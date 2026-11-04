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Sinclair Declares $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend


Date: 2026-11-04 04:17:58

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2026, to the holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2026.

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 178 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair's AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at .

Category: Financial

Contact: Christopher C. King, VP, Investor Relations
(410) 568-1500


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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