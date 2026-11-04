Inseego Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenues:
|Mobile solutions
|$
|19,100
|$
|16,037
|$
|53,079
|$
|47,499
|Fixed wireless access solutions
|4,180
|17,650
|23,857
|34,064
|Product
|23,280
|33,687
|76,936
|81,563
|Software services and other
|9,983
|12,206
|34,649
|36,226
|Total revenues
|33,263
|45,893
|111,585
|117,789
|Cost of revenues:
|Product
|21,022
|25,253
|65,160
|63,014
|Software services and other
|1,155
|1,556
|3,896
|4,193
|Total cost of revenues
|22,177
|26,809
|69,056
|67,207
|Gross profit
|11,086
|19,084
|42,529
|50,582
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Research and development
|5,114
|4,878
|16,225
|14,233
|Sales and marketing
|4,561
|4,198
|16,624
|12,083
|General and administrative
|6,162
|5,689
|20,855
|14,882
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,422
|2,164
|6,459
|5,989
|Impairment of capitalized software
|-
|-
|341
|384
|Total operating costs and expenses
|18,259
|16,929
|60,504
|47,571
|Operating income (loss)
|(7,173
|)
|2,155
|(17,975
|)
|3,011
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(918
|)
|(885
|)
|(3,189
|)
|(2,844
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|28
|126
|196
|611
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(8,063
|)
|1,396
|(20,968
|)
|778
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|40
|(36
|)
|109
|9
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|(8,103
|)
|1,432
|(21,077
|)
|769
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision
|-
|-
|-
|(400
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(8,103
|)
|1,432
|(21,077
|)
|369
|Preferred stock dividends
|-
|(903
|)
|-
|(2,650
|)
|Preferred stock exchange deemed contribution
|-
|-
|15,100
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(8,103
|)
|$
|529
|$
|(5,977
|)
|$
|(2,281
|)
|Per share data:
|Net earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share*
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Diluted
|Continuing operations
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share*
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computation of net earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|16,439,278
|15,142,000
|16,284,707
|15,056,458
|Diluted
|16,439,278
|15,522,042
|16,284,707
|15,056,458
* Rounding may impact summation of amounts
INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,611
|$
|24,886
|Accounts receivable, net
|26,865
|25,086
|Inventories
|20,513
|7,726
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|8,610
|6,389
|Total current assets
|62,599
|64,087
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|1,257
|1,087
|Intangible assets, net
|23,427
|20,676
|Goodwill
|3,949
|3,949
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,794
|3,451
|Other assets
|669
|557
|Total assets
|$
|94,695
|$
|93,807
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|36,924
|$
|23,583
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|30,727
|24,856
|Total current liabilities
|67,651
|48,439
|Long-term liabilities:
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,169
|2,910
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|195
|186
|Working Capital Facility
|7,642
|-
|2029 Senior Secured Notes, net
|50,166
|41,611
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,448
|4,705
|Total liabilities
|131,271
|97,851
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Preferred stock (no shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026; aggregate liquidation preference of $41,966 as of December 31, 2025)
|-
|-
|Common stock
|16
|15
|Additional paid-in capital
|877,307
|903,899
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|439
|403
|Accumulated deficit
|(914,338
|)
|(908,361
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(36,576
|)
|(4,044
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|94,695
|$
|93,807
INSEEGO CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(21,077
|)
|$
|369
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|(Income) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|400
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,517
|6,079
|Provision for expected credit losses
|20
|287
|Impairment of capitalized software
|341
|384
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|2,872
|510
|Gain on early lease termination
|-
|(443
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|7,645
|5,105
|Amortization of debt discount (premium) and debt issuance costs, net
|(363
|)
|(120
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|9
|9
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|657
|774
|Other
|199
|-
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(1,799
|)
|(14,047
|)
|Inventories
|(15,659
|)
|4,463
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(2,333
|)
|(1,164
|)
|Accounts payable
|14,352
|(184
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|148
|(5,325
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(717
|)
|(952
|)
|Operating cash flows from continuing operations
|(9,188
|)
|(3,855
|)
|Operating cash flows from discontinued operations
|-
|(908
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(9,188
|)
|(4,763
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(549
|)
|(321
|)
|Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets
|(10,084
|)
|(6,121
|)
|Investing cash flows from continuing operations
|(10,633
|)
|(6,442
|)
|Investing cash flows from discontinued operations
|-
|710
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(10,633
|)
|(5,732
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments related to repayments of 2025 Convertible Notes
|-
|(14,949
|)
|Draws on Working Capital Facility
|16,650
|-
|Repayments of Working Capital Facility
|(9,008
|)
|-
|Cash payments as part of preferred stock exchange
|(6,667
|)
|-
|Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes
|699
|308
|Financing cash flows from continuing operations
|1,674
|(14,641
|)
|Financing cash flows from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|1,674
|(14,641
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|(128
|)
|99
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(18,275
|)
|(25,037
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|24,886
|39,596
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|6,611
|$
|14,559
INSEEGO CORP.
