PROCEPT Biorobotics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Reaffirms 2026 Financial Guidance
| PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|98,291
|$
|83,327
|$
|275,922
|$
|231,671
|Cost of sales
|33,143
|29,321
|94,447
|81,758
|Gross profit
|65,148
|54,006
|181,475
|149,913
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|20,011
|18,187
|61,578
|52,221
|Selling, general and administrative
|72,513
|59,011
|207,269
|170,510
|Total operating expenses
|92,524
|77,198
|268,847
|222,731
|Loss from operations
|(27,376
|)
|(23,192
|)
|(87,372
|)
|(72,818
|)
|Interest expense
|(856
|)
|(919
|)
|(2,516
|)
|(2,692
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|1,658
|2,734
|4,866
|9,905
|Loss before income taxes
|(26,574
|)
|(21,377
|)
|(85,022
|)
|(65,605
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(58
|)
|34
|(7
|)
|122
|Net loss
|$
|(26,516
|)
|$
|(21,411
|)
|$
|(85,015
|)
|$
|(65,727
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.46
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(1.49
|)
|$
|(1.19
|)
|Weighted-average common shares used to
|Compute net loss per share attributable to
|Common shareholders, basic and diluted
|57,326
|55,727
|56,971
|55,366
| PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(26,516
|)
|$
|(21,411
|)
|$
|(85,015
|)
|$
|(65,727
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,539
|1,619
|6,264
|4,681
|Stock-based compensation expense
|15,080
|14,490
|42,686
|36,761
|Interest (income) and interest expense, net
|(925
|)
|(2,093
|)
|(3,209
|)
|(6,913
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(9,822
|)
|$
|(7,395
|)
|$
|(39,274
|)
|$
|(31,198
|)
| PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED 2026 EBITDA Guidance
(Unaudited, in thousands)
| For the Year Ending December 31, 2026
|LOW
|HIGH
|Net loss
|$
|(97,800
|)
|$
|(92,800
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|8,800
|8,800
|Stock-based compensation expense
|58,200
|58,200
|Interest (income) and interest expense, net
|(4,200
|)
|(4,200
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(35,000
|)
|$
|(30,000
|)
| PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|218,369
|$
|286,503
|Accounts receivable, net
|105,030
|83,533
|Inventory
|81,410
|70,694
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|9,381
|9,648
|Total current assets
|414,190
|450,378
|Restricted cash, non-current
|3,038
|3,038
|Property and equipment, net
|30,165
|30,399
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|16,373
|17,538
|Intangible assets, net
|502
|709
|Other assets
|9,491
|6,019
|Total assets
|$
|473,759
|$
|508,081
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|16,721
|$
|17,285
|Accrued compensation
|25,976
|23,175
|Deferred revenue
|15,636
|13,048
|Operating leases, current
|2,655
|2,214
|Other current liabilities
|9,365
|10,073
|Total current liabilities
|70,353
|65,795
|Long-term debt
|51,767
|51,615
|Operating leases, non-current
|22,570
|24,654
|Other non-current liabilities
|161
|147
|Total liabilities
|144,851
|142,211
|Stockholders' equity:
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,055,475
|1,007,390
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain
|5
|37
|Accumulated deficit
|(726,572
|)
|(641,557
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|328,908
|365,870
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|473,759
|$
|508,081
| PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
REVENUE BY TYPE AND GEOGRAPHY
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|U.S.
|System sales and rentals
|$
|24,689
|$
|24,747
|$
|77,141
|$
|65,400
|Handpieces and other consumables
|53,861
|44,411
|145,247
|125,668
|Service
|7,275
|4,754
|18,875
|12,723
|Total U.S. revenue
|85,825
|73,912
|241,263
|203,791
|Outside of U.S.
|System sales and rentals
|4,503
|3,391
|11,756
|10,179
|Handpieces and other consumables
|6,974
|5,316
|20,175
|15,805
|Service
|989
|708
|2,728
|1,896
|Total outside of U.S. revenue
|12,466
|9,415
|34,659
|27,880
|Total revenue
|$
|98,291
|$
|83,327
|$
|275,922
|$
|231,671
| PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation
QUARTERLY U.S. INSTALL BASE AND PROCEDURES
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Q1'24
|Q2'24
|Q3'24
|Q4'24
|Q1'25
|Q2'25
|Q3'25
|Q4'25
|Q1'26
|Q2'26
|Q3'26
|Q4'26
|FY 24
|FY 25
|FY 26
|U.S. Install Base
|Beginning install base
|315
|354
|400
|445
|505
|547
|595
|653
|718
|765
|816
|315
|505
|Systems placed
|39
|46
|45
|60
|42
|48
|58
|65
|47
|51
|42
|190
|213
|Ending install base
|354
|400
|445
|505
|547
|595
|653
|718
|765
|816
|858
|505
|718
|U.S Procedures (000)
|6.1
|7.0
|7.4
|7.2
|9.3
|10.8
|11.0
|12.2
|12.2
|13.1
|13.4
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