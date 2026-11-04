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Agomab To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-11-04 04:17:59

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Antwerp, Belgium, November 4, 2026 – Agomab Therapeutics NV (Nasdaq: AGMB) (“Agomab”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fibro-inflammation, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 3:30 PM ET in Boston, MA.
  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. Wednesday, November 18, 2026 in London, UK.
  • 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 4:15 PM ET in Miami, FL.
  • Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET in New York, NY.

About Agomab
Agomab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel disease-modifying therapies for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical need. Agomab's product candidates are designed to target established, potent pathways and utilize organ-restricted approaches, with the aim of increasing efficacy while minimizing safety liabilities. Fostering a culture of excellence, Agomab's mission is to pioneer therapeutics that aim to resolve fibro-inflammation and restore organ function to enable people with these disorders to live fuller and healthier lives.

Contacts
Investors
Sofie Van Gijsel
VP of Investor Relations
E-Mail: ...
Phone: +1 781 296 1143

Media
Gretchen Schweitzer
Trophic Communications
E-Mail: ...
Phone: +49 172 861 8540


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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