Supplemental Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|GAAP Income (Loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(8,103
|)
|$
|(8,438
|)
|$
|(4,536
|)
|$
|469
|$
|1,432
|$
|507
|$
|(1,170
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|2,292
|3,049
|2,304
|2,335
|1,850
|1,654
|1,601
|Impairment of capitalized software
|-
|341
|-
|-
|-
|-
|384
|Gain on early lease termination
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(443
|)
|-
|-
|Purchased intangible amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|316
|Non‐recurring transaction‐related costs1
|1,410
|2,102
|1,200
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|(4,401
|)
|(2,946
|)
|(1,032
|)
|2,804
|2,839
|2,161
|1,131
|Depreciation and amortization2
|2,459
|2,265
|1,813
|2,368
|2,189
|1,792
|1,782
|Interest expense
|918
|1,210
|1,061
|927
|885
|933
|1,026
|Other (income) expense, net
|(28
|)
|(43
|)
|(125
|)
|(126
|)
|(126
|)
|(182
|)
|(303
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|40
|35
|34
|35
|(36
|)
|22
|23
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(1,012
|)
|$
|521
|$
|1,751
|$
|6,008
|$
|5,751
|$
|4,726
|$
|3,659
1 Non-recurring transaction costs related to the Preferred Stock Exchange Agreement and Purchase Agreement for Nokia's FWA business
2 Excluding purchased intangible amortization
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE:
|GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
|$
|0.65
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|0.14
|0.19
|0.14
|0.15
|0.12
|0.11
|0.10
|Impairment of capitalized software
|-
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.03
|Gain on early lease termination
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.03
|)
|-
|-
|Purchased intangibles amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.02
|Non‐recurring transaction‐related costs
|0.08
|0.13
|0.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Preferred stock exchange deemed contribution
|-
|-
|(0.94
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share3
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.02
|Shares used in computing GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share
|16,439,278
|16,317,614
|16,356,246
|15,181,439
|15,522,042
|15,023,832
|15,002,003
|Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share
|16,439,278
|16,317,614
|16,093,430
|15,671,835
|15,522,042
|15,147,769
|15,328,069
3 The per share reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP may not aggregate due to both calculations utilizing a different share basis. The loss per diluted share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares included in the net income per diluted share calculation.
See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
INSEEGO CORP.
Illustrative Historical Inseego North America Revenue and FastMile Revenue and Margin
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Inseego North America revenue
|$
|43,984
|$
|34,338
|$
|48,399
|$
|45,893
|$
|40,223
|$
|31,673
|Acquired FastMile revenue*
|42,620
|51,584
|68,942
|106,600
|77,562
|73,486
|Pro forma combined company revenue
|$
|86,604
|$
|85,922
|$
|117,341
|$
|152,493
|$
|117,785
|$
|105,159
|Acquired FastMile gross margin*
|3.6
|%
|9.2
|%
|7.5
|%
|11.7
|%
|7.4
|%
|8.4
|%
* Illustrative historical information, the figures were derived from the carve-out statements of revenues and direct expenses of Nokia's FWA business, prepared before the October 1, 2026 acquisition; they are unaudited, were not prepared on Inseego's accounting basis, and are not indicative of future results.
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