challenges of convincing businesses using native enterprise resource planning functions to switch to our software; our ability to accurately forecast our revenue and other future results of operations based on recent success; our ability to offer specific software deployment methods based on changes to customers' and partners' software systems; our ability to continue making significant investments in software development and equipment; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to successfully diversify our solutions by developing or introducing new solutions or acquiring and integrating additional businesses, products, services, or content; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; risks related to the fluctuations in our results of operations; risks related to our expanding international operations; our exposure to liability from errors, delays, fraud or system failures, which may not be covered by insurance; our ability to adapt to organizational changes and effectively implement strategic initiatives; risks related to our determinations of customers' transaction tax and tax payments; risks related to changes in tax laws and regulations or their interpretation or enforcement; our ability to manage cybersecurity and data privacy risks; our involvement in material legal proceedings and audits; risks related to undetected errors, bugs or defects in our software; risks related to utilization of open-source software, business processes and information systems; our ability to effectively protect, maintain, and enhance our brand; changes in application, scope, interpretation or enforcement of laws and regulations; global economic weakness and uncertainties, including the economic uncertainty created by the changing legal, regulatory, or taxation landscape in the United States, and disruption in the capital and credit markets; business disruptions related to natural disasters, epidemic outbreaks, including a global endemic or pandemic, terrorist acts, political events, or other events outside of our control; our ability to comply with anti-corruption, anti-bribery, and similar laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in interest rates, security ratings and market perceptions of the industry in which we operate, or our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms or at all; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, or ability to remediate any material weakness in our internal controls; risks related to our Class A common stock and controlled company status; risks related to our stock repurchase program; risks related to our indebtedness and adherence to the covenants under our debt instruments; our expectations regarding the effects of the Capped Call Transactions (as defined in our Form 10-K) and regarding actions of the Option Counterparties (as defined in our Form 10-K) and/or their respective affiliates; risks associated with our Value Creation Plan; and the other factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (“Form 10-K”), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes direct customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per direct customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription direct customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our direct customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all direct customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Gross Revenue Retention (“GRR”)

We believe our GRR provides insight into and demonstrates to investors our ability to retain revenues from our existing direct customers. Our GRR refers to how much of our MRR we retain each month after reduction for the effects of revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage. GRR does not take into account revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes. GRR does not include revenue reductions resulting from cancellations of customer subscriptions that are replaced by new subscriptions associated with customer migrations to a newer version of the related software solution.

Customer Count

The following table shows Vertex's direct customers, as well as indirect small business customers sold and serviced through the Company's one-to-many channel strategy